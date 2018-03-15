₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,954 members, 4,134,852 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 06:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Do This Simple “bounce Test” To Know If Your Car Has Suspension Problem (278 Views)
Toyota’s New Self-driving Car Has Two Steering / Warning Signs That A Used Car Has Been In An Accident / My Car Has Been Stolen In Maitama Abuja(photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Do This Simple “bounce Test” To Know If Your Car Has Suspension Problem by AutoJoshNIG: 2:47pm On Mar 12
When a car has suspension problems, the symptom is easy to tell, but tracing the exact source of the problem is usually the challenge. The source of the symptom could be a faulty or worn out ball.
However, to spot the exact problem with a suspension system would require the attention of an experienced mechanic in order to spot the problem.
Unusual Sounds
Vehicles with faulty suspension often exhibits some unusual sounds coming from the tyre areas. For instance, some peculiar sounds associated with suspension problems include;
1. Clanking Sound
This sound is like metal hitting against metal. It typically is heard when the vehicle is riding over bumps or potholes. It may be a sign of failing control arms bushing or failing stabilizer end links.
2. Knocking Sound
When you hear a knocking sound coming from your suspension area, especially when driving over potholes or bumps, this is usually a sign of bad struts or bad strut mounts. A bad ball joint can also cause this.
3. Rotational
This sound constantly grows louder as the vehicle goes faster. This is usually as a result of a failing wheel bearing or of noisy tyres
“Bouncing test”
So, if your suspension system exhibits some of the above signs, there is a simple test that can determine if truly the suspension system is faulty or not.
To carry out this test, follow the steps highlighted below.
Step 1: With the car in “park,” press down on the front of the car with all your weight, “bounce” it a few times, then release.
Step 2: Do it again on the rear of the vehicle. If the car continues to rock or bounce more than 2-3 times after you release it, the suspension is wearing out.
Source:
https://autojosh.com/do-this-simple-test-to-know-if-your-car-has-suspension-problem/
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
|Re: Do This Simple “bounce Test” To Know If Your Car Has Suspension Problem by id4sho(m): 8:54pm On Mar 12
first thing in the morning
(0) (Reply)
Urgent Advice Or Suggestion Needed / Gud Day Friends / New Ford Fiesta ST And Focus ST Development Under Way
Viewing this topic: sykah(f), Judgenot, gentlepraise, Chatmine, cyborg123(m), Sleekfun, Gepheral, Bayajidda1, Cuntslayer, lanre316, Amatufrank(m), Mannylex(m), nitrogen(m), wagazala and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15