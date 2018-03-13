



Now, Freeze has given reasons why he blocked certain people and why he's likely going to block some more. He gave rules which must not be broken by his online followers else they get blocked. Let's examine them in line with how a true Christian ought to live.





Hi guys were you blocked on my page recently?



Any of these could have been the reason why.



If you feel you haven't violated the terms of my page and were blocked in error, please send a DM to @eye.renee and @fabmumof4 appealing the block.



1. Rude comments; this leads to instant blocking.



2. Although I tolerate free speech and you can ask or raise questions, it must be done politely and from a real account. Account with no picture, private accounts or troll accounts cannot question me and will be blocked if they attempt to.





Normally, we all feel offended when cyber-bullied. It makes one more angry when you have no idea who the person is or what he looks like. But not all offensive comments are really offensive. Do you know that speaking the TRUTH can be offensive and rude to someone who loves LIES? Why was Jesus Christ killed by the Pharisees and Jews? He was killed because he constantly told them the bitter truth which they found offensive. No matter how offensive His words were, they were still the TRUTH.



Since Freeze has been criticizing Pastor and even attacking Churches verbally, no one has killed him or done anything harmful to him. Even when they are powerful enough to do such, they all ignore him and let him be. If Freeze truly represents Christ, why is he preventing himself from being criticized no matter how awful the comments might be? Jesus was mocked on the cross by people who laughed that he saved others but couldn't save himself. The thief by his side also did mock him. What did Jesus do? Did he block them on the Instagram of those days? No! Look at how he reacted below.



Luke 23:34

Jesus said, "Father, forgive them, for they don't know what they are doing."



Freeze prefers to kick such people out so that his deceived followers won't have a feel of a different view and argument. He doesn't want them to see when his folly is exposed.





3. People who don't know how to talk. I am not responsible for your parents failure at bringing you up. So if you can't communicate properly with decorum, you are blocked. Statements like "what is this one saying" etc will earn you a block.

Clearly, the rules he applies do not apply to himself. Where was the decorum when he was calling Bishop David Oyedepo a screeching bald-headed fowl?



Mathew 7:12

"Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you. This is the essence of all that is taught in the law and the prophets.





4. Sheeple who are so blind to the truth. Tithing as a doctrine is false for Christianity, there is no debate to this fact, it's not an opinion it's a fact. If you come too aggressively defending this sinful folly, I help you out by blocking you so you can continue enjoying the wickedness of your pastor. No matter how much he believes tithing is wrong, he has no right to prevent people from holding other views. Like I said earlier, he doesn't want his deceived followers to hear another side of the argument. Everything just has to be according to how he wants it. This is dictatorship.



5. Online beggars.

I believe we all know how Freeze emphasizes on giving to the poor, instead of giving to Churches. He even started an online contest called Tithe Against Poverty (TAP), which is about giving your tithe to someone in need instead of giving to Churches. It is now surprising to see him saying he's going to block those that beg for money on his page which he now calls his ONLINE CHURCH. Yes, it might be offensive seeing too many comments requesting for financial help, that doesn't mean he should go ahead to block them. If he can't help them, his followers who have stopped paying tithe will. But if they don't see such comments, how will they offer help? If they don't offer help, then it means he only succeeded in stopping them from paying tithe, but never taught them about giving to the needy.



Mathew 26:11

The poor you will always have with you, but you will not always have me.





6. Sarcastic comments about my family @tastebudzng and any other member of my family.

