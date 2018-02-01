Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Dogo Gide Killed Buhari Tsoho AKA Buharin Daji During Peace Meeting (15437 Views)

Buhari was killed on Wednesday, in a mountainous forest of Nabango, Goro Dutse District in Birnin Gwari LGA. .



Before he met his waterloo, Buharin Daji had stormed the Fulani settlement of Katsinawa in Zamfara state and carted away cattle belonging to Dogo Gide’s father in-law. .



Since Gide Dogo is on the side of government, he called for truce both Buhari remained adamant. .



Finally, he agreed to meet for a truce at Nabango, where Gide opened fire on him and his top six commanders. Their decomposed bodies were taken to the Zamfara state Government House, Gusau on Friday.



The dead and the killer are of the same notorious pot,one has been cooked; let the other be fried.They deserved no life..

"Before he met his waterloo, Buharin Daji had stormed the Fulani settlement of Katsinawa in Zamfara state and carted away cattle belonging to Dogo Gide’s father in-law".





"Before he met his waterloo, Buharin Daji had stormed the Fulani settlement of Katsinawa in Zamfara state and carted away cattle belonging to Dogo Gide's father in-law".

The only sin of this Buharin was attacking Fulani settlement. If he had attacked none Fulani settlement I am sure Buhari and his Fulani soldiers would have paid him for a job well done just like hellrufai did.

The sad thing is that all of them from dogo Buhari to dogo gide to Buhari in Aso rock are clearly not even Nigerians yet they go about causing hardship and pain where ever they go

Nigeria is a joke........

this post is not funny.

it is not sensible.

it is stupiid.



it is not sensible.



this post is not funny.it is not sensible.it is stupiid.

Fear Fulani. They never forgive. If they invite you for peace meeting, make sue your weapons are ready to fire.

Good job though. But as much as possible, avoid their wahala. They believe every hurt against them is a loan that must be repaid.

Making use of a criminal to get a criminal, what will the end result be?� Why do Nigeria military guns always having rubber bands tight to hold the handles? Can't we just be right for once?

His own days too are equally numbered, it's just a matter of time.



But why are this Northerners so violent?

madridguy:

fool fool





Africa Is The Most Dangerous Place To Be Born–UNICEF Chai..... Fulani pple truly don't forgive

These cursed human rejects aren't even Nigerians!!!

The truth is never sensible to all Buharist

sekundosekundo:







"Before he met his waterloo, Buharin Daji had stormed the Fulani settlement of Katsinawa in Zamfara state and carted away cattle belonging to Dogo Gide’s father in-law".





The only sin of this Buharin was attacking Fulani settlement. If he had attacked none Fulani settlement I am sure Buhari and his Fulani soldiers would have paid him for a job well done just like hellrufai did.



You're right, don't be surprise to see this notorious Dogo Gide in Nigerian Army by tomorrow. What baffles me is how Buhari is releasing Fulani terrorists in the name of "they have repented".

Are these people Nigerian Armies??.

A country in the 21st century akin to the wild wild west. .no law or order whatsoever. .anything goes and anomalies are celebrated. .a big s**thole indeed where death is a completely normal phenomenon. Is there really hope for this country?

Quick question - is that NYSC khaki they are wearing?

You live by the sword you die by the sword.

So far,what has been done to the herdsmen who destroy farm crops and waste life?,I just hope that this issue between the herdsmen and farmers wont be treated like that of the cat and rat,where the rat is always guilty and worthy of death,I wish we can rise to say no to this modern day slavery and colonialism by our northern brothers

Still a criminal, and should be treated as one.

But instead , he is now being paraded as a hero.

