With him are Col. John Walker, US Ambassador to Nigeria H.E. Mr W. Stuart Symington, Chief of Staff to US Secretary of State Margaret Peterlin, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Chief of Staff Abba Kyari as he receives in Audience U.S. Secretary of State in State House



Nigeria's Pres. Muhammadu Buhari today receives Audience U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in State House

With him are Col. John Walker, US Ambassador to Nigeria H.E. Mr W. Stuart Symington, Chief of Staff to US Secretary of State Margaret Peterlin, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Chief of Staff Abba Kyari as he receives in Audience U.S. Secretary of State in State House





God Bless Muhammadu Buhari 44 Likes 3 Shares

You are also Blessed too You are also Blessed too 17 Likes

This man is really giving Enemies of the state serious concern this days



He's hyperactive



His boiz are also working



Amaechi and Fashola firing from all cylinders 32 Likes 4 Shares

Enemies of Nigeria will soon arrive 14 Likes 1 Share

Thought he will spend a day as earlier post to honour those innocent killed by fulanis because of cow. 2 Likes 1 Share

This is after he has commissioned the "new ultra modern burial ground" in Benue state 60 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari doesn't know anything. He is a certificateless, tribalistic murderer.



The problem is that the same people who forced him into people's consciousness are doing the same with Dankwambo today. The guvnor has no plans, ideas, manifesto laid out yet. Hasn't even declared.



You Nigerians should learn from past mistakes. I remember Buhari being absent from campaigns and it was okay because we needed Jonathan out by fire by force. Three years later, back to square one. 28 Likes

Biking space on Nairaland



Simple sentence you can't within minutes



Yet blaming baba for your problem Biking space on NairalandSimple sentence you can't within minutesYet blaming baba for your problem 2 Likes

E pain am E pain am 10 Likes

sure sure 5 Likes

How do you like the way the burial grounds in Benue was constructed for bubu to commission? How do you like the way the burial grounds in Benue was constructed for bubu to commission? 15 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile on another thread, deluded yanmiri/ipob youths were hallucinating that the man cancelled his meeting with Baba.

One by one your delusions, hallucinations, imaginations and aspirations shall be laid bare and come to nought.



Cursive demented set of mofos.

Una eye go clear.

Sai BABA! 15 Likes 1 Share

When will it be well with farmers slaughtered daily in their farms in Benue, Taraba and Yobe states? When will it be well with farmers slaughtered daily in their farms in Benue, Taraba and Yobe states? 8 Likes 1 Share

I thought your recent absence from Nairaland afforded you time to borrow some brain.



But alas I was wrong. I thought your recent absence from Nairaland afforded you time to borrow some brain.But alas I was wrong. 24 Likes

Keep quiet



You are a PDP agent Keep quietYou are a PDP agent 4 Likes

I see the handshake , I hope it's the one we are expecting 1 Like 1 Share

How does that reduce the number of innocent people slaughtered by fulani herdsmen in their farms daily? How does that reduce the number of innocent people slaughtered by fulani herdsmen in their farms daily? 9 Likes

A full time PDP agent A full time PDP agent 4 Likes

I don't know why you're so comfortable with mischief and foolishness. Buhari and your likes are the real enemies of the Nigerian state. I don't know why you're so comfortable with mischief and foolishness. Buhari and your likes are the real enemies of the Nigerian state. 14 Likes

Shut up



Your party PDP destroyed Nigeria



Pmb is fixing it Shut upYour party PDP destroyed NigeriaPmb is fixing it 9 Likes 1 Share

So far so good... What has the illiterate bastard been able to fix? Should Buhari not be better dead than alive? So far so good... What has the illiterate bastard been able to fix? Should Buhari not be better dead than alive? 9 Likes

The wrath of God will soon fall upon Buhari and other sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria. 3 Likes

Nigerians are being brutally murdered in their sleep, hundreds of citizens brazenly and cruelly matcheted, shot, women, children men all being killed daily in their homes and you are happy? Nigerians are being brutally murdered in their sleep, hundreds of citizens brazenly and cruelly matcheted, shot, women, children men all being killed daily in their homes and you are happy? 2 Likes

Ask ur God to give Buhari sense.



He has none. Ask ur God to give Buhari sense.He has none. 11 Likes

The amiable Baba Presido stuns again with another sting right in the wailers arse .



Welcome Rex. 8 Likes

Some people go just dey cry ontop nothing.... they know themselve. 2 Likes

The lost tribe of yisreal right now, 6 Likes

Please Mr. President, speak very little and listen more so you don't cause us further embarassment 1 Like