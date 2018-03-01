₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,229 members, 4,131,722 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 01:15 PM

Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) (7157 Views)

Buhari Presenting The N8.6trn Budget For 2018 To NASS (Pictures) / Photos Of Buhari With APC And PDP Governors And Aisha Buhari In London / Florence Ajimobi Presenting Flowers To Adeyinka Adebayo In 1966 (Throwback Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Newshelm: 10:42am
During President Buhari’s Sympathy Visit to Benue over recent killings in the State on 12th Mar 2018, he was presented with a flower by a pretty little lass.



Photo below:


http://newshelm.ng/beautiful-photo-of-a-little-girl-presenting-buhari-with-flower-in-benue-state/


1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by SanusiGworo: 10:53am
Gov Ortom refused to pay for crowd to welcome Buhari, I wonder why?

14 Likes

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Uyiii: 10:59am
the only way to justify this flower presentation act is if there's an explosive inside the flower to blow some sense into the receivers brain, any other intention aside this should be classified as stupidityundecided

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Caustics: 12:29pm
angry i hope the flower is laced with deadly poison

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by judecares1: 12:29pm
this was how buhari got married to Ashia
so little gal be careful

11 Likes

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by samuelchimmy(m): 12:30pm
J
Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:30pm
shocked


See the lust in Buhari's eyes.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by hubtiva: 12:30pm
New Title

Little Girl Presenting the terrorist in-chief of the armed forces of fulani herdsmen With Flower In Benue State (Photo)

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by DrRasheed(m): 12:30pm
A very beautiful icons....
A very rare opportunity....
God bless Mr president....

3 Likes

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Beehshorp(m): 12:30pm
Take this girl away from this man.. I don talk my own finish

4 Likes

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 12:30pm
I heard she also said


Thanks for supervising the blood bath on my people

4 Likes

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 12:30pm
Na that one we wan chop?


Will that change the killers mind?
Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by innobets(m): 12:31pm
Is BUHARI still Alive

since 2weeks now we dey get steady electricity... and it never happened when he was still alive

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Lincoln275(m): 12:31pm
so?
Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 12:31pm
Laugh Out Loud.

The little girl don't understand,abeg sai dullard should not infect the innocent girl with dullard infection.

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 12:31pm
Baba fit chuck that small gal with him prick

2 Likes

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by eleojo23: 12:31pm
The state is mourning and they are presenting flower...

Ortom sef...

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Olayinka8793(m): 12:32pm
Ortom is one ball less governor, presenting the dulla'rd with a flower makes it look less like a sympathy visit and together with all the smiles won't be sending the right message to the dulla'rd.

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by katstyle(m): 12:32pm
Wait make I get my flower too pmmb
Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by ebenice(m): 12:32pm
pretty pics in an unpretty atmoshpere
Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:32pm
Lemme just read comments
Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by deebrownneymar: 12:33pm
Hope the flower has very sharp torns

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 12:33pm
innobets:
Is BUHARI still Alive
Say this after me..... I(you) are mad.
Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 12:33pm
looks like bitter leaf

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by nairavsdollars(f): 12:34pm
Semms baba is struggling to hear what the little chick is saying

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by FarahAideed: 12:34pm
That's bitter leaf jare

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by ebenice(m): 12:35pm
Uyiii:
the only way to justify this flower presentation act is if there's an explosive inside the flower to blow some sense into the receivers brain, any other intention aside this should be classified as stupidityundecided
i dont know if i should laugh to this or pass..i'm stuck








i guess i will laugh grin grin its funny tho

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by QueenEsther1(f): 12:35pm
We love to be around innocent people. The question is :do others love being around us?

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by moscobabs(m): 12:36pm
They dont like him yet they present flower to him

una no get choice than to like this man
Re: Little Girl Presenting Buhari With Flower In Benue State (Photo) by olabrad: 12:36pm
No paid crowd this time around

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Demi Gods Hijack Abia PDP LGA Primaries / It’s Bad To Put Mubarak In Cage – Obasanjo (fear Dey Catch Dem Small Small) / Majority States Pass ‘not Too Young To Run’ Bill

Viewing this topic: martjay(m), sirzent(m), wengerjay(m), Bolaji350, mykelswa(m), shadow88(f), tziz(m), reujosh89(m), toxoid(m), babadoo(m), ChiefMarumba, Okundaye4(m), owoadeakin, iamboody(m), blackboy2star(m), PsalmieD(m), danysi(m), ordinaryjoe, prince1234567, plethoral, philos(m), Fyorgyn, danlamiturawa(m), LEOSIRSIR(m), SHEAU(m), MrSly(m), wickedworld, abertedze(f), LarryBeryl(m), adenine02, justcallmenuel(m), Seun(m), badmanjo(m), IAmSkinny, Sirjamo, daemeyer(m), Angelawhite(f), mayorall(m), ELTON123(m), sammylala, EZINNE1759(f), samuel19222(m), blinkz4real, Obekz, kunlerymeek(m), justchill(m), Elank(m), escoly(m) and 96 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.