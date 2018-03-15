





However, to spot the exact problem with a suspension system would require the attention of an experienced mechanic in order to spot the problem.



Unusual Sounds



Vehicles with faulty suspension often exhibits some unusual sounds coming from the tyre areas. For instance, some peculiar sounds associated with suspension problems include;



1. Clanking Sound

This sound is like metal hitting against metal. It typically is heard when the vehicle is riding over bumps or potholes. It may be a sign of failing control arms bushing or failing stabilizer end links.



2. Knocking Sound

When you hear a knocking sound coming from your suspension area, especially when driving over potholes or bumps, this is usually a sign of bad struts or bad strut mounts. A bad ball joint can also cause this.



3. Rotational

This sound constantly grows louder as the vehicle goes faster. This is usually as a result of a failing wheel bearing or of noisy tyres









“Bouncing test”



So, if your suspension system exhibits some of the above signs, there is a simple test that can determine if truly the suspension system is faulty or not.





To carry out this test, follow the steps highlighted below.





Step 1: With the car in “park,” press down on the front of the car with all your weight, “bounce” it a few times, then release.





Step 2: Do it again on the rear of the vehicle. If the car continues to rock or bounce more than 2-3 times after you release it, the suspension is wearing out.







