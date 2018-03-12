Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Defection Of Gana Unfortunate, Has No Impact On The Party- PDP Youth Coordinator (4219 Views)

Defection Of Gana, Adeniran Unfortunate But Has No Impact On The Party- PDP Youth Coordinator



A youth coordinator of Peoples Democratic Party, has described the defection of Professors Tunde Adeniran and Jerry Gana to the Social Democratic Party as an unfortunate development but insisted that the defection of the former ministers will have no negative effect on the fortunes of the party.



Professor Jerry Gana, a founding member of PDP had led a group of aggrieved members of the party which included an aspirant for the PDP National Chairman in the December 2017 National Convention, Professor Tunde Adeniran to the rejuvenated Social Democratic Party citing highhandedness of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state whom they alleged to have hijacked the party.



But in a chat with our correspondent on Sunday in Abuja, the National Coordinator of Peoples Democratic Party National Youth League, hon Inioribo Tamunotonye, insisted that though the news of the defection came as huge shock to him, members of the party have moved on.



"We cannot be crying over spilt milk nor oveeflogging issues. Prof Gana and Prof Adeniran have been part of the PDP story even though they have benefitted a lot from the party. As an individual, I consider their move as unfortunate but we in a democracy that allows for freedom of association so we must respect their wish irrespective of our sentiment", he stated.



When asked of the effect on both PDP and SDP, the youth coordinator responded that there is no effect.



"The structures of our great party at all levels in Ekiti state are as firm as the rock of Gibraltar under the able leadership of Governor Ayo Fayose. I am not aware that any member of the party in the entire state followed Adeniran to SDP, not even in his ward"



"In Niger state no single structure of our party followed Jerry Gana to SDP, same with Bauchi state where Hon Shehu Gabam hails from. In fact, the state Coordinator of Peoples Democratic Party National Youth League in Bauchi state, hon Nazeef Adam, is a nephew of Shehu Gabam but refused to go with him to SDP. Gabam no doubt enjoys admiration of young people in Bauchi state but not a single one of them followed him to SDP because it doesn't represent their interests and the interests of Bauchi people. Nothing has changed beyond media frenzy", Tamunotonye opined.



When asked of the chances of the PDP in 2019 Presidential election, Tamunotonye has this to say;



"PDP is the party to beat. We are returning to government from May 29, 2019. But before then we are taking back Osun state and retaining Ekiti state because Ekiti citizens are pleased with Governor Fayose. Our chances are brighter than the morning star. We are winning at least about 32 states, including Kaduna, Oyo, Imo, Bauchi, Niger, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Adamawa, Yobe, Borno, Zamfara and Katsina state where Buhari hails from among others".



PDP still be party?

INEC should de register PDP because it is not longer a political party

I have been hearing Jerry Gana since I was in primary school, now I am a graduate and I still read about him. Please, when will these people allow the youths to shine? 7 Likes

SweetJoystick:

Is it an NGO before? It is the only stable party in Nigeria as of today.

yarimo:

Why? Because it is a big threat to APC or what?

TonyeBarcanista:



PDP is now Full of comedians and not politician

We are winning at least about 32 states, including Kaduna, Oyo, Imo, Bauchi, Niger, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Adamawa, Yobe, Borno, Zamfara and Katsina state where Buhari hails from among others".



Tonye, your brand of weed is too strong... 11 Likes

yarimo:

Like Muhammadu Buhari, John Oyegun and Tinubu?

Gana is of no value, likewise fayose and wike

Clerverly:

We are winning at least about 32 states, including Kaduna, Oyo, Imo, Bauchi, Niger, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Adamawa, Yobe, Borno, Zamfara and Katsina state where Buhari hails from among others".



Bro, politics aside, APC is very unpopular in those area

TonyeBarcanista:



people you listed are role model and mentor to majority of Nigerians. Those are few progressive and honest nigerians

Finally you don't get it. APC is not popular in those places. Very correct. But Buhari is very popular in those places. Buhari is presently the most expensive political brand in Nigeria. It will cost any new candidate Billions to even measure up to half of Buhari fame in the North. That is the situation that we find ourselves, a very disturbing situation. At this point in time we are just people holding our d#cks in hand and complaining that we cant piss. 2015 was nota very lucky year for Nigeria.

ibibiofirstlady:

I have been hearing Jerry Gana since I was in primary school, now I am a graduate and I still read about him. Please, when will these people allow the youths to shine? Rightly said!



Rightly said!

Gana was elected Senator in 1983 (When I wasn't even born) and he has gone on to serve all administrations from IBB down to Jonathan except Buhari.

Una go dey here Nina go use her slow poke movement win bbnaija ooo.

Note this,2019 PDP will reclaim power.

TonyeBarcanista:



Is it an NGO before? It is the only stable party in Nigeria as of today.

Someone has to pour you water to wake you up from your sleep. You've been sleeping since 2014.

Thank you Seun, Lalasticlala and the entire Nairaland Team...





Nairaland is the platform on which I laid my political foundation, I shall always remain a Nairalander for life

Obinwenite:

Amen

Angelb4:





Wake me up when APC agree to organise elective convention

TonyeBarcanista:

Thank you Seun, Lalasticlala and the entire Nairaland Team...





My brother.. you need a job!

TonyeBarcanista:

Thank you Seun, Lalasticlala and the entire Nairaland Team...





Nairaland is the platform on which I laid my political foundation, I shall always remain a Nairalander for life





Oga..are we safe?

Obinwenite:

Note this,2019 PDP will reclaim power. hahahahahahahaahahahahahahahha hahahahahahahaahahahahahahahha

Truly those that left PDP have no real electoral value.



Those in SDP right now from Obasanjo down have no electoral value.



Don't get me wrong, Obasanjo has a lot of political value because he knows everybody that's somebody in politics.

But he has no electoral value. He can't get people of his ward to vote for a candidate all on his own.



The opposition needs to be one and rally round PDP because unlike SDP, PDP has strong structures nationwide. SDP is just waiting and hoping bigwig politicians will come and make them relevant overnight

okay, 2019 will determine

simonlee:



Rightly Said... SPot on

You need Jesus









You need Jesus Rightly Said... SPot onYou need Jesus

TonyeBarcanista is now the Youth Cordinator of the PDP?? Like seriously??



BTW:



I think the SDP has as much chance as the PDP to snatch power from the APC. Didn't you (Tonye) read lately that 5 governors and 30-something senators were joining the party? All they need do is to simply come up with a people-oriented manifesto, work vehemently on their publicity unit, ensure credible people - without corruption stain on them - fly their governorship flags in all the states (including parliamentary seats), and present a candidate that will appeal to all the regions as President. With Buhari's chances dwindling geometrically, any credible candidate presented by the SDP will garner more votes than him in a free and fair contest.

The PDP is already a plague that nobody wants to associate with anymore; and with Atiku being at the pole position to get their presidential ticket, SDP might just win it.

Let all those with questionable characters leave PDP



TonyeBarcanista:

https://politicsngr.com/defection-gana-adeniran-no-impact-party-pdp-youth-coordinator/ I met Professor Jerry Gana some days before the last election, he is a very intelligent politician that was passionate about PDP from the way he spoke it is even heart warming that he didn't defect to APC. Everybody is important, PDP belongs to all of us, not just WIKE and SECONDUS

Buhari is a criminal terrorist - Clerverly (ikpunnu ngeneukwenu ikpummiri)