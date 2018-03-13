Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Albert Magnus Uranta Is Dead! (Mary Uranta's Father) (4563 Views)

the actress took to her instagram page share the sad news, she wrote, “Incline thine ear oh lord unto our prayers, wherein we humbly pray thee to show thy mercy upon the soul of thy humble servant, whom thou hast commanded to pass out of this world. Place him in the region of peace and light, bid him a partaker with thy saints in the bossom of Abraham. RIP, Primate (Dr) Albert Magnus Uranta i love you daddy.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgMrUdSAF9q/?hl=en





http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-mary-uranta-losses-dad-cold-hands-death/ What sad week for Nollywood actress, Mary Uranta and her family as they recently lost their beloved father, Primate (Dr) Albert Magnus Uranta.the actress took to her instagram page share the sad news, she wrote,

