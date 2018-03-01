Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) (19273 Views)

Pastor’s Wife Slumps, Dies During Church Service In Abuja



Omamen Iyawe, the wife of Pastor Idahosa Iyawe, Assistant Pastor of The StandPoint Church, Abuja, is dead.



According to reports, Mars Iyawe died on the 4th of March 2018, during Sunday service.



According to the church, the 29-year-old mom was deeply and intensely lost in worship, lifted up her hands and was called to a higher place of praise and worship.



Her service of songs is set for tomorrow, March 14th in Abuja.





RIP

Gone to be with THE LORD in a more beautiful place.

RIP Beautiful woman.

Accept my Condolence Handsome Hubby!

God understands it all!!



RIP once more..... 30 Likes 2 Shares

Na WA oooo.. God have mercy 1 Like

Rip Beautiful Woman 1 Like

rip

Death is inevitable 5 Likes







Eya





Their Jesus did not give fùck then...





Never mind, she will be resurrected in 3 days time EyaTheir Jesus did not give fùck then...Never mind, she will be resurrected in 3 days time 4 Likes 1 Share

This is highly cumbersome.... RIPP

May God console the family.

May He also comfort the young children.



Psalms 116:15 In the sight of the LORD, the death of his faithful ones is valued. 5 Likes 1 Share

Am envious of the ground,its has eaten so many destinies,glories I mean imagine this beauty rest on oma

something is not right here , how can a pastor die inside church , Lord have mercy o 7 Likes 1 Share

sorry ooh thank God na inside church heaven is ur destination... RIP

the 29-year-old mom was deeply and intensely lost in worship, lifted up her hands and was called to a higher place of praise and worship.



Waaaawuuuuu!!

The reporter was there when she was called 14 Likes 2 Shares

"Teach us to number our days"....





Her works on earth is over. Time to rest with her maker, sadly so soon!

Wow







The story of Ananais and Saphira readily comes to mind.

RIP...Let us all remember that we shall not be here forever. Those inside those graves were once alive...they were involved in fashion, educations and quests for success. One day...one by one we shall join them where 5G network wont be our business anymore. 6 Likes 1 Share

Bad luck can happen to any one 'eccl 9:11'.

RIP

For man knoweth not his time. Like fishes that are caught up in nets, or birds in snares, so are the sons of men slain in evil times when it faller on them suddenly.

1989? This is very sad 1 Like

Food don land for Daddy Freeze

ooshinibos:

something is not right here

Tell us na... Tell us na... 3 Likes

cally011:



Your not a kid anymore Shea you know? Your not a kid anymore Shea you know?