|Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by MissEdified(f): 5:58pm
Nollywood actor Femi Branch has been coronated as the Jagun Asa of Edeland.
The actor who shared photos from the coronation on his Instagram page, was coronated by the Alaafin of Oyo, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III.
See photos from the coronation below:
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by tunde82seidat(f): 6:06pm
So na the new wife be that smh
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by beekayz(m): 6:12pm
CONGRATS
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by omooba969(m): 6:12pm
Ok
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by mayowascholar(m): 6:12pm
congrats
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by victorian(f): 6:13pm
The new wife may have been the one, who made the chieftancy title possible for him to attain, with her connections.
Such scenarios have happened to other men with second or third wives in their lives.
But inbetween, men with chieftancy title sef.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by ekems2017(f): 6:13pm
Una no dey tire with titles?
Congratulobia!!!!!
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by sunnyworld2love(m): 6:14pm
Congratulations bros meet you in capital...
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by IamAirforce1: 6:14pm
Good to know
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by amahthelma(f): 6:15pm
Changing ladies like boxers .....empty nigga sha congrat!
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by corpersforum(f): 6:17pm
Am I the only one seeing this perfectly times picture?
Welcome another Meme from Jagun.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by divicoded: 6:20pm
tunde82seidat:
Which one concern you? Face your work, Amebo
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by Rangojack: 6:20pm
Congratulations to him!
OSCAR Himself....never knew this guy could laugh/smile until I watched the concluding episodes of that soap opera.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by tunde82seidat(f): 6:23pm
divicoded:
And that's how to face your own work mumu
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by sincerlyyo(m): 6:26pm
That is Timi of Ede , not Alaafin of Oyo
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by manuel4real(m): 6:26pm
gg
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by Burgerlomo: 6:28pm
Congratulations
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by Zaikon(m): 6:31pm
Is he from that village
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by FisifunKododada: 6:33pm
Congratulations. There is no greater honor than to be recognized by your OWN people as a LEADER.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by SoNature(m): 6:33pm
Dunno why I don't like this guy
I mistook him for handsome Femi Brainard (no homo)
I like that guy die (no homo)
Anyways, congratulations to him!
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by Praktikals(m): 6:35pm
I hope Alaafin got the permission of his boss- The Him Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife before giving all these titles.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by dfrost: 6:37pm
corpersforum:
SmellyMouth oya nah new meme.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by Raintaker(m): 6:38pm
There is no Branch Family in Ede.
He must have bribed the Timi, everyone knows the King can sell his Title if correct cash is involved.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by Homers123(m): 6:38pm
Alafin is fair in complexion, that's Timi of Ede not Alafin of Oyo.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by SAMBARRY: 6:38pm
tunde82seidat:AND what's wrong with his wife
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by Raintaker(m): 6:39pm
Praktikals:Ooni is not Alafin's superior.
Get your facts straight.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by Happychildlove(f): 6:40pm
corpersforum:Na real wa for u oooo, Oga cropper u tried
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by akigbemaru: 6:46pm
MissEdified:
Elegbo
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by Praktikals(m): 6:50pm
Raintaker:There are kings and there are lords. In Nigeria, there are 3 such lords, namely ;
Obi of Onitsha, Sultan of Sokoto, and the Ooni of Ife. It is not by age, bro, nor how long a king has been on the throne.Ooni is Alaafin s superior.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by Praktikals(m): 6:53pm
SoNature:Like him or hate him, I am sure he is not aware of your existence
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by vikyno(m): 6:54pm
OP, please change the misleading topic, its Timi of Ede and not Alaafin of Oyo.
|Re: Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo by SoNature(m): 6:54pm
Praktikals:
Mu.mu! How is it your business?! Get your ass off my mention!
