Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye (5151 Views)

Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns / Dino Melaye Holds A Protest Against Yahaya Bello Led Kogi Government (Pics) / Kogi Government Distributes 260 Motorcycles, 10 Trucks To Vigilante Service (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mr. Melaye said this in a tweet via his twitter handle, @dino_melaye, on Monday.



“Kogi State govt trying to frame me up again for murder in the 2nd Assassination attempt on my life on June 12 2017 in lokoja. Fools always forget the God factor in the affairs of men. Their design is to bombard me with cases using the Police and AGF. I refuse to be intimidated,” he tweeted



The lawmaker and his state governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, have been at loggerheads resulting in an attempt to recall the senator from the Senate.



http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/12/kogi-govt-trying-frame-me-murder-says-sen-melaye Mr. Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi west constituency has accused his state government of trying to frame him up for murder.Mr. Melaye said this in a tweet via his twitter handle, @dino_melaye, on Monday.“Kogi State govt trying to frame me up again for murder in the 2nd Assassination attempt on my life on June 12 2017 in lokoja. Fools always forget the God factor in the affairs of men. Their design is to bombard me with cases using the Police and AGF. I refuse to be intimidated,” he tweetedThe lawmaker and his state governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, have been at loggerheads resulting in an attempt to recall the senator from the Senate. 1 Like

Dino my man..... Trade slowly with Bello sha.... A word is enough for the wise 2 Likes

kogi always on the headlines everyday. Dino Dino Dino Malaye

Both Bello and Dino are serious mistakes that needs to be rectified as soon as possible 1 Like

I believe him, yahaya bello is behaving like a desperate mad man who can do anything

sarrki:

Both Bello and Dino are serious mistakes that needs to be rectified as soon as possible

Even Buhari is a mistake, i know it's hard for you say so I don help you. Even Buhari is a mistake, i know it's hard for you say so I don help you. 14 Likes 1 Share

This Dino and Gov. Bello matter don tire me 1 Like

Dino Melaye no want allow yahaya bello rest ni? The tackling don too much o. Make yahaya bello no go get heart attack on top your matter o 1 Like

Kogi state people don enter one chance. Look at the clowns they elected to lead them. They should accept my sympathy 1 Like

Clowns in high places

The government in kogi and the one in imo I don't know which one is worse

I'm tired of these clowns. They need to fight in a cage. All this back and forth is lame. 4 Likes

No matter how tired I may be,seeing buhari on Tv always gives me strength to stand up and change the channel..mtcheww 1 Like 1 Share

NO wonder nothing gets accomplished in Nigeria.



The political elites major on minor issues like power tussle and blackmail.



Of all the problems in Kogi,the little Hitler and the clown of a senator are disgracing themselves.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 1 Like

After you framed kogi official



finally freed from scandalous Glo network. my first time browsing with Glo data. 1 Like

Yahya Bello be looking at Dino like this

"Our fight bin just start" 1 Like

Smh

What is " I REFUSE to be intimidated?" Olodo senator

ride on Mr dino. may God continue to protect u against buhari and his younger brother yahaya

fuckerstard:





Even Buhari is a mistake, i know it's hard for you say so I don help you.

....and Jona^daft is a disaster ....and Jona^daft is a disaster





This life is not fair.... Dino as ur senator, Yamaha Bello as ur governor and Kawu Bubu as your president.This life is not fair.... 1 Like

sarrki:

Both Bello and Dino are serious mistakes that needs to be rectified as soon as possible Welcome back Sarrki. You travel out. We are still in bad condition you and your daddy Buhari kept us. Welcome back Sarrki. You travel out. We are still in bad condition you and your daddy Buhari kept us.

Very controversial........ Call me for laptops 08167042120

This guy don pepper Bello and Buhari zombies.

Just as you are trying to frame the government for criminal act.

NAIRALAND help many politican's to be RELEVANT