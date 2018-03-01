₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by CastedDude: 1:50pm
Governor Yahaya Bello today stormed Irepeni forest in Kogi Central to identify with the military men and women combating criminals in the state. The Kogi governor who rocked a military uniform - visited the troops to boost their morale and also encourage them.
Governor Bello inspected the Military Exercise, Ayem Akpatuma ( Cat Race) at their Irepeni Base.
The governor took the pleasure of eating from a roadside food seller as others looked on.
This is coming five days after Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district in the national assembly accused the Kogi state government of importing prohibited items such as military uniforms, bullet proof vest, night vision goggles, tactical boots among other things.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/governor-yahaya-bello-visits-troops-fighting-criminals-in-kogi-state.html
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by CastedDude: 1:51pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by Evablizin(f): 1:57pm
Cat Race?
This man needs the cat race too.
3 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by chuksjuve(m): 2:17pm
I don't think this dude is normal at all..
This dude just want to use his own clulessness spoil market for young people who have the capacity to run ...
Yahaya Bello= bad market..
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by 9jaArea: 2:26pm
I don't know if i hate this guy.... between him and Ortom I don't know who is more useless
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by dealslip(f): 2:41pm
is this a joke, is he a commander in chief of the armed forces. what is he doing in army uniform. to make matters worse, there were more pictures of him starring at food than interacting with the soldiers. every time i see this Bello guy, i just feel very sad for the people of Kogi. This guy is simply unintelligent and very stupid. daz all
33 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by TarOrfeek: 2:42pm
That soup looks like something with Menstrual blood.
This animal has gone to fortify himself.
The fear of Dino Melaye, is the beginning of 2019 Election jostling.
2 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by eleojo23: 3:06pm
Choose your mentors wisely...
Bello chose Buhari and we can see how he has turned out...
Both failures...
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by Purewatermeji(m): 3:07pm
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 3:07pm
Zombie...he is and forever will be the most useless governor in Nigeria. and to imagine he is a youth!
6 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by SamoaJoe: 3:07pm
Animal.... This worthless piece of shiity hitler that is terrorizing Kogi as we speak now.
Yahaya Bello is an apt example of leadership disaster any aspiring politician shouldn't be in the 21st century. An amoeba of a youth who is better of pounding yam in a restaurant. This is the same worthless nematode that supports Buhari with his blood. Buhari that everybody knows is a certified failure.
Just tell me, Who doesn't know that Buhari is a certified, illiterate, terrorist bastard?
A gworo chewing, nama smelling, child raping, ethnic bigot whose anus should be soldered with the latest acid and bio chemicals to make sure he never uses the toilet again.
My annoyance in all these is that you also have the so called Sophisticated Yorubas who know that these man is a failure but still choose to support him in a bid that he hands power over to them. Why do you think the wedding of the daughter of Kano Governor and the Son of that Yoruba Governor is receiving to much publicity? Its not as if they like each other. They are just trading their children in a bid to gain more political power. But I trust that the Hausa Fulanis have learnt the Yoruba enough and know that they are two edged swords and backstabbing Cobras! E go shele gan gan for their eyes in 2023. Continue supporting Buhari and let him solidify the stronghold of the Fulani after 2019!
The opolo eyed Tinubu is very much aware that Buhari is a war criminal... An animal that should be led to the jungle, stripped Unclad, shot at 50 times and then buried alive. Buhari is nothing but a worthless mofo who led us into the hunger and starvation we are currently experiencing! And Tinubu is complicit in it. Quote me anywhere, the blood of Benue people is on the hands of Tinubu and Buhari! Tinubu knows that Buhari is a terrorist but because Tinubu is eyeing the presidency, Tinubu sacrificed Yoruba votes to this worthless Fulani man! Ever since then, Nigeria has been on Auto Pilot with nothing to write home about.
In times of old, Buhari deserves to be stripped Unclad, gagged with a pair of thick socks stuffed down his throat, blindfolded, hung up on a tree by the arms and finally have a cynaide-tipped suppository shoved deep down his Daura rectum. He is an embarrassment to Nigeria and to humanity. In the mighty name of Jesus, he will be dead soon... Amen. I hate this man with passion that if you give me opportunity to just slap him and take 1 million dollars or shoot him dead and go with nothing, I will shoot him 50 times, wake him up again and use an axe to divide him!
9 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by modelmike7(m): 3:07pm
Why is he eating alone?
Mr Bello, are you that selfish ni?!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by somadinho10: 3:07pm
9jaArea:ortom is far better but nothing good will come out of apc
7 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by Firefire(m): 3:08pm
Who be dis cow abusing our military uniform?
8 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by bokunrawo(m): 3:08pm
Governor weyrey
2 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by ped007(m): 3:08pm
So na food carry this debtor go "forest"
7 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by visijo(m): 3:09pm
News?
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by Omeokachie: 3:09pm
See this importer and exporter of military wares o.
Fayose wanna be.
If you are not Fayose, you can never be like Fayose.
Abeg make una give am pure water o before pepper pass through wrong channel.
11 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by Jh0wsef(m): 3:09pm
He eating fufu and draw to go and combat bokoharam. I cannot laugh
Oh Nigeria my country
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by Acidosis(m): 3:09pm
damage control!
We all know the purpose of those imported military gear. They're not meant for these kind of soldiers.
3 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by thundafire: 3:09pm
Clueless of dey clueless who do kogi dis kind thing
4 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by congorasta: 3:10pm
worst governor of the year
4 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by alphaconde(m): 3:10pm
but if we didnt have the current leaders that we have would we be worse off?
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by bikefab(m): 3:11pm
So he went there to eat...arent there enof buka in lokoja?
3 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by dust144(m): 3:11pm
Lets pray for kogi gov
2 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by free2ryhme: 3:12pm
CastedDude:
Washy
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by oyetunder(m): 3:12pm
He stormed? NO. He went on a cosmetic visit in the midst of a very tight personal security. A hunter who knows how to kill an elephant does not dare another hunter who is an expert in the killings of humans. I only saw a man on a brief food tourism to the open kitchen of those national scouts.
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by seguno2: 3:12pm
thundafire:
The educated people of Kogi who refuse to participate in politics.
I hope that you have your PVC ready.
2 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by AuroraB(f): 3:12pm
eleojo23:
|Re: Yahaya Bello Wears Army Uniform, Storms Forest To Meet With Soldiers. Photos by vncntluv(m): 3:13pm
This guy is one of the reason why I think we younger ones will misbehave if we have the chance to be in a position. His behaviours is just somehow maybe power is intoxicant.
1 Like
