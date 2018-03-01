₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by Tessyama1: 2:53pm
Pastor’s Wife Slumps, Dies During Church Service In Abuja
Omamen Iyawe, the wife of Pastor Idahosa Iyawe, Assistant Pastor of The StandPoint Church, Abuja, is dead.
According to reports, Mars Iyawe died on the 4th of March 2018, during Sunday service.
According to the church, the 29-year-old mom was deeply and intensely lost in worship, lifted up her hands and was called to a higher place of praise and worship.
Her service of songs is set for tomorrow, March 14th in Abuja.
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/pastors-wife-slumps-dies-church-service-abuja.html
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by Generalkaycee(m): 2:58pm
RIP
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by modelmike7(m): 3:03pm
Gone to be with THE LORD in a more beautiful place.
RIP Beautiful woman.
Accept my Condolence Handsome Hubby!
God understands it all!!
RIP once more.....
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by free2ryhme: 3:26pm
Tessyama1:
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by IdJack(m): 3:26pm
Na WA oooo.. God have mercy
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by tripin(m): 3:26pm
R
I
P
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by Jh0wsef(m): 3:27pm
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by ChocolateBunny: 3:27pm
Rip Beautiful Woman
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by Simplestone(f): 3:27pm
rip
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by allanphash7(m): 3:27pm
Death is inevitable
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by igboOSU: 3:27pm
Eya
Their Jesus did not give fùck then...
Never mind, she will be resurrected in 3 days time
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by jogsman01(m): 3:27pm
This is highly cumbersome.... RIPP
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by jamael(m): 3:28pm
May God console the family.
May He also comfort the young children.
Psalms 116:15 In the sight of the LORD, the death of his faithful ones is valued.
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by Sirventor01(m): 3:28pm
Am envious of the ground,its has eaten so many destinies,glories I mean imagine this beauty rest on oma
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by ooshinibos: 3:28pm
something is not right here , how can a pastor die inside church , Lord have mercy o
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by Omuneizzy6(m): 3:28pm
sorry ooh thank God na inside church heaven is ur destination... RIP
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by Brooke60(f): 3:28pm
the 29-year-old mom was deeply and intensely lost in worship, lifted up her hands and was called to a higher place of praise and worship.
Waaaawuuuuu!!
The reporter was there when she was called
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by kingzjay(m): 3:28pm
"Teach us to number our days"....
Her works on earth is over. Time to rest with her maker, sadly so soon!
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by omooba969(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:29pm
The story of Ananais and Saphira readily comes to mind.
God can not be mocked.
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by oyetunder(m): 3:29pm
RIP...Let us all remember that we shall not be here forever. Those inside those graves were once alive...they were involved in fashion, educations and quests for success. One day...one by one we shall join them where 5G network wont be our business anymore.
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by nedu2000(m): 3:29pm
Bad luck can happen to any one 'eccl 9:11'.
RIP
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by Uyi168(m): 3:29pm
modelmike7:..hw did u arrive at d conclusion dat she's gone to be with d lord?
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by Kotodoctor: 3:30pm
For man knoweth not his time. Like fishes that are caught up in nets, or birds in snares, so are the sons of men slain in evil times when it faller on them suddenly.
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by adisabarber(m): 3:30pm
1989? This is very sad
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by omocalabar(m): 3:30pm
Food don land for Daddy Freeze
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by omooba969(m): 3:30pm
ooshinibos:
Tell us na...
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by moscobabs(m): 3:30pm
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by Kotodoctor: 3:30pm
cally011:
Your not a kid anymore Shea you know?
|Re: Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) by dukeprince50(m): 3:31pm
cally011:i know say u wan put another pic, kon mistakenly put this one, u can stop porn and masturbation
