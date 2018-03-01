₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 11:06am
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode joined the advocacy walk against sexual and gender based violence to show support for our women.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-governor-ambode-walks-against-sexual-and-gender-violence/
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 12:54pm
When is he walking against 500 percent increment in Land Use Charge and Alpha Beta?
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Oluwambo147(m): 12:54pm
Hmm
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by igboOSU: 12:55pm
The taxing gomnot
Lagosians are in trouble
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Purewatermeji(m): 12:55pm
The best governor in Nigeria.
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by delikay4luv: 12:55pm
The Tax collector. Inverse Robinhood.
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by penta(m): 12:55pm
This governor want to auction Lagos State!
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:56pm
The head salami himself...
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by olusayeroyagi(m): 12:56pm
nice one governor
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by okenwa(m): 12:56pm
Man has suffered
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by olusayeroyagi(m): 12:56pm
still da best governor
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by kapasi89: 12:57pm
nairavsdollars:
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by 28Toronto1: 12:57pm
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 12:57pm
This is a very good move
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by kapasi89: 12:57pm
penta:State is already owned by Tinubu through Alpha Beta
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by manmoraskk: 12:57pm
What about violence against man?? Women verbally abuses against men is something else.
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by angiography(m): 12:59pm
Wow this is great. Fighting against sexual violence isn't a feminism issue, it's a fight for human right. She's first a human before she's your wife.
Her gender doesn't make her lesser than you.. For when he made them, "He made them male and female in His own image"
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by obinnajr(m): 12:59pm
KLIH
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by obinnajr(m): 12:59pm
a typical yoruba man dont care if you auction his compound or not, once there's amalah on his desk and fuel at 145 the state can burn
kapasi89:
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Decryptor(m): 12:59pm
Useless Governor
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 1:00pm
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 1:00pm
nairavsdollars:Shut up and face the issue.
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 1:01pm
angiography:What is Feminism?
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by kapasi89: 1:01pm
Xisnin:Are you related to Oba Akiolu?
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 1:02pm
manmoraskk:Imbe cile
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by kapasi89: 1:03pm
obinnajr:
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by angiography(m): 1:04pm
Xisnin:Use Google, don't be lazy
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Jethrolite(m): 1:05pm
ify2001064:Go and learn how to cut paper well, mumu.
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by martineverest(m): 1:06pm
thieves everywhere
when will he walk against land use charge?
|Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by kapasi89: 1:08pm
Xisnin:STFU and stay off my mentions.
