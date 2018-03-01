₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by AutoReportNG: 5:33pm
Nigeria's Pres. Muhammadu Buhari today receives Audience U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in State House
With him are Col. John Walker, US Ambassador to Nigeria H.E. Mr W. Stuart Symington, Chief of Staff to US Secretary of State Margaret Peterlin, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Chief of Staff Abba Kyari as he receives in Audience U.S. Secretary of State in State House
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/president-buhari-receives-us-secretary.html
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by AutoReportNG: 5:38pm
It is well with Nigeria
See more pictures here
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:45pm
God Bless Muhammadu Buhari
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:45pm
AutoReportNG:
You are also Blessed too
17 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:46pm
This man is really giving Enemies of the state serious concern this days
He's hyperactive
His boiz are also working
Amaechi and Fashola firing from all cylinders
32 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:47pm
Enemies of Nigeria will soon arrive
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by Angelparadise(f): 5:47pm
Thought he will spend a day as earlier post to honour those innocent killed by fulanis because of cow.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 5:47pm
This is after he has commissioned the "new ultra modern burial ground" in Benue state
60 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by mars123(m): 5:47pm
Buhari doesn't know anything. He is a certificateless, tribalistic murderer.
The problem is that the same people who forced him into people's consciousness are doing the same with Dankwambo today. The guvnor has no plans, ideas, manifesto laid out yet. Hasn't even declared.
You Nigerians should learn from past mistakes. I remember Buhari being absent from campaigns and it was okay because we needed Jonathan out by fire by force. Three years later, back to square one.
28 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:48pm
BankeSmalls:
Biking space on Nairaland
Simple sentence you can't within minutes
Yet blaming baba for your problem
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:48pm
mars123:
E pain am
10 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 5:49pm
mars123:
sure
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 5:50pm
sarrki:
How do you like the way the burial grounds in Benue was constructed for bubu to commission?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by tunjiajayi: 5:51pm
Meanwhile on another thread, deluded yanmiri/ipob youths were hallucinating that the man cancelled his meeting with Baba.
One by one your delusions, hallucinations, imaginations and aspirations shall be laid bare and come to nought.
Cursive demented set of mofos.
Una eye go clear.
Sai BABA!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 5:51pm
AutoReportNG:
When will it be well with farmers slaughtered daily in their farms in Benue, Taraba and Yobe states?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by TheFreeOne: 5:57pm
sarrki:
I thought your recent absence from Nairaland afforded you time to borrow some brain.
But alas I was wrong.
24 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by OLADD: 5:57pm
sarrki:
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:57pm
BankeSmalls:
Keep quiet
You are a PDP agent
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by FarahAideed: 5:59pm
I see the handshake , I hope it's the one we are expecting
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 5:59pm
sarrki:
How does that reduce the number of innocent people slaughtered by fulani herdsmen in their farms daily?
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 6:01pm
BankeSmalls:
A full time PDP agent
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by OLADD: 6:01pm
sarrki:I don't know why you're so comfortable with mischief and foolishness. Buhari and your likes are the real enemies of the Nigerian state.
14 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 6:02pm
OLADD:
Shut up
Your party PDP destroyed Nigeria
Pmb is fixing it
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by SamoaJoe: 6:06pm
sarrki:
So far so good... What has the illiterate bastard been able to fix? Should Buhari not be better dead than alive?
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by Oracle16(m): 6:07pm
The wrath of God will soon fall upon Buhari and other sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 6:08pm
sarrki:
Nigerians are being brutally murdered in their sleep, hundreds of citizens brazenly and cruelly matcheted, shot, women, children men all being killed daily in their homes and you are happy?
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sdindan: 6:09pm
sarrki:
Ask ur God to give Buhari sense.
He has none.
11 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by QuotaSystem: 6:12pm
The amiable Baba Presido stuns again with another sting right in the wailers arse .
Welcome Rex.
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by anibirelawal(m): 6:13pm
Some people go just dey cry ontop nothing.... they know themselve.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by python1: 6:14pm
The lost tribe of yisreal right now,
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by hammer2010(m): 6:17pm
Please Mr. President, speak very little and listen more so you don't cause us further embarassment
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by amiibaby(f): 6:17pm
Back so soon from Benue?
This buhari is so heartless I swear
3 Likes
