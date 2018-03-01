₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by CuriousMynd: 6:35am
A South African lady, with the handle @ZimeMsomi, took to the social media platform to share a photo with her white lover and indirectly disclosed her reason for marrying him.
@ZimeMsomi’s photo has since caused a frenzy on Twitter; she captioned the photo ‘securing the will’ and that apparently, has caused the stir it’s meant to cause.
Upon seeing the tweet, tweeps had different reactions to it as one wrote;
The reverse “Expropration of our women without lobola in the hope of a will going in their favour. A pensioner that young has his will concreted & in most cases excludes u, cc. Get a grip & look for a job.
Another wrote,
Some chic takes a pic with her “severely” old white compatriot and says “waiting & or counting on inheritance” & says I must chill when I criticize. Someone pliz call 911.
https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/lady-reveals-why-she-married-her-old-white-husband-people-react.html
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by PrimadonnaO(f): 6:35am
These men ain't as foolish as some women like to think. She'll be shocked when she's allocated nothing tangible in the will.
But grandpa would have drilled her real good.
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by EvilChild: 6:40am
With her pimples breast, smh.
Such ugly creature, i won't straff this girl up there for free.
God just be creating everybody
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by XhosaNostra(f): 6:48am
I hope he is rich. Because why would you wanna marry an old man? The younger ones look so much better, but even then, there's still a little icky feeling about them for some of us.
White men also seem to have a type, they usually don't go for "thick", they like their women lean.
Get that generational wealth, my sister
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by classicMan22(m): 6:50am
the man is so old
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by Opentokwowledge: 6:54am
PrimadonnaO:
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by medexico(m): 7:02am
We all know the reasons.
You took that picture in one of the reasons.....
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by QueenSuccubus(f): 7:09am
Everyone has a price tag...so bitches must chill coz we all know u wont give that pussie for free.. It's her choice who she wanna marry, only it happens she's practical with her life...
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by CAPSLOCKED: 7:16am
PrimadonnaO:
JUST LIKE HUGH HEFNER, THE FOUNDER OF PLAYBOY MANSION.
OLD BOY DIED LAST SEPTEMBER AND HIS LATEST WIFE, AROUND 20+, GOT NOTHING FROM THE WILL.
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by MhizzAJ(f): 7:26am
It is better to marry into a life of riches and wealth with an old man than to be with all these chewing gum boys that don't have direction,some of them don't even have anything in their name
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by donstan18(m): 9:14am
MhizzAJ:
You are right shaa.
And some of them don't even have conscience, they'll use and dump ladies like a piece of poo.....They'll be breaking their heart unnecessarily after fvcking them to stupor .......They'll ask a lady out when her boobs are still standing, then after fvcking and banging the hell out of the lady, when her boobs start sagging that you can even fold and tuck it in your trouser, they dump the lady like rag.
These chewing gum boys eh!....They are wicked
Shea?
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by Caustics: 9:18am
MhizzAJ:will you shut up your dirty mouth.
If you have direction yourself, you wont be seeing marriage as a bailout.
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by Sirpaul(m): 9:18am
No matter how tired i maybe,
Seeing my President on TV always gives me strength to get up & change the channel.
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by ZombieTAMER: 9:19am
Gold diggers are everywhere
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by Detailnews: 9:19am
The girl need sense ..............love is blind. She can be useful for NaijaBet
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by modelmike7(m): 9:19am
TRUE LOVE IS ALL THAT MATTERS......
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by CeeJay9ja(m): 9:20am
Your choice....marriage is now a business afterall
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by CeeJay9ja(m): 9:20am
modelmike7:
Doesn't apply here
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by ZombieTAMER: 9:21am
modelmike7:
And where did you see true love in the pictures above
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by modelmike7(m): 9:21am
CeeJay9ja:she may be misquoted....
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by modelmike7(m): 9:22am
ZombieTAMER:Guess in the grandpa's Jean pocket!
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by Chikita66(f): 9:22am
My dear, you owe no one an explanation, we find love in hopeless places. Anything that makes you happy jare.
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by uchaymart(m): 9:24am
This can be called ''execution by marriage'' simple!!!
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by marvelife: 9:25am
Can anyone guess why she didn't fix her middle finger.? Hmmm I O ga oo
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by marcavelli: 9:28am
|Re: Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React by kingthreat(m): 9:28am
If I'
