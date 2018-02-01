₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by ChangeIsCostant: 12:11pm
Pictured is Dogo Gide (right), the deputy who killed notorious armed bandit in Zamfara State, Buhari Tsoho aka Buharin Daji. . The cattle rustling kingpin, Daji was killed by Dogo Gide (his second in command) who is said to be assisting security agents in clearing all enclaves of cattle rustlers and gunmen on killing spree in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and other places. .
Buhari was killed on Wednesday, in a mountainous forest of Nabango, Goro Dutse District in Birnin Gwari LGA. .
Before he met his waterloo, Buharin Daji had stormed the Fulani settlement of Katsinawa in Zamfara state and carted away cattle belonging to Dogo Gide’s father in-law. .
Since Gide Dogo is on the side of government, he called for truce both Buhari remained adamant. .
Finally, he agreed to meet for a truce at Nabango, where Gide opened fire on him and his top six commanders. Their decomposed bodies were taken to the Zamfara state Government House, Gusau on Friday.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/dogo-gide-the-deputy-who-killed-buharin-daji-in-zamfara-state.html
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by ChangeIsCostant: 12:11pm
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by madridguy(m): 12:13pm
See teeth like Nnamdi Kanu's own
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by Jabioro: 12:17pm
The dead and the killer are of the same notorious pot,one has been cooked; let the other be fried.They deserved no life..
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by sekundosekundo: 12:37pm
madridguy:
"Before he met his waterloo, Buharin Daji had stormed the Fulani settlement of Katsinawa in Zamfara state and carted away cattle belonging to Dogo Gide’s father in-law".
The only sin of this Buharin was attacking Fulani settlement. If he had attacked none Fulani settlement I am sure Buhari and his Fulani soldiers would have paid him for a job well done just like hellrufai did.
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by FarahAideed: 12:40pm
The sad thing is that all of them from dogo Buhari to dogo gide to Buhari in Aso rock are clearly not even Nigerians yet they go about causing hardship and pain where ever they go
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by oluseyiforjesus(m): 12:40pm
Nigeria is a joke........
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by tesppidd: 12:40pm
sekundosekundo:
sekundosekundo:this post is not funny.
it is not sensible.
it is stupiid.
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by hubtiva: 12:40pm
bravo
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by kingthreat(m): 12:40pm
Fear Fulani. They never forgive. If they invite you for peace meeting, make sue your weapons are ready to fire.
Good job though. But as much as possible, avoid their wahala. They believe every hurt against them is a loan that must be repaid.
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by 0temSapien: 12:40pm
OK.
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by AntiWailer: 12:41pm
idiots.
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by fajul: 12:41pm
Why do Nigeria military guns always having rubber bands tight to hold the handles? Can't we just be right for once?
Making use of a criminal to get a criminal, what will the end result be?�
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by Firemarshall(m): 12:41pm
Waawu, but what can i say??
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by Laple0541(m): 12:41pm
His own days too are equally numbered, it's just a matter of time.
But why are this Northerners so violent?
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by Umartins1(m): 12:41pm
madridguy:fool
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by PremiumBae: 12:42pm
Chai..... Fulani pple truly don't forgive
In another news.....
Africa Is The Most Dangerous Place To Be Born–UNICEF
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by Shroud: 12:42pm
These cursed human rejects aren't even Nigerians!!!
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by Kingkamba: 12:42pm
kill the bastards
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by bestman09(m): 12:42pm
ok
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by FarahAideed: 12:42pm
tesppidd:
The truth is never sensible to all Buharist
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by sekundosekundo: 12:43pm
sekundosekundo:
You're right, don't be surprise to see this notorious Dogo Gide in Nigerian Army by tomorrow. What baffles me is how Buhari is releasing Fulani terrorists in the name of "they have repented".
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by tellwisdom: 12:43pm
Are these people Nigerian Armies??.
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by MrOwonikoko: 12:43pm
Who cares!
Barca vs Chelsea match loading...
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by Metrofox(m): 12:43pm
A country in the 21st century akin to the wild wild west. .no law or order whatsoever. .anything goes and anomalies are celebrated. .a big s**thole indeed where death is a completely normal phenomenon. Is there really hope for this country?
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by blackbeau1(f): 12:45pm
Quick question - is that NYSC khaki they are wearing?
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by prinx25(m): 12:46pm
You live by the sword you die by the sword.
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by priest54: 12:46pm
So far,what has been done to the herdsmen who destroy farm crops and waste life?,I just hope that this issue between the herdsmen and farmers wont be treated like that of the cat and rat,where the rat is always guilty and worthy of death,I wish we can rise to say no to this modern day slavery and colonialism by our northern brothers
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by phreakabit(m): 12:46pm
Still a criminal, and should be treated as one.
But instead , he is now being paraded as a hero.
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by kattytamer: 12:46pm
...happening in shekau's sambisa office right now...
|Re: Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting by sekundosekundo: 12:47pm
tesppidd:
A stupid man cannot underkwuruoto what I said there.
