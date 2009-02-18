₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
By Soni Daniel Abuja—How did former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, raise $72 million (N12 billion) to buy a Gulfstream aircraft, Model G650, after leaving office as a public officer? This was the major question put to him by a crack team of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, operatives, who grilled the former governor of the Boko Haram-troubled state for hours in Abuja, yesterday.
The interrogators had been specifically raised by the commission to probe Sheriff, who was the governor under which Boko Haram insurgency birthed in Nigeria and were not considered as a serious threat to the state and the country at the time. Vanguard learned that the invitation of Sheriff by EFCC was to find out if he abused his office as a governor or benefitted from alleged rip-off of a former president to the tune of $200 million under the guise of enforcing a dubious Boko Haram ceasefire in a neighbouring country in 2014.
The operatives also wanted to establish if the said amount was transmitted by a top presidential aide to a foreign leader, who has a personal relationship with Sheriff. The operatives, who invited the former governor to their head office in Abuja, questioned him specifically on where he got the money to acquire the aircraft in the same year that the controversial Boko Haram ceasefire flopped.
The former governor, who was grilled for many hours yesterday, was however allowed to go home on administrative bail and asked to return on today with some documents.
A source said: “Indeed, we interrogated Sherriff for many hours yesterday and he actually cooperated with our operatives and that made it easy for us to grant him administrative bail and asked him to report back on Tuesday (today).
“We will continue with the interrogation of the politician in order to determine how he came by the aircraft and other items we are investigating.” Recall that with the purchase of the aircraft, Sheriff topped the list of such fleet owners in the country. However, the other owners of private jets in Nigeria are mostly top religious and businessmen
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/954863/
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 2:28am
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by sarrki(m): 2:30am
Of you have any proof against tinubu bring it up
Did they quiz Ouk?
Is tinubu the only person you can use as comparison
Even your leaders have moved on
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 2:32am
sarrki:Orji Kalu as well.Most Ex-Governors in this fantastically corrupt shithole have private jets they bought with looted funds.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 2:41am
Sarrki you are a real Judas. You're the kind of person that will sell your soul for money. As long as you given food to eat,you will sing for anyone. Y
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by Babacele: 2:42am
Alimodu has a lot of questions to answer....a lot ,especially as regards Boko haram but watch as PDP come to his defence flaunting Tinubu's name as their usual excuse for misdemeanor.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 2:44am
Babacele:This is not a partisan issue. Nigerian politicians are just evil and kleptomaniacs. They can do anything for money and power.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by Babacele: 2:46am
kapasi89:so why bring Tinubu's name to this if you are unbiasedly sincere?
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by sarrki(m): 2:52am
kapasi89:
Why bring in Tinubu Mr saint ?
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 3:10am
Babacele:I am just annoyed at how partisan EFCC has become. They only target PDP members and don't do any investigation against APC members,who have serious allegations of corruption against them. Why the double standard?There are many APC with private jets that can't account for how E acquired it.
Why is it only Nigerian politicians that own private jets?Where are the private jets of former USA presidents.German Presidents and Prime Ministers of UK that have thrillion dollar economies?
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by sarrki(m): 3:12am
kapasi89:
PDP online miscreants claiming non partisan
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by Babacele: 3:17am
kapasi89:do you know how many times Tinubu has been investigated from Abacha days till date? what do you even know about Tinubu? Why are you afraid for Alimodu ? hiding anything ?
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by RZArecta2(m): 3:17am
sarrki:I support you on this one, Tinubu bought his private jet with the money he made at Mobil
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 3:18am
sarrki:Stop being partisan!Nigerian politicians are useless fantastically corrupt wastemen regardless of belonging to APC,PDP or APGA.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 3:26am
Babacele:Why didn't he buy the private jet before he became Governor. Why do you always defen corrupt politicians.
Please explain to me why Nigerian politicians are the only ones able to acquire private jets after they enter office.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by Babacele: 3:34am
kapasi89:do you know him before he became a governor? when did he buy the jet? how many years since he left power? please show some education and don't allow sentiments to influence your sense of judgement.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 3:39am
Babacele:He used to be a drug baron that is all I know.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 3:43am
sarrki:How many western leaders has their own private toy call plane that our wicked leaders used our collectives wealth for?
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by Babacele: 3:44am
kapasi89:prove it.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 3:46am
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by Babacele: 3:49am
kapasi89:thrash.... why was he not arrested or prosecuted? do you think we are stoopid?
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 3:51am
Babacele:Read the court judgement,he forfeited $500k in his account.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by Babacele: 4:09am
kapasi89:it obvious you are mischievously ignorant... drug offences are serious crimes that the US doesn't play with. ..even a remote relationship -innocent affiliations -to persons dealing in drugs, can earn you some reprimand in the US ;and you could even be declared wanted or convicted in absentia in the face of incontrovertible evidences if the US are convinced about your involvement . It is obvious you are happy about what evils Boko haram is unleashing on the nation ,and are afraid Alimodu's complicity maybe exposed hence your uncomfortability of EFCC 's mere questioning of Alimodu.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 4:16am
Babacele:Stop acting like an illiterate,read the court judgement.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by Babacele: 4:18am
kapasi89:tell us so that the public can learn ... Tell Alimodu to go clear himself. simple.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 4:22am
Babacele:http://saharareporters.com/2009/02/18/bola-tinubus-heroin-tainted-assets-forfeiture-judgement
Read the judgement here. Lazy boy!You want me to do your assignment for you.
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by Babacele: 4:32am
kapasi89:why are you afraid to substantiate your own claims Mr energetic old man?
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 4:35am
Babacele:Open the article and read it. It is all there for you.
http://saharareporters.com/2009/02/18/bola-tinubus-heroin-tainted-assets-forfeiture-judgement
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by sassysure: 4:52am
When they were using him to cause confusion in pdp, they did not remember he bought aircraft. From 2015, no interrogation, cos he was their friend.
As soon as they noticed he has nothing to offer them again as their plans didn't work as they wanted, they remembered he bought aircraft as a public servant.
I can also remember when maidugri airport that was then closed was opened for this man to fly in and out at specific times.
What is wrong with this people?
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by kapasi89: 4:54am
sassysure:APC used and dumped Sheriff
|Re: EFCC Grills Modu Sheriff Over N12b Aircraft; What About Tinubu Aircraft? by MrPolitics: 7:41am
sarrki:
A reasonable person will ask for them all to be probed
I find it crazy how 30k a month can make a man lose all reasoning
