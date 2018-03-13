₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by MissEdified(f): 11:57am
Nigerian media personality,Ebuka Uchendu and boxing legend,Floyd Mayweather go head to head in floral suits.
Who nailed the look?
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:58am
I don't care who wore best...but i dont like men with chicken legs...
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by Zonacom(m): 12:03pm
This Ebuka guy is just a natural model.
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by Caustics: 12:09pm
none
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by omooba969(m): 12:10pm
Floyd
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by deebee13(f): 12:10pm
For me I'd say Ebuka. He has one of those bodies that anything he wears just fits! And his charisma also goes a long way ...
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by skimeh(m): 12:10pm
If only ebuka had half of the Floyd's money
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by COvo(m): 12:10pm
Looks better on Ebuka because of his body stature.
Not a fan though...
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by LORDOFAFONJAS: 12:10pm
Ebuka is a gay from a reliable source
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by MhizzAJ(f): 12:10pm
The only person i'm seeing right now is Ebuka
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by QueenDeborah(f): 12:10pm
Nobody...
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by Preshy561(f): 12:11pm
why does he have a bow leg
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by maxiuc(m): 12:11pm
Why this girl never come
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by addikt(m): 12:11pm
Make we no lie, they both rock am well.....only talk about being handsome,then one beat the other , then one fit but the other with him entire family too.
Note:I'm a free agent , don't quote me please.
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by tim1256(m): 12:11pm
None. My pinshure no follow
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by jetz: 12:11pm
K
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by BMCSlayer: 12:11pm
.
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by okerekeikpo: 12:12pm
Both of them are yahoo plus and ritualists, pray to god to open ur spiritual eyes
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by solid3(m): 12:12pm
Floyd of course
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by Olaphete: 12:13pm
Ebuk an issa fashion killer ��♂️��♂️��♂️
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by iykezy02(m): 12:13pm
E
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by talk2percy(m): 12:13pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:what do u expect when he's friends with Banky W
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by richG: 12:13pm
Wow! Is that how it's spelled.
Preshy561:
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by Chikita66(f): 12:13pm
Ebuka slaydaddy.
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by jordyspices: 12:13pm
TmT
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by Kennylash11(m): 12:13pm
QueenSuccubus:But you like men with chicken legs who has billions in their account abi
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by Chikita66(f): 12:14pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:Lie lie, pants on fire.
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by Florblu(f): 12:14pm
Ebuka Please
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by Kenkuss: 12:14pm
May weather carry go
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by talk2percy(m): 12:14pm
The money man....
|Re: Who Rocked It Better? Ebuka Vs Floyd Mayweather by shogsman: 12:15pm
Floyd all the way.
