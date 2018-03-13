Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) (10974 Views)

saw this on facebook and decided to share

what could hyena be doing in a school compound?

may the lord guide us all

I thought LASU is a knowledge environment ! 30 Likes 2 Shares

That's a civet. 8 Likes

civet

The life of this civet is more precious than that of Buhari 7 Likes 3 Shares

African civet.

Lots of Civets popping up here and there nowadays. I hope we don't finish consuming all of them like we did the phytons. 9 Likes

The poster doesnt watch Nat. Geographic channel ni? 2 Likes

No more pythons again in Nigeria bro . Next na monitor lizard, crocodile and Civet



Op Iffa Slap U Ehn.... U Don't Know That Is An African Civet...

This goes to show what education has become in Nigeria. Nobody there even has the sense to look up the pictures on google. And these are the so-called leaders of tomorrow. 8 Likes 1 Share

Scaring it off would have been better. They don't even eat humans. 9 Likes 1 Share

Snakes, the likes of python, cobra etc have performed propitiation in the animal kingdom to stop human killing them.

All the animals were present to pray, make atonements and offer sacrifices but only the Civet king and its people were missing.

Now, the snakes have successfully turned their death over to the Civets.



Waiting for another Civet death while pythons watch and dance in glee.





Snakes, the likes of python, cobra etc have performed propitiation in the animal kingdom to stop human killing them.All the animals were present to pray, make atonements and offer sacrifices but only the Civet king and its people were missing.Now, the snakes have successfully turned their death over to the Civets.Waiting for another Civet death while pythons watch and dance in glee.



wow Lasu student Hyena wow

Hyena ke the op must be a science student 3 Likes

when animals finish we will start killing babies and eating

Another one?

3rd one in 3 days?

Hoping this beautiful creature won't be wiped out in Nigeria soon?!

Poor animal!

Hyena Ko, Ribena Ni....



Op Iffa Slap U Ehn.... U Don't Know That Is An African Civet... Thank you jare. Seeing the headline, I was like hyena in school?! How many student does it killed?

Thank you jare. Seeing the headline, I was like hyena in school?! How many student does it killed?Only to see a cat-size civet. mtcheew ewu ni Op walai

Osheey!!!

stupid nairaland just disgracing the country...pls stop promoting animal cruelty

Thank you jare. Seeing the headline, I was like hyena in school?! How many student does it killed?

Osheey too!!!

Lasu students don't know what a hyena looks like.. Lmao

Hyena kò, Hyenana ní...

This goes to show what education has become in Nigeria. Nobody there even has the sense to look up the pictures on google. And these are the so-called leaders of tomorrow.

Look up the picture in google, wooow.

Mr know it all, how would they do that please explain. Look up the picture in google, wooow.Mr know it all, how would they do that please explain.