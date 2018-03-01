Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Femi Branch Conferred With ‘jagun Asa Of Edeland’ Title By Alaafin Of Oyo (8669 Views)

The actor who shared photos from the coronation on his Instagram page, was coronated by the Alaafin of Oyo, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III.



See photos from the coronation below:



smh So na the new wife be thatsmh 1 Like

Such scenarios have happened to other men with second or third wives in their lives.



But inbetween, men with chieftancy title sef. The new wife may have been the one, who made the chieftancy title possible for him to attain, with her connections.Such scenarios have happened to other men with second or third wives in their lives.But inbetween, men with chieftancy title sef. 1 Like 1 Share

Una no dey tire with titles?



Congratulations bros meet you in capital...

Changing ladies like boxers .....empty nigga sha congrat!

Am I the only one seeing this perfectly times picture?



Welcome another Meme from Jagun. 5 Likes

So na the new wife be that smh

Which one concern you? Face your work, Amebo Which one concern you? Face your work, Amebo 1 Like

Congratulations to him!

OSCAR Himself....never knew this guy could laugh/smile until I watched the concluding episodes of that soap opera. 1 Like

Which one concern you? Face your work, Amebo

And that's how to face your own work mumu And that's how to face your own workmumu

That is Timi of Ede , not Alaafin of Oyo

Congratulations

Is he from that village

Congratulations. There is no greater honor than to be recognized by your OWN people as a LEADER.

Dunno why I don't like this guy



I mistook him for handsome Femi Brainard (no homo)



I like that guy die (no homo)



Anyways, congratulations to him! 2 Likes

I hope Alaafin got the permission of his boss- The Him Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife before giving all these titles. 2 Likes

Am I the only one seeing this perfectly times picture?



Welcome another Meme from Jagun.





SmellyMouth oya nah new meme. SmellyMouth oya nahnew meme.

There is no Branch Family in Ede.

He must have bribed the Timi, everyone knows the King can sell his Title if correct cash is involved.

Alafin is fair in complexion, that's Timi of Ede not Alafin of Oyo.

So na the new wife be that smh AND what's wrong with his wife AND what's wrong with his wife

I hope Alaafin got the permission of his boss- The Him Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife before giving all these titles. Ooni is not Alafin's superior.

Get your facts straight. Ooni is not Alafin's superior.Get your facts straight. 2 Likes

Am I the only one seeing this perfectly times picture?



Welcome another Meme from Jagun.



Na real wa for u oooo, Oga cropper u tried Na real wa for u oooo, Oga cropper u tried

Ooni is not Alafin's superior.

Get your facts straight. There are kings and there are lords. In Nigeria, there are 3 such lords, namely ;

Obi of Onitsha, Sultan of Sokoto, and the Ooni of Ife. It is not by age, bro, nor how long a king has been on the throne.Ooni is Alaafin s superior. There are kings and there are lords. In Nigeria, there are 3 such lords, namely ;Obi of Onitsha, Sultan of Sokoto, and the Ooni of Ife. It is not by age, bro, nor how long a king has been on the throne.Ooni is Alaafin s superior. 2 Likes 1 Share

Dunno why I don't like this guy

! Like him or hate him, I am sure he is not aware of your existence Like him or hate him, I am sure he is not aware of your existence 1 Like

OP, please change the misleading topic, its Timi of Ede and not Alaafin of Oyo.