President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by AutoReportNG: 5:33pm
Nigeria's Pres. Muhammadu Buhari today receives Audience U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in State House

With him are Col. John Walker, US Ambassador to Nigeria H.E. Mr W. Stuart Symington, Chief of Staff to US Secretary of State Margaret Peterlin, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Chief of Staff Abba Kyari as he receives in Audience U.S. Secretary of State in State House

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/president-buhari-receives-us-secretary.html

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by AutoReportNG: 5:38pm
It is well with Nigeria

See more pictures here

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/president-buhari-receives-us-secretary.html

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:45pm
God Bless Muhammadu Buhari

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:45pm
AutoReportNG:
It is well with Nigeria

You are also Blessed too

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:46pm
This man is really giving Enemies of the state serious concern this days

He's hyperactive

His boiz are also working

Amaechi and Fashola firing from all cylinders

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:47pm
Enemies of Nigeria will soon arrive

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by Angelparadise(f): 5:47pm
Thought he will spend a day as earlier post to honour those innocent killed by fulanis because of cow.

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 5:47pm
This is after he has commissioned the "new ultra modern burial ground" in Benue state grin

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by mars123(m): 5:47pm
Buhari doesn't know anything. He is a certificateless, tribalistic murderer.

The problem is that the same people who forced him into people's consciousness are doing the same with Dankwambo today. The guvnor has no plans, ideas, manifesto laid out yet. Hasn't even declared.

You Nigerians should learn from past mistakes. I remember Buhari being absent from campaigns and it was okay because we needed Jonathan out by fire by force. Three years later, back to square one.

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:48pm
BankeSmalls:
grin

Biking space on Nairaland

Simple sentence you can't within minutes

Yet blaming baba for your problem

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:48pm
mars123:
Buhari doesn't know anything. He is a certificateless, tribalististic murderer.

E pain am

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 5:49pm
mars123:
Buhari doesn't know anything. He is a certificateless, tribalististic murderer.

sure grin

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 5:50pm
sarrki:


Biking space on Nairaland

Simple sentence you can't within minutes

Yet blaming baba for your problem

How do you like the way the burial grounds in Benue was constructed for bubu to commission? grin

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by tunjiajayi: 5:51pm
Meanwhile on another thread, deluded yanmiri/ipob youths were hallucinating that the man cancelled his meeting with Baba.
One by one your delusions, hallucinations, imaginations and aspirations shall be laid bare and come to nought.

Cursive demented set of mofos.
Una eye go clear.
Sai BABA!

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 5:51pm
AutoReportNG:
It is well with Nigeria

When will it be well with farmers slaughtered daily in their farms in Benue, Taraba and Yobe states?

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by TheFreeOne: 5:57pm
sarrki:
This man is really giving Enemies of the state serious concern this days

He's hyperactive

His boiz are also working

Amaechi and Fashola firing from all cylinders


I thought your recent absence from Nairaland afforded you time to borrow some brain.

But alas I was wrong.

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by OLADD: 5:57pm
sarrki:
This man is really giving Enemies of the state serious concern this days

He's hyperactive

His boiz are also working

Amaechi and Fashola firing from all cylinders

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 5:57pm
BankeSmalls:


When will it be well with farmers slaughtered daily in their farms in Benue, Taraba and Yobe states?

Keep quiet

You are a PDP agent

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by FarahAideed: 5:59pm
I see the handshake , I hope it's the one we are expecting

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 5:59pm
sarrki:


Keep quiet

You are a PDP agent

How does that reduce the number of innocent people slaughtered by fulani herdsmen in their farms daily?

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 6:01pm
BankeSmalls:


How does that reduce the number of innocent people slaughtered by fulani herdsmen in their farms daily?

A full time PDP agent

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by OLADD: 6:01pm
sarrki:
This man is really giving Enemies of the state serious concern this days

He's hyperactive

His boiz are also working

Amaechi and Fashola firing from all cylinders

I don't know why you're so comfortable with mischief and foolishness. Buhari and your likes are the real enemies of the Nigerian state.

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 6:02pm
OLADD:

I don't know why you're so comfortable with mischief and foolishness. Buhari and your likes are the real enemies of the Nigerian state.


Shut up

Your party PDP destroyed Nigeria

Pmb is fixing it

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by SamoaJoe: 6:06pm
sarrki:



Shut up

Your party PDP destroyed Nigeria

Pmb is fixing it

So far so good... What has the illiterate bastard been able to fix? Should Buhari not be better dead than alive?

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by Oracle16(m): 6:07pm
The wrath of God will soon fall upon Buhari and other sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by BankeSmalls(f): 6:08pm
sarrki:


A full time PDP agent

Nigerians are being brutally murdered in their sleep, hundreds of citizens brazenly and cruelly matcheted, shot, women, children men all being killed daily in their homes and you are happy?

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by sdindan: 6:09pm
sarrki:
God Bless Muhammadu Buhari


Ask ur God to give Buhari sense.

He has none.

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by QuotaSystem: 6:12pm
The amiable Baba Presido stuns again with another sting right in the wailers arse grin.

Welcome Rex.

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by anibirelawal(m): 6:13pm
Some people go just dey cry ontop nothing.... they know themselve.

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by python1: 6:14pm
The lost tribe of yisreal right now,

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by hammer2010(m): 6:17pm
Please Mr. President, speak very little and listen more so you don't cause us further embarassment

Re: President Buhari Receives Rex Tillerson, US Secretary Of State In Aso Villa by amiibaby(f): 6:17pm
Back so soon from Benue? shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked


This buhari is so heartless I swear cry

