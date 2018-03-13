₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Womanpleaser(m): 8:46pm
Match begins. Buschester going home 2nite
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Kyase(m): 8:46pm
Game on
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by AndrewFarms(m): 8:47pm
Kyase:hmmm
lemme think about it....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Charles4075(m): 8:48pm
aieromon:I dey solidly behind you today my guy.
Sevilla go devour una today. The goals go dey enter like 1,2,3,4......
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by DREAMZZZ(m): 8:48pm
Dem don score ni?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by chiscodedon(m): 8:49pm
Where my man u ladies... Come sitdon.. I have created space for you... Sipping warm zobo
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by iyke926(m): 8:49pm
Man utd 2 - Sevilla 0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Paulpaulpaul(m): 8:50pm
Sevilla in trouble
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by sirfee(m): 8:50pm
Glory Glory Man United
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by AndrewFarms(m): 8:50pm
Man Utd home jersey looks different today...
looks dope BTW...
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by sirfee(m): 8:51pm
Charles4075:Are you watching the match at all?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Charles4075(m): 8:52pm
Goal!!! Sevilla scores.
Sergio Escudero
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by senchris(m): 8:52pm
Is there any link to stream the match please?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by pussyhonta: 8:54pm
please who nose D link 2 stream this match
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Charles4075(m): 8:56pm
pussyhonta:I don't eyes the link to stream the match.
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by OlaSpeaker(m): 8:57pm
Womanpleaser:After 90minute hope you will say this again my blood is red
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Charles4075(m): 8:58pm
sirfee:Why do you ask bro?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by FUNNYBONE1: 8:58pm
pussyhonta:
no be only nose, ewu no go buy dstv or better still go pay fifty naira watch d match
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by UpdateBaba: 8:58pm
You can watch the match live here: http://sportseries.net/football/watch-the-live-broadcast-of-manchester-united-vs-sevilla-2-champions-league/
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by OlaSpeaker(m): 8:59pm
Charles4075:Bros wake-up you are dreaming
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Mayowa1056(m): 8:59pm
chiscodedon:...sipping my chelsea dry gin...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by hiroz(m): 8:59pm
man utd now playing police football. come lads get yourself together...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by clems88(m): 9:00pm
sirfee:when they send u home today you shall be singing drowning drowning man united
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Charles4075(m): 9:00pm
Hayyyyyyy God, Banega don collect yellow.
Banega abeg use your sense today. Nor go collect red because red card just dey smell follow you.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by tgmservice: 9:03pm
man utd playing rubbish
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Charles4075(m): 9:04pm
clems88:Leave that guy. E go clear for him eye just now. When Man U dey play ball like as if na match between police vs civil defence.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Kyase(m): 9:04pm
AndrewFarms:abi na
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by clems88(m): 9:05pm
Mayowa1056:guy shift Lemmy join you
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by hiroz(m): 9:06pm
whats up with these endless hoofing of the ball from utd..
cant they string passes together
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by sirfee(m): 9:06pm
clems88:Joseph the dreamer...continue.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by AndrewFarms(m): 9:06pm
Kyase:no wahala...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (0 - 0) -Live by Sofrosh(m): 9:08pm
I see Manchester United winning this match
2-0
GGMU
1 Like
