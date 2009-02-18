Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? (2527 Views)

Dasukigate: EFCC Grills Ihejirika / Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS / Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

How did former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, raise $72 million (N12 billion) to buy a Gulfstream aircraft, Model G650, after leaving office as a public officer ? This was the major question put to him by a crack team of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, operatives, who grilled the former governor of the Boko Haram-troubled state for hours in Abuja, yesterday.



The interrogators had been specifically raised by the commission to probe Sheriff, who was the governor under which Boko Haram insurgency birthed in Nigeria and were not considered as a serious threat to the state and the country at the time. Vanguard learned that the invitation of Sheriff by EFCC was to find out if he abused his office as a governor or benefitted from alleged rip-off of a former president to the tune of $200 million under the guise of enforcing a dubious Boko Haram ceasefire in a neighbouring country in 2014.



The operatives also wanted to establish if the said amount was transmitted by a top presidential aide to a foreign leader, who has a personal relationship with Sheriff. The operatives, who invited the former governor to their head office in Abuja, questioned him specifically on where he got the money to acquire the aircraft in the same year that the controversial Boko Haram ceasefire flopped.



The former governor, who was grilled for many hours yesterday, was however allowed to go home on administrative bail and asked to return on today with some documents.



A source said: “Indeed, we interrogated Sherriff for many hours yesterday and he actually cooperated with our operatives and that made it easy for us to grant him administrative bail and asked him to report back on Tuesday (today).



“We will continue with the interrogation of the politician in order to determine how he came by the aircraft and other items we are investigating.” Recall that with the purchase of the aircraft, Sheriff topped the list of such fleet owners in the country. However, the other owners of private jets in Nigeria are mostly top religious and businessmen



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/954863/ By Soni Daniel Abuja—The interrogators had been specifically raised by the commission to probe Sheriff, who was the governor under which Boko Haram insurgency birthed in Nigeria and were not considered as a serious threat to the state and the country at the time. Vanguard learned that the invitation of Sheriff by EFCC was to find out if he abused his office as a governor or benefitted from alleged rip-off of a former president to the tune of $200 million under the guise of enforcing a dubious Boko Haram ceasefire in a neighbouring country in 2014.The operatives also wanted to establish if the said amount was transmitted by a top presidential aide to a foreign leader, who has a personal relationship with Sheriff. The operatives, who invited the former governor to their head office in Abuja, questioned him specifically on where he got the money to acquire the aircraft in the same year that the controversial Boko Haram ceasefire flopped.The former governor, who was grilled for many hours yesterday, was however allowed to go home on administrative bail and asked to return on today with some documents.A source said: “Indeed, we interrogated Sherriff for many hours yesterday and he actually cooperated with our operatives and that made it easy for us to grant him administrative bail and asked him to report back on Tuesday (today).“We will continue with the interrogation of the politician in order to determine how he came by the aircraft and other items we are investigating.” Recall that with the purchase of the aircraft, Sheriff topped the list of such fleet owners in the country. However, the other owners of private jets in Nigeria are mostly top religious and businessmen

Front page Lalastiscala!!

Of you have any proof against tinubu bring it up



Did they quiz Ouk?



Is tinubu the only person you can use as comparison



Even your leaders have moved on 2 Likes

sarrki:

Of you have any proof against tinubu bring it up



Did they quiz Ouk?



Is tinubu the only person you can use as comparison



Even your leaders have moved on Orji Kalu as well.Most Ex-Governors in this fantastically corrupt shithole have private jets they bought with looted funds. Orji Kalu as well.Most Ex-Governors in this fantastically corrupt shithole have private jets they bought with looted funds. 1 Like

Sarrki you are a real Judas. You're the kind of person that will sell your soul for money. As long as you given food to eat,you will sing for anyone. Y 10 Likes

Alimodu has a lot of questions to answer....a lot ,especially as regards Boko haram but watch as PDP come to his defence flaunting Tinubu's name as their usual excuse for misdemeanor.

Babacele:

Alimodu has a lot of questions to answer....a lot ,especially as regards Boko haram but watch as PDP come to his defence flaunting Tinubu's name as their usual excuse for misdemeanor. This is not a partisan issue. Nigerian politicians are just evil and kleptomaniacs. They can do anything for money and power. This is not a partisan issue. Nigerian politicians are just evil and kleptomaniacs. They can do anything for money and power. 1 Like

kapasi89:



This is not a partisan issue. Nigerian politicians are just evil and kleptomaniacs. They can do anything for money and power. so why bring Tinubu's name to this if you are unbiasedly sincere? so why bring Tinubu's name to this if you are unbiasedly sincere?

kapasi89:

Sarrki you are a real Judas. You're the kind of person that will sell your soul for money. As long as you given food to eat,you will sing for anyone. Y

Why bring in Tinubu Mr saint ? Why bring in Tinubu Mr saint ?

Babacele:

so why bring Tinubu's name to this if you are unbiasedly sincere? I am just annoyed at how partisan EFCC has become. They only target PDP members and don't do any investigation against APC members,who have serious allegations of corruption against them. Why the double standard?There are many APC with private jets that can't account for how E acquired it.

Why is it only Nigerian politicians that own private jets?Where are the private jets of former USA presidents.German Presidents and Prime Ministers of UK that have thrillion dollar economies? I am just annoyed at how partisan EFCC has become. They only target PDP members and don't do any investigation against APC members,who have serious allegations of corruption against them. Why the double standard?There are many APC with private jets that can't account for how E acquired it.Why is it only Nigerian politicians that own private jets?Where are the private jets of former USA presidents.German Presidents and Prime Ministers of UK that have thrillion dollar economies? 4 Likes

kapasi89:



I am just annoyed at how partisan EFCC has become. They only target PDP members and don't do any investigation against APC members,who have serious allegations of corruption against them. Why the double standard?There are many APC with private jets that can't account for how thy acquired it.

Why is it only Nigerian politicians that own private jets?Where are the private jets of former USA presidents and Prime Ministers of UK.

PDP online miscreants claiming non partisan PDP online miscreants claiming non partisan 2 Likes

kapasi89:



I am just annoyed at how partisan EFCC has become. They only target PDP members and don't do any investigation against APC members,who have serious allegations of corruption against them. Why the double standard?There are many APC with private jets that can't account for how E acquired it.

Why is it only Nigerian politicians that own private jets?Where are the private jets of former USA presidents.German Presidents and Prime Ministers of UK that have thrillion dollar economies? do you know how many times Tinubu has been investigated from Abacha days till date? what do you even know about Tinubu? Why are you afraid for Alimodu ? hiding anything ? do you know how many times Tinubu has been investigated from Abacha days till date? what do you even know about Tinubu? Why are you afraid for Alimodu ? hiding anything ? 1 Like

sarrki:

Of you have any proof against tinubu bring it up



Did they quiz Ouk?



Is tinubu the only person you can use as comparison



Even your leaders have moved on I support you on this one, Tinubu bought his private jet with the money he made at Mobil I support you on this one, Tinubu bought his private jet with the money he made at Mobil

sarrki:





PDP online miscreants claiming non partisan Stop being partisan!Nigerian politicians are useless fantastically corrupt wastemen regardless of belonging to APC,PDP or APGA. Stop being partisan!Nigerian politicians are useless fantastically corrupt wastemen regardless of belonging to APC,PDP or APGA. 2 Likes

Babacele:

do you know how many times Tinubu has been investigated from Abacha days till date? what do you even know about Tinubu? Why are you afraid for Alimodu ? hiding anything ? Why didn't he buy the private jet before he became Governor. Why do you always defen corrupt politicians.

Please explain to me why Nigerian politicians are the only ones able to acquire private jets after they enter office. Why didn't he buy the private jet before he became Governor. Why do you always defen corrupt politicians.Please explain to me why Nigerian politicians are the only ones able to acquire private jets after they enter office. 3 Likes 1 Share

kapasi89:

Why didn't he buy the private jet before he became Governor. Why do you always defen corrupt politicians.

Please explain to me why Nigerian politicians are the only ones able to acquire private jets after they enter office. do you know him before he became a governor? when did he buy the jet? how many years since he left power? please show some education and don't allow sentiments to influence your sense of judgement. do you know him before he became a governor? when did he buy the jet? how many years since he left power? please show some education and don't allow sentiments to influence your sense of judgement.

Babacele:

do you know him before he became a governor? when did he buy the jet? how many years since he left power? please show some education and don't allow sentiments to influence your sense of judgement. He used to be a drug baron that is all I know. He used to be a drug baron that is all I know. 1 Like

sarrki:





Why bring in Tinubu Mr saint ? How many western leaders has their own private toy call plane that our wicked leaders used our collectives wealth for? How many western leaders has their own private toy call plane that our wicked leaders used our collectives wealth for? 1 Like

kapasi89:

He used to be a drug baron that is all I know. prove it. prove it.

kapasi89:



http://saharareporters.com/2009/02/18/bola-tinubus-heroin-tainted-assets-forfeiture-judgement thrash.... why was he not arrested or prosecuted? do you think we are stoopid? thrash.... why was he not arrested or prosecuted? do you think we are stoopid?

Babacele:

thrash.... why was he not arrested or prosecuted? do you think we are stoopid? Read the court judgement,he forfeited $500k in his account. Read the court judgement,he forfeited $500k in his account.

kapasi89:



Read the court judgement,he forfeited $500k in his account. it obvious you are mischievously ignorant... drug offences are serious crimes that the US doesn't play with. ..even a remote relationship -innocent affiliations -to persons dealing in drugs, can earn you some reprimand in the US ;and you could even be declared wanted or convicted in absentia in the face of incontrovertible evidences if the US are convinced about your involvement . It is obvious you are happy about what evils Boko haram is unleashing on the nation ,and are afraid Alimodu's complicity maybe exposed hence your uncomfortability of EFCC 's mere questioning of Alimodu. it obvious you are mischievously ignorant... drug offences are serious crimes that the US doesn't play with. ..even a remote relationship -innocent affiliations -to persons dealing in drugs, can earn you some reprimand in the US ;and you could even be declared wanted or convicted in absentia in the face of incontrovertible evidences if the US are convinced about your involvement . It is obvious you are happy about what evils Boko haram is unleashing on the nation ,and are afraid Alimodu's complicity maybe exposed hence your uncomfortability of EFCC 's mere questioning of Alimodu.

Babacele:

it obvious you are mischievously ignorant... drug offences are serious crimes that the US doesn't play with. ..even a remote relationship -innocent affiliations -to persons dealing in drugs, can earn you some reprimand in the US ;and you could even be declared wanted or convicted in absentia in the face of incontrovertible evidences if the US are convinced about your involvement . It is obvious you are happy about what evils Boko haram is unleashing on the nation ,and are afraid Alimodu's complicity maybe exposed hence your uncomfortability of EFCC 's mere questioning of Alimodu. Stop acting like an illiterate,read the court judgement. Stop acting like an illiterate,read the court judgement.

kapasi89:

Stop acting like an illiterate,read the court judgement. tell us so that the public can learn ... Tell Alimodu to go clear himself. simple. tell us so that the public can learn ... Tell Alimodu to go clear himself. simple.

Babacele:

tell us so that the public can learn ... Tell Alimodu to go clear himself. simple. http://saharareporters.com/2009/02/18/bola-tinubus-heroin-tainted-assets-forfeiture-judgement

Read the judgement here. Lazy boy!You want me to do your assignment for you. Read the judgement here. Lazy boy!You want me to do your assignment for you.

kapasi89:



http://saharareporters.com/2009/02/18/bola-tinubus-heroin-tainted-assets-forfeiture-judgement

Read the judgement here. Lazy boy!You want me to do your assignment for you. why are you afraid to substantiate your own claims Mr energetic old man? why are you afraid to substantiate your own claims Mr energetic old man?

Babacele:

why are you afraid to substantiate your own claims Mr energetic old man? Open the article and read it. It is all there for you.

http://saharareporters.com/2009/02/18/bola-tinubus-heroin-tainted-assets-forfeiture-judgement Open the article and read it. It is all there for you.

When they were using him to cause confusion in pdp, they did not remember he bought aircraft. From 2015, no interrogation, cos he was their friend.

As soon as they noticed he has nothing to offer them again as their plans didn't work as they wanted, they remembered he bought aircraft as a public servant.

I can also remember when maidugri airport that was then closed was opened for this man to fly in and out at specific times.

What is wrong with this people?

sassysure:

When they were using him to cause confusion in pdp, they did not remember he bought aircraft. From 2015, no interrogation, cos he was their friend.

As soon as they noticed he has nothing to offer them again as their plans didn't work as they wanted, they remembered he bought aircraft as a public servant.

I can also remember when maidugri airport that was then closed was opened for this man to fly in and out at specific times.

What is wrong with this people? APC used and dumped Sheriff APC used and dumped Sheriff

What of Jonathan? Patience nko? Wike?