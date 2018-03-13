₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by DONSMITH123(m): 1:29pm
The mass burial of victims killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in several communities in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State was on Tuesday disrupted by a fresh attack which left 25 persons dead.
Those to be given mass burial today were murdered between Thursday, March 8, 2018 when President Muhammadu Buhari paid an official visit to the beleaguered state, and Sunday, March 11.
During the latest attack which took place by 7:00pm on Monday, 11 houses were also razed down.
Persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen were said to have killed the 25 persons, including three children and two women, in Dundu Village of Kwall District in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.
The spokesperson of Miango Youth Development Association, Lawrence Zongo, confirmed the casualty rate in an interview with The PUNCH in Jos on Tuesday.
He said, “Very sad! Again, Fulani terrorists killed 25 persons in Dundu Village of Kwall District in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.
“Eleven houses were razed down. The villagers were attacked around 7pm yesterday (Monday). Among the victims were three children and two women.
“Others, including two women, are now receiving treatment in a nearby hospital in the community. This is too bad, as we are planning the mass burial of the last attack.
“So far, we have more than 500 Internally Displaced Persons camp. International organisations should please come to our aid.”
When contacted, the spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, also confirmed the attack , but said the information was sketchy.
According to him, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Adie Undie, has ordered a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Taiwo Jebiyisu, to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.
He said, “There was an attack yesterday (Monday) in Bassa; as such, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, has directed the DCP Taiwo Jebiyisu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Department of Operations, to go to the scene of crime for an on-the-spot assessment.
“As such, he is there now. The information is sketchy. I shall inform you when the details of the attack are made available, please.”
http://punchng.com/breaking-25-killed-11-houses-razed-in-fresh-attacks-as-guests-flee-plateau-mass-burial/
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by madridguy(m): 1:29pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by 9jaown(m): 1:32pm
madridguy:and your president is doing nothing, am not sure if he knows about the killings
38 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by SweetLove0(f): 1:32pm
bubu please call your boys to stop killing
22 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by SweetLove0(f): 1:32pm
9jaown:
they are his boys.
32 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by DONSMITH123(m): 1:33pm
9jaown:
too bad.
The best thing now is to defend yourself when the need arise. We don't have security in this country.
12 Likes 1 Share
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by DONSMITH123(m): 1:34pm
SweetLove0:
on ur own
1 Like
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by FarahAideed: 1:34pm
Buhari is really over seeing the brutal rape of the middle belt
14 Likes 1 Share
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by ZombieTAMER: 1:34pm
9jaown:
The question is what does Buhari know?
Am sure he doesn't know his name
14 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by lastempero: 1:34pm
And they troupe out enmass to welcome the chief jihadist.sometimes I wonder if its payback time for my middle belt brothers for the major role they played when we wanted to leave the evil Fulani men and their blood soaked country.
35 Likes 3 Shares
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by Sijo01(f): 1:34pm
Buhari call your men to order.
5 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by ZombieTAMER: 1:35pm
DONSMITH123:
Wait till you see yusuf convoy
That's when you know there is security in the country
24 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by DONSMITH123(m): 1:37pm
ZombieTAMER:
my guy we no get security. We are sick and tired of this herbsmen. Enough is enough
4 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by doctokwus: 1:39pm
It may take us up to the start of electioneering campaigns for Buhari to be aware of this latest massacre.
A president that wasn't that the IGP he sent to Benue where 78 people were massacred,was partying next door to him in Abuja,would only be aware of this if probably he visits plateau during the campaigns and someone in the crowd asked him about this latest massacre. I'm
7 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by DONSMITH123(m): 1:41pm
doctokwus:
APC govt has failed us. But the PDP themselves are not even ready to put their house in order to wrestle power back from APC.
Third force is needed to take us back to where we were before.
3 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by DONSMITH123(m): 1:42pm
lalasticlala
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by Jabioro: 2:08pm
That is effects of ineffective Bubu, no one fear him anymore.What can boiled vegetable do to a set of teeth? Nay..it would get crush!
2 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by modelmike7(m): 2:42pm
When will all these killings stop?! I weep for my nation!
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by NwaAmaikpe: 2:42pm
Nigeria is becoming like Rwanda.
Only in Nigeria's case,
The President is sympathetic to the Fulani militia.
10 Likes 1 Share
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by BruncleZuma: 2:42pm
Sad
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by fSociety: 2:43pm
Good. Buhari till 2023
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by Iyajelili(f): 2:43pm
Buhari is an incompetent dullard
1 Like
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by Lomprico2: 2:43pm
Hmm!
Nigeria had drifted back to the medieval times thanks to the demon buhari.
1 Like
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by baddosky1: 2:43pm
madridguy:
You better do what that emoticon is doing in practicality here on NL because we are sick of people like you
1 Like
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by Wapkoshcom(m): 2:44pm
Buhari why now
Why?
#backtodaura2019
2 Likes
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by MrPeterson(m): 2:44pm
For how long will this senseless killings continue
1 Like
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by muhammadmuqtada(m): 2:44pm
and this na ordinary FULANI cattle rearers
1 Like
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by dust144(m): 2:45pm
Buhari negotiate with herdsmen since you can not stop them
1 Like
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by Lilimax(f): 2:45pm
omg!
1 Like
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by bedspread: 2:45pm
Hmmmmm... Hmmmmmm..... hmmmmmm
I AM SPEECHLESS
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by kaystick86(m): 2:46pm
WHY THE KILLING FOR GOD SAKE
1 Like
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks by adecz: 2:46pm
1 Like 1 Share
