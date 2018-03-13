₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by prynsex(m): 6:29am
saw this on facebook and decided to share
what could hyena be doing in a school compound?
may the lord guide us all
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by bujebudanu1(m): 6:30am
Hyena ko.if I slap u
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by Lifestone(m): 6:41am
I thought LASU is a knowledge environment !
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:43am
That's a civet.
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by shortgun(m): 6:44am
civet
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by EvilChild: 6:45am
The life of this civet is more precious than that of Buhari
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by Machiavelli1(m): 6:46am
African civet.
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by wagazala: 6:59am
Lots of Civets popping up here and there nowadays. I hope we don't finish consuming all of them like we did the phytons.
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by DaudaAbu(m): 7:06am
The poster doesnt watch Nat. Geographic channel ni?
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by blessedvisky(m): 7:09am
wagazala:No more pythons again in Nigeria bro . Next na monitor lizard, crocodile and Civet
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by Willexmania: 7:15am
Hyena Ko, Ribena Ni....
Op Iffa Slap U Ehn.... U Don't Know That Is An African Civet...
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by lobell: 7:41am
This goes to show what education has become in Nigeria. Nobody there even has the sense to look up the pictures on google. And these are the so-called leaders of tomorrow.
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by wayne4loan: 7:42am
hyenana
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by ades0la(f): 7:43am
Scaring it off would have been better. They don't even eat humans.
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by cathodekazim: 7:53am
olagbara
ki olorun ran was lowo
this op n d Facebook users are certified olodo, itiboribo, ode. dullard
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 8:02am
Snakes, the likes of python, cobra etc have performed propitiation in the animal kingdom to stop human killing them.
All the animals were present to pray, make atonements and offer sacrifices but only the Civet king and its people were missing.
Now, the snakes have successfully turned their death over to the Civets.
Waiting for another Civet death while pythons watch and dance in glee.
Hyena images.
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by dyadeleye(m): 8:04am
Lasu student
Hyena?
wow
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by bularvz: 8:10am
Hyena ke the op must be a science student
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by Caustics: 8:10am
when animals finish we will start killing babies and eating
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:11am
Another one?
3rd one in 3 days?
Hoping this beautiful creature won't be wiped out in Nigeria soon?!
Poor animal!
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by ConcNiggress56(f): 8:11am
iuj
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by Fanatique: 8:11am
Cjjc
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by SporaD8: 8:12am
Willexmania:Thank you jare. Seeing the headline, I was like hyena in school?! How many student does it killed?
Only to see a cat-size civet. mtcheew ewu ni Op walai
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by Platony(m): 8:13am
Meat don land.....
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:13am
Lifestone:Osheey!!!
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by nairalanduseles: 8:13am
stupid nairaland just disgracing the country...pls stop promoting animal cruelty
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:14am
SporaD8:Osheey too!!!
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 8:15am
Lasu students don't know what a hyena looks like.. Lmao
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by Uzr1(m): 8:15am
Hyena kò, Hyenana ní...
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by themonk(m): 8:15am
lobell:
Look up the picture in google, wooow.
Mr know it all, how would they do that please explain.
|Re: Civet Killed Inside LASU, Ojo (Photos) by BABANGBALI: 8:16am
I hope it wasn't one of the students that changed to go for a meeting at their coven that you killed
