|"Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by elgramz: 7:32pm
Mr. Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi west constituency has accused his state government of trying to frame him up for murder.
Mr. Melaye said this in a tweet via his twitter handle, @dino_melaye, on Monday.
“Kogi State govt trying to frame me up again for murder in the 2nd Assassination attempt on my life on June 12 2017 in lokoja. Fools always forget the God factor in the affairs of men. Their design is to bombard me with cases using the Police and AGF. I refuse to be intimidated,” he tweeted
The lawmaker and his state governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, have been at loggerheads resulting in an attempt to recall the senator from the Senate.
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by sammy4life1(m): 7:35pm
Dino my man..... Trade slowly with Bello sha.... A word is enough for the wise
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by luke55720: 7:37pm
kogi always on the headlines everyday. Dino Dino Dino Malaye
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by sarrki(m): 7:42pm
Both Bello and Dino are serious mistakes that needs to be rectified as soon as possible
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by Masama: 7:44pm
I believe him, yahaya bello is behaving like a desperate mad man who can do anything
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by fuckerstard: 7:49pm
sarrki:
Even Buhari is a mistake, i know it's hard for you say so I don help you.
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by Vinstel: 8:01pm
This Dino and Gov. Bello matter don tire me
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by Haggui: 8:25pm
Dino Melaye no want allow yahaya bello rest ni? The tackling don too much o. Make yahaya bello no go get heart attack on top your matter o
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by mexxmoney: 8:29pm
Kogi state people don enter one chance. Look at the clowns they elected to lead them. They should accept my sympathy
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by Himmler: 8:38pm
Clowns in high places
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by Zanas: 8:41pm
The government in kogi and the one in imo I don't know which one is worse
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by Blue3k(m): 8:41pm
I'm tired of these clowns. They need to fight in a cage. All this back and forth is lame.
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by Olukokosir(m): 9:05pm
No matter how tired I may be,seeing buhari on Tv always gives me strength to stand up and change the channel..mtcheww
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by guterMann: 9:07pm
NO wonder nothing gets accomplished in Nigeria.
The political elites major on minor issues like power tussle and blackmail.
Of all the problems in Kogi,the little Hitler and the clown of a senator are disgracing themselves.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by Abeyjide: 9:08pm
After you framed kogi official
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by bokunrawo(m): 9:08pm
Yahya Bello be looking at Dino like this
"Our fight bin just start"
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by Kingwizzy16(m): 9:09pm
Smh
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by BABANGBALI: 9:09pm
What is " I REFUSE to be intimidated?" Olodo senator
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by princepeter566: 9:11pm
ride on Mr dino. may God continue to protect u against buhari and his younger brother yahaya
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by divicoded: 9:13pm
fuckerstard:
....and Jona^daft is a disaster
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by darqly(m): 9:36pm
Dino as ur senator, Yamaha Bello as ur governor and Kawu Bubu as your president.
This life is not fair....
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by arherfish(m): 9:45pm
sarrki:Welcome back Sarrki. You travel out. We are still in bad condition you and your daddy Buhari kept us.
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by dipson8701(m): 10:01pm
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by debolayinka(m): 10:08pm
This guy don pepper Bello and Buhari zombies.
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by focus7: 10:21pm
Just as you are trying to frame the government for criminal act.
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by Krafty006: 10:33pm
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by dododawa1: 10:38pm
NAIRALAND help many politican's to be RELEVANT
|Re: "Kogi Government Trying To Frame Me For Murder" - Dino Melaye by godofuck231: 10:55pm
elgramz:Then u better start working on it, and kill the ass accusing u
