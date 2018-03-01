Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Reveals Why She Married Her Old White Husband, People React (1982 Views)

My Neighbour Is Showing Me Green Light Despite The Fact That She's Married / Kenyan Single Mother Of 3 Looking For A White Husband Displays Placard (Photos) / Girl Flaunts Her Aged White Husband (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



A South African lady, with the handle @ZimeMsomi, took to the social media platform to share a photo with her white lover and indirectly disclosed her reason for marrying him.



@ZimeMsomi’s photo has since caused a frenzy on Twitter; she captioned the photo ‘securing the will’ and that apparently, has caused the stir it’s meant to cause.



Upon seeing the tweet, tweeps had different reactions to it as one wrote;

The reverse “Expropration of our women without lobola in the hope of a will going in their favour. A pensioner that young has his will concreted & in most cases excludes u, cc. Get a grip & look for a job.



Another wrote,

Some chic takes a pic with her “severely” old white compatriot and says “waiting & or counting on inheritance” & says I must chill when I criticize. Someone pliz call 911.





https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/lady-reveals-why-she-married-her-old-white-husband-people-react.html A South African lady, with the handle @ZimeMsomi, took to the social media platform to share a photo with her white lover and indirectly disclosed her reason for marrying him.@ZimeMsomi’s photo has since caused a frenzy on Twitter; she captioned the photo ‘securing the will’ and that apparently, has caused the stir it’s meant to cause.Upon seeing the tweet, tweeps had different reactions to it as one wrote;





But grandpa would have drilled her real good. These men ain't as foolish as some women like to think. She'll be shocked when she's allocated nothing tangible in the will.But grandpa would have drilled her real good. 3 Likes 1 Share



Such ugly creature, i won't straff this girl up there for free.

God just be creating everybody With her pimples breast, smh.Such ugly creature, i won't straff this girl up there for free.God just be creating everybody



White men also seem to have a type, they usually don't go for "thick", they like their women lean.



Get that generational wealth, my sister I hope he is rich. Because why would you wanna marry an old man? The younger ones look so much better, but even then, there's still a little icky feeling about them for some of us.White men also seem to have a type, they usually don't go for "thick", they like their women lean.Get that generational wealth, my sister

the man is so old 1 Like

PrimadonnaO:

These men ain't as foolish as some women like to think. She'll be shocked when she's allocated nothing tangible in the will.



But grandpa would have drilled her real good.



1 Like

We all know the reasons.

You took that picture in one of the reasons.....







Everyone has a price tag...so bitches must chill coz we all know u wont give that pussie for free.. It's her choice who she wanna marry, only it happens she's practical with her life... Everyone has a price tag...so bitches must chill coz we all know u wont give that pussie for free.. It's her choice who she wanna marry, only it happens she's practical with her life...

PrimadonnaO:

These men ain't as foolish as some women like to think. She'll be shocked when she's allocated nothing tangible in the will.



But grandpa would have drilled her real good.







JUST LIKE HUGH HEFNER, THE FOUNDER OF PLAYBOY MANSION.



OLD BOY DIED LAST SEPTEMBER AND HIS LATEST WIFE, AROUND 20+, GOT NOTHING FROM THE WILL.

It is better to marry into a life of riches and wealth with an old man than to be with all these chewing gum boys that don't have direction,some of them don't even have anything in their name

MhizzAJ:

It is better to marry into a life of riches and wealth with an old man than to be with all these chewing gum boys that don't have direction,some of them don't even have anything in their name

You are right shaa.





And some of them don't even have conscience, they'll use and dump ladies like a piece of poo.....They'll be breaking their heart unnecessarily after fvcking them to stupor .......They'll ask a lady out when her boobs are still standing, then after fvcking and banging the hell out of the lady, when her boobs start sagging that you can even fold and tuck it in your trouser, they dump the lady like rag.







These chewing gum boys eh!....They are wicked



Shea? You are right shaa.And some of them don't even have conscience, they'll use and dump ladies like a piece of poo.....They'll be breaking their heart unnecessarily after fvcking them to stupor.......They'll ask a lady out when her boobs are still standing, then after fvcking and banging the hell out of the lady, when her boobs start sagging that you can even fold and tuck it in your trouser, they dump the lady like rag.These chewing gum boys eh!....They are wickedShea? 4 Likes

MhizzAJ:

It is better to marry into a life of riches and wealth with an old man than to be with all these chewing gum boys that don't have direction,some of them don't even have anything in their name will you shut up your dirty mouth.



If you have direction yourself, you wont be seeing marriage as a bailout. will you shut up your dirty mouth.If you have direction yourself, you wont be seeing marriage as a bailout.

No matter how tired i maybe,

Seeing my President on TV always gives me strength to get up & change the channel.

Gold diggers are everywhere

The girl need sense ..............love is blind. She can be useful for NaijaBet

TRUE LOVE IS ALL THAT MATTERS......

Your choice....marriage is now a business afterall

modelmike7:

TRUE LOVE IS ALL THAT MATTERS......

Doesn't apply here Doesn't apply here

modelmike7:

TRUE LOVE IS ALL THAT MATTERS......



And where did you see true love in the pictures above And where did you see true love in the pictures above

CeeJay9ja:



Doesn't apply here she may be misquoted.... she may be misquoted....

ZombieTAMER:





And where did you see true love in the pictures above Guess in the grandpa's Jean pocket! Guess in the grandpa's Jean pocket!

My dear, you owe no one an explanation, we find love in hopeless places. Anything that makes you happy jare.

This can be called ''execution by marriage'' simple!!!

Can anyone guess why she didn't fix her middle finger.? Hmmm I O ga oo