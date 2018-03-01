₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,229 members, 4,131,722 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 01:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) (7157 Views)
Buhari Presenting The N8.6trn Budget For 2018 To NASS (Pictures) / Photos Of Buhari With APC And PDP Governors And Aisha Buhari In London / Florence Ajimobi Presenting Flowers To Adeyinka Adebayo In 1966 (Throwback Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Newshelm: 10:42am
During President Buhari’s Sympathy Visit to Benue over recent killings in the State on 12th Mar 2018, he was presented with a flower by a pretty little lass.
Photo below:
http://newshelm.ng/beautiful-photo-of-a-little-girl-presenting-buhari-with-flower-in-benue-state/
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by SanusiGworo: 10:53am
Gov Ortom refused to pay for crowd to welcome Buhari, I wonder why?
14 Likes
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Uyiii: 10:59am
the only way to justify this flower presentation act is if there's an explosive inside the flower to blow some sense into the receivers brain, any other intention aside this should be classified as stupidity
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Caustics: 12:29pm
i hope the flower is laced with deadly poison
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by judecares1: 12:29pm
this was how buhari got married to Ashia
so little gal be careful
11 Likes
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by samuelchimmy(m): 12:30pm
J
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:30pm
See the lust in Buhari's eyes.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by hubtiva: 12:30pm
New Title
Little Girl Presenting the terrorist in-chief of the armed forces of fulani herdsmen With Flower In Benue State (Photo)
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by DrRasheed(m): 12:30pm
A very beautiful icons....
A very rare opportunity....
God bless Mr president....
3 Likes
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Beehshorp(m): 12:30pm
Take this girl away from this man.. I don talk my own finish
4 Likes
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 12:30pm
I heard she also said
Thanks for supervising the blood bath on my people
4 Likes
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 12:30pm
Na that one we wan chop?
Will that change the killers mind?
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by innobets(m): 12:31pm
Is BUHARI still Alive
since 2weeks now we dey get steady electricity... and it never happened when he was still alive
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Lincoln275(m): 12:31pm
so?
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 12:31pm
Laugh Out Loud.
The little girl don't understand,abeg sai dullard should not infect the innocent girl with dullard infection.
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 12:31pm
Baba fit chuck that small gal with him prick
2 Likes
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by eleojo23: 12:31pm
The state is mourning and they are presenting flower...
Ortom sef...
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Olayinka8793(m): 12:32pm
Ortom is one ball less governor, presenting the dulla'rd with a flower makes it look less like a sympathy visit and together with all the smiles won't be sending the right message to the dulla'rd.
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by katstyle(m): 12:32pm
Wait make I get my flower too pmmb
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by ebenice(m): 12:32pm
pretty pics in an unpretty atmoshpere
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:32pm
Lemme just read comments
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by deebrownneymar: 12:33pm
Hope the flower has very sharp torns
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 12:33pm
innobets:Say this after me..... I(you) are mad.
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 12:33pm
looks like bitter leaf
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by nairavsdollars(f): 12:34pm
Semms baba is struggling to hear what the little chick is saying
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by FarahAideed: 12:34pm
That's bitter leaf jare
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by ebenice(m): 12:35pm
Uyiii:i dont know if i should laugh to this or pass..i'm stuck
i guess i will laugh its funny tho
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by QueenEsther1(f): 12:35pm
We love to be around innocent people. The question is :do others love being around us?
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by moscobabs(m): 12:36pm
They dont like him yet they present flower to him
una no get choice than to like this man
|Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by olabrad: 12:36pm
No paid crowd this time around
1 Like
Demi Gods Hijack Abia PDP LGA Primaries / It’s Bad To Put Mubarak In Cage – Obasanjo (fear Dey Catch Dem Small Small) / Majority States Pass ‘not Too Young To Run’ Bill
Viewing this topic: martjay(m), sirzent(m), wengerjay(m), Bolaji350, mykelswa(m), shadow88(f), tziz(m), reujosh89(m), toxoid(m), babadoo(m), ChiefMarumba, Okundaye4(m), owoadeakin, iamboody(m), blackboy2star(m), PsalmieD(m), danysi(m), ordinaryjoe, prince1234567, plethoral, philos(m), Fyorgyn, danlamiturawa(m), LEOSIRSIR(m), SHEAU(m), MrSly(m), wickedworld, abertedze(f), LarryBeryl(m), adenine02, justcallmenuel(m), Seun(m), badmanjo(m), IAmSkinny, Sirjamo, daemeyer(m), Angelawhite(f), mayorall(m), ELTON123(m), sammylala, EZINNE1759(f), samuel19222(m), blinkz4real, Obekz, kunlerymeek(m), justchill(m), Elank(m), escoly(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9