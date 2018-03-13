Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather (11892 Views)

Who nailed the look?





Nigerian media personality,Ebuka Uchendu and boxing legend,Floyd Mayweather go head to head in floral suits.Who nailed the look?







I don't care who wore best...but i dont like men with chicken legs... I don't care who wore best...but i dont like men with chicken legs... 11 Likes 2 Shares

This Ebuka guy is just a natural model. 25 Likes

Floyd 49 Likes 1 Share

For me I'd say Ebuka. He has one of those bodies that anything he wears just fits! And his charisma also goes a long way ... 19 Likes 1 Share



If only ebuka had half of the Floyd's money 20 Likes 2 Shares

Looks better on Ebuka because of his body stature.

Not a fan though... 8 Likes

Ebuka is a gay from a reliable source 1 Like 1 Share

The only person i'm seeing right now is Ebuka 7 Likes 1 Share

Nobody... 7 Likes 1 Share

why does he have a bow leg 1 Like 1 Share

Why this girl never come 2 Likes

Make we no lie, they both rock am well.....only talk about being handsome,then one beat the other , then one fit but the other with him entire family too.





Note:I'm a free agent , don't quote me please. 4 Likes

Both of them are yahoo plus and ritualists, pray to god to open ur spiritual eyes 1 Like

Floyd of course 6 Likes 1 Share

Ebuk an issa fashion killer ��‍♂️��‍♂️��‍♂️ 1 Like

LORDOFAFONJAS:

Ebuka is a gay from a reliable source what do u expect when he's friends with Banky W what do u expect when he's friends with Banky W 1 Like

Preshy561:

why does he have a bore leg Wow! Is that how it's spelled. 3 Likes

Ebuka slaydaddy. 1 Like

QueenSuccubus:







I don't care who wore best...but i dont like men with chicken legs... But you like men with chicken legs who has billions in their account abi But you like men with chicken legs who has billions in their account abi 5 Likes

LORDOFAFONJAS:

Ebuka is a gay from a reliable source Lie lie, pants on fire. Lie lie, pants on fire.

Ebuka Please 1 Like

May weather carry go 2 Likes 1 Share

The money man.... 4 Likes 1 Share