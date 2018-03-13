₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by alBHAGDADI: 11:24am
Flipping through some blogs today, I came across a news that says Daddy Freeze has given conditions for unblocking people he has blocked on his social media handles. This reminded me of when he blocked me for pointing out an error of his.
Now, Freeze has given reasons why he blocked certain people and why he's likely going to block some more. He gave rules which must not be broken by his online followers else they get blocked. Let's examine them in line with how a true Christian ought to live.
Hi guys were you blocked on my page recently?
Normally, we all feel offended when cyber-bullied. It makes one more angry when you have no idea who the person is or what he looks like. But not all offensive comments are really offensive. Do you know that speaking the TRUTH can be offensive and rude to someone who loves LIES? Why was Jesus Christ killed by the Pharisees and Jews? He was killed because he constantly told them the bitter truth which they found offensive. No matter how offensive His words were, they were still the TRUTH.
Since Freeze has been criticizing Pastor and even attacking Churches verbally, no one has killed him or done anything harmful to him. Even when they are powerful enough to do such, they all ignore him and let him be. If Freeze truly represents Christ, why is he preventing himself from being criticized no matter how awful the comments might be? Jesus was mocked on the cross by people who laughed that he saved others but couldn't save himself. The thief by his side also did mock him. What did Jesus do? Did he block them on the Instagram of those days? No! Look at how he reacted below.
Luke 23:34
Jesus said, "Father, forgive them, for they don't know what they are doing."
Freeze prefers to kick such people out so that his deceived followers won't have a feel of a different view and argument. He doesn't want them to see when his folly is exposed.
3. People who don't know how to talk. I am not responsible for your parents failure at bringing you up. So if you can't communicate properly with decorum, you are blocked. Statements like "what is this one saying" etc will earn you a block.
Clearly, the rules he applies do not apply to himself. Where was the decorum when he was calling Bishop David Oyedepo a screeching bald-headed fowl?
Mathew 7:12
"Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you. This is the essence of all that is taught in the law and the prophets.
4. Sheeple who are so blind to the truth. Tithing as a doctrine is false for Christianity, there is no debate to this fact, it's not an opinion it's a fact. If you come too aggressively defending this sinful folly, I help you out by blocking you so you can continue enjoying the wickedness of your pastor.No matter how much he believes tithing is wrong, he has no right to prevent people from holding other views. Like I said earlier, he doesn't want his deceived followers to hear another side of the argument. Everything just has to be according to how he wants it. This is dictatorship.
5. Online beggars.
I believe we all know how Freeze emphasizes on giving to the poor, instead of giving to Churches. He even started an online contest called Tithe Against Poverty (TAP), which is about giving your tithe to someone in need instead of giving to Churches. It is now surprising to see him saying he's going to block those that beg for money on his page which he now calls his ONLINE CHURCH. Yes, it might be offensive seeing too many comments requesting for financial help, that doesn't mean he should go ahead to block them. If he can't help them, his followers who have stopped paying tithe will. But if they don't see such comments, how will they offer help? If they don't offer help, then it means he only succeeded in stopping them from paying tithe, but never taught them about giving to the needy.
Mathew 26:11
The poor you will always have with you, but you will not always have me.
6. Sarcastic comments about my family @tastebudzng and any other member of my family.
This is the height of it. As the leader of the Free Nation In Christ Online Church, Freeze doesn't want his adulterous/fornicating lifestyle questioned by his members, yet he has been questioning the lifestyle of prominent pastors. He lives with a woman who is still legally married to another husband, calls her his fiancee and probably sleeps with her, yet he doesn't want his followers to feel skeptical about that. What kind of leader is that? His flaunting of Tastebudz his faincee is a sign that he's not really called by God and can never have anything good to speak in support of God. The saddest part is that the yardstick he uses to judge others is quite different from the one he uses on himself. Below is a screenshot of him pointing out how he criticizes pastors cos the Bible allows it, yet he doesn't want his sinful lifestyle questioned by anybody.
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by nairavsdollars(f): 12:59pm
I am a proud member of the Freethesheepie movement
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by afbstrategies: 12:59pm
Nairaland over to you! You need to let us block the likes of SARKI, Ngeneukwenu and others
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by olokeluv: 12:59pm
HIM WAHALA BE DAT
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by helphelp: 1:00pm
The dude don dey pompous
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by Opinionated: 1:00pm
K
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by CuteMadridista: 1:01pm
Freeze wouldn't have been this popular if people simply ignored him, the more you criticise someone, the more popular they become and the more admirers they win
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by BABANGBALI: 1:01pm
Op is it your Instagram? So someone cannot block in peace again?
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by oyiidoma1990(m): 1:01pm
but he can critize other people abi
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by superhumanist(m): 1:02pm
Op is just pained that his pastor worshipping azz was blocked by freeze
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by Malefactor: 1:02pm
.
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by Sirmuel1(m): 1:02pm
Since Freeze has been criticizing Pastor and even attacking Churches verbally, no one has killed him or done anything harmful to him.
He should try that with any Chief Imam. He will be dead in just few days
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by Thoniameek(f): 1:02pm
Will not be a part of anything that seeks to control my thoughts, speech or opinions
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by ekems2017(f): 1:02pm
I will only feel it if he pays this people he blocked. But if not, I don't give a damn
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by wagazala: 1:02pm
Someone really has all this time?
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by Chikita66(f): 1:04pm
That's for people that are following him Na, I get him time?
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by postmann: 1:05pm
Freeze is the devil's favourite toy.
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by marvin906(m): 1:06pm
please someone just shoot this nigga
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by davidodiba(m): 1:06pm
Slow but steadily, daddy Freeze will bury himself. Surely ...he will do that great harm to just himself....
Sips my red wine and stroke the head of my fine cat.....
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by jasmines(f): 1:08pm
Dear pastor frz, open a physical church and run it with ur sweat without any seed, tithe or offering before u will be innocent in the eyes of God
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by Jaytecq(m): 1:08pm
That's his bag of beans
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by bolafez(m): 1:08pm
agent of darkness
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by Dindondin(m): 1:08pm
Freeze is not for truth but for deceit
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by tobillionaire(m): 1:09pm
why do I even need to follow that devil in disguise
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by UDUJ: 1:09pm
Seun should start working on a block button for nairaland
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by teelaw4life(m): 1:09pm
What kind of humans do we have in this country?
Is it a must to follow freeze or comment on his posts?
One problem with our generation is that everyone has an opinion and everyone wants to talk and it's not because they want to learn or exchange ideas, they just want to hear their own voices.
It's crazy and annoying really.
Instead of trying to be self-serving Narcissus, y'all should focus on actually understanding and listening.
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by farggie(m): 1:12pm
what is he feeling like?
|Re: Why Daddy Freeze Blocks People On Instagram. Examining Reasons by redsun(m): 1:14pm
He makes the rules and if you can't beat it,you join it or stay away.
