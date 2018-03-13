Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 In Plateau, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Attacks (11298 Views)

The mass burial of victims killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in several communities in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State was on Tuesday disrupted by a fresh attack which left 25 persons dead.



Those to be given mass burial today were murdered between Thursday, March 8, 2018 when President Muhammadu Buhari paid an official visit to the beleaguered state, and Sunday, March 11.



During the latest attack which took place by 7:00pm on Monday, 11 houses were also razed down.



Persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen were said to have killed the 25 persons, including three children and two women, in Dundu Village of Kwall District in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.



The spokesperson of Miango Youth Development Association, Lawrence Zongo, confirmed the casualty rate in an interview with The PUNCH in Jos on Tuesday.



He said, “Very sad! Again, Fulani terrorists killed 25 persons in Dundu Village of Kwall District in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.



“Eleven houses were razed down. The villagers were attacked around 7pm yesterday (Monday). Among the victims were three children and two women.



“Others, including two women, are now receiving treatment in a nearby hospital in the community. This is too bad, as we are planning the mass burial of the last attack.



“So far, we have more than 500 Internally Displaced Persons camp. International organisations should please come to our aid.”



When contacted, the spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, also confirmed the attack , but said the information was sketchy.



According to him, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Adie Undie, has ordered a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Taiwo Jebiyisu, to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.



He said, “There was an attack yesterday (Monday) in Bassa; as such, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, has directed the DCP Taiwo Jebiyisu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Department of Operations, to go to the scene of crime for an on-the-spot assessment.



“As such, he is there now. The information is sketchy. I shall inform you when the details of the attack are made available, please.”







madridguy:

and your president is doing nothing, am not sure if he knows about the killings and your president is doing nothing, am not sure if he knows about the killings 38 Likes

bubu please call your boys to stop killing 22 Likes

9jaown:

and your president is doing nothing, am not sure if he knows about the killings

they are his boys. they are his boys. 32 Likes

9jaown:

and your president is doing nothing, am not sure if he knows about the killings

too bad.



The best thing now is to defend yourself when the need arise. We don't have security in this country. too bad.The best thing now is to defend yourself when the need arise. We don't have security in this country. 12 Likes 1 Share

SweetLove0:





they are his boys.

on ur own on ur own 1 Like

Buhari is really over seeing the brutal rape of the middle belt 14 Likes 1 Share

9jaown:

and your president is doing nothing, am not sure if he knows about the killings

The question is what does Buhari know?



Am sure he doesn't know his name The question is what does Buhari know?Am sure he doesn't know his name 14 Likes

And they troupe out enmass to welcome the chief jihadist.sometimes I wonder if its payback time for my middle belt brothers for the major role they played when we wanted to leave the evil Fulani men and their blood soaked country. 35 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari call your men to order. 5 Likes

DONSMITH123:





too bad.



The best thing now is to defend yourself when the need arise. We don't have security in this country.

Wait till you see yusuf convoy

That's when you know there is security in the country Wait till you see yusuf convoyThat's when you know there is security in the country 24 Likes

ZombieTAMER:





Wait till you see yusuf convoy

That's when you know there is security in the country

my guy we no get security. We are sick and tired of this herbsmen. Enough is enough my guy we no get security. We are sick and tired of this herbsmen. Enough is enough 4 Likes

It may take us up to the start of electioneering campaigns for Buhari to be aware of this latest massacre.

A president that wasn't that the IGP he sent to Benue where 78 people were massacred,was partying next door to him in Abuja,would only be aware of this if probably he visits plateau during the campaigns and someone in the crowd asked him about this latest massacre. I'm 7 Likes

doctokwus:

It may take us up to the start of electioneering campaigns for Buhari to be aware of this latest massacre.

A president that wasn't that the IGP he sent to Benue where 78 people were massacred,was partying next door to him in Abuja,would only be aware of this if probably he visits plateau during the campaigns and someone in the crowd asked him about this latest massacre. I'm

APC govt has failed us. But the PDP themselves are not even ready to put their house in order to wrestle power back from APC.



Third force is needed to take us back to where we were before. APC govt has failed us. But the PDP themselves are not even ready to put their house in order to wrestle power back from APC.Third force is needed to take us back to where we were before. 3 Likes

lalasticlala

That is effects of ineffective Bubu, no one fear him anymore.What can boiled vegetable do to a set of teeth? Nay..it would get crush! 2 Likes

When will all these killings stop?! I weep for my nation! 1 Like 1 Share









Nigeria is becoming like Rwanda.

Only in Nigeria's case,

The President is sympathetic to the Fulani militia. Nigeria is becoming like Rwanda.Only in Nigeria's case,The President is sympathetic to the Fulani militia. 10 Likes 1 Share

Sad

Good. Buhari till 2023

Buhari is an incompetent dullard 1 Like





Nigeria had drifted back to the medieval times thanks to the demon buhari. Hmm!Nigeria had drifted back to the medieval times thanks to the demon buhari. 1 Like

madridguy:



You better do what that emoticon is doing in practicality here on NL because we are sick of people like you You better do what that emoticon is doing in practicality here on NL because we are sick of people like you 1 Like



Why?

#backtodaura2019 Buhari why nowWhy?#backtodaura2019 2 Likes

For how long will this senseless killings continue 1 Like

and this na ordinary FULANI cattle rearers 1 Like

Buhari negotiate with herdsmen since you can not stop them 1 Like

omg! 1 Like

Hmmmmm... Hmmmmmm..... hmmmmmm



I AM SPEECHLESS

WHY THE KILLING FOR GOD SAKE 1 Like