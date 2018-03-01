₦airaland Forum

Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors' Forum Meeting / Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) / Newly Built Ikeja Bus Terminal By Governor Ambode (Photos)

Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 11:06am
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode joined the advocacy walk against sexual and gender based violence to show support for our women.

http://newshelm.ng/photos-governor-ambode-walks-against-sexual-and-gender-violence/






Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 12:54pm
When is he walking against 500 percent increment in Land Use Charge and Alpha Beta?

Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Oluwambo147(m): 12:54pm
Hmm
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by igboOSU: 12:55pm
The taxing gomnot


Lagosians are in trouble grin

Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Purewatermeji(m): 12:55pm
The best governor in Nigeria.

Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by delikay4luv: 12:55pm
The Tax collector. Inverse Robinhood.

Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by penta(m): 12:55pm
This governor want to auction Lagos State!

Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:56pm
grin grin grin grin

The head salami himself...
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by olusayeroyagi(m): 12:56pm
nice one governor
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by okenwa(m): 12:56pm
Man has suffered
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by olusayeroyagi(m): 12:56pm
still da best governor

Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by kapasi89: 12:57pm
nairavsdollars:
When is he walking against 500 percent increment in Land Use Charge and Alpha Beta?

Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by 28Toronto1: 12:57pm
cool

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUw6SbV25-M


Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 12:57pm
This is a very good move
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by kapasi89: 12:57pm
penta:
This governor want to auction Lagos State!
State is already owned by Tinubu through Alpha Beta

Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by manmoraskk: 12:57pm
What about violence against man?? Women verbally abuses against men is something else.
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by angiography(m): 12:59pm
Wow this is great. Fighting against sexual violence isn't a feminism issue, it's a fight for human right. She's first a human before she's your wife.
Her gender doesn't make her lesser than you.. For when he made them, "He made them male and female in His own image"
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by obinnajr(m): 12:59pm
KLIH
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by obinnajr(m): 12:59pm
a typical yoruba man dont care if you auction his compound or not, once there's amalah on his desk and fuel at 145 the state can burn

kapasi89:

State is already owned by Tinubu through Alpha Beta
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Decryptor(m): 12:59pm
Useless Governor undecided
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 1:00pm
kapasi89:

State is already owned by Tinubu through Alpha Beta

Decryptor:
Useless Governor undecided

penta:
This governor want to auction Lagos State!

Kindly use the lagoon.
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 1:00pm
nairavsdollars:
When is he walking against 500 percent increment in Land Use Charge and Alpha Beta?
Shut up and face the issue.
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 1:01pm
angiography:
Wow this is great. Fighting against sexual violence isn't a feminism issue, it's a fight for human right. She's first a human before she's your wife.
Her gender doesn't make her lesser than you.. For when he made them, "He made them male and female in His own image"
What is Feminism?
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by kapasi89: 1:01pm
Xisnin:

Kindly use the lagoon.
Are you related to Oba Akiolu?
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 1:02pm
manmoraskk:
What about violence against man?? Women verbally abuses against men is something else.
Imbe cile
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by kapasi89: 1:03pm
obinnajr:
a typical yoruba man dont care if you auction his compound or not, once there's amalah on his desk and fuel at 145 the state can burn

undecided
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by angiography(m): 1:04pm
Xisnin:

What is Feminism?
Use Google, don't be lazy
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by Jethrolite(m): 1:05pm
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by martineverest(m): 1:06pm
thieves everywhere

when will he walk against land use charge?
Re: Governor Ambode Walks Against Sexual And Gender Violence (Photos) by kapasi89: 1:08pm
Xisnin:

Shut up and face the issue.
STFU and stay off my mentions.

