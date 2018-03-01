₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Tessyama1: 10:35am
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has thrown a subtle shade at someone and it got us wondering who the person could be.
Her ex-husband, or any of her exs?
Singer Tunde Ednut made a post about premature ejaculation on his Instagram page for discussion, and the mother of one dropped the comment below...
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/-throws-shade-comments-premature-ejaculation.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:38am
Do you remember that time when you have to wait till 12am to do extra cool with ur bae. How far with that relationship?
17 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by iamtardey(m): 10:58am
Hashimyussufamao:we don't finally Bleep and we went our separate ways a long time ago
7 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by princechurchill(m): 11:05am
Sex is not a marathon race
But watch and see how one minute men will avoid this thread
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Caustics: 12:07pm
kudos to tontodike
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Olaphete: 12:08pm
Imagine the level of immaturity...
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by simonlee(m): 12:09pm
If i d*ck this girl for 3 hours straight... she will need another plastic surgery!
7 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by osemoses1234(m): 12:09pm
Thank God say no be person like me she dey follow talk 2hours I still dey man nah man..
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Brooke60(f): 12:09pm
I will comment when she is ready to call names but for now, I am going to the market
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by nairavsdollars(f): 12:09pm
what is this divorcee saying?
7 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by hubtiva: 12:09pm
she is trying to tell us the her BF with premature ejaculation problem is cheating
What a life
12 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Soreza(m): 12:10pm
Ashawo 50 kobo= USELESS
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by ableguy(m): 12:10pm
This drama queen again? It's surely gonna make fp.
Always trying to be relevant by all means.
But wait ooo is she using style to tell us Churchman is a one minute somebody?
One minute men right now?
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by VIPERVENOM(m): 12:10pm
Their problem not mine. Meanwhile........
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by kinzation(m): 12:10pm
tcheww baseless topic...
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Willexmania: 12:10pm
all the one minute men right now......
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Throwback: 12:10pm
Who noticed that she was speaking of the opposite of the matter that Ednut stated?
Ednut is talking about honchos who want to kill themselves and their partners in bed with everlasting sex, while Tonto used the opportunity to reveal that her ex husband does not last in bed.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by biacan(f): 12:10pm
Can't stand the sight of a one minute man making love to me so disgusting push the mudafucker out of the bed
Sex is meant to be enjoyed by both parties a good sex should be not more than 2hours
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Connoisseur(m): 12:12pm
'bearded gang'
'embarrassing us by showing the world what we who are managing their ideal are dealing with'
This can only be referring to one person
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by simonlee(m): 12:12pm
princechurchill:We walking out of thread like
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by ClintonEmex: 12:13pm
Speaking out of experience.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by mema900: 12:13pm
Hashimyussufamao:
So this trash is why u have been clamouring for ftc all these years. You need deliverance
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Lexusgs430: 12:14pm
Why would men not last less than a minute, when the smell oozing from their rotten snail can wake up the dead ? They should make it smell like passion fruit, and watch the same men last as long as she wants them to ..............
9 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by omooba969(m): 12:14pm
What is the ideal duration for an average couple?
I'm not talking about nymphomaniacs...sorry.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Willexmania: 12:14pm
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by MhizzAJ(f): 12:14pm
Just like prince Churchill said one minute men will avoid this thread
I can't deal with such men
Some babes can manage them sha
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by omooba969(m): 12:15pm
Lexusgs430:
Savage!
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by omooba969(m): 12:16pm
MhizzAJ:
Like ur man ain't 1min 12sec...
Pretence everywhere & all over.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by MhizzAJ(f): 12:16pm
Lexusgs430:
E-Diot!!!
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by Lexusgs430: 12:18pm
MhizzAJ:
Owner of a rotten fish smelly garden spotted .......
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Premature Ejaculation. Shades Half Minute Men by MhizzAJ(f): 12:20pm
Lexusgs430:
Na person born you so??
Maybe you fall from heaven
2 Likes
