American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by wakabobo: 6:15pm
Gist From Wakabobo.com
, so lets discuss this. As a married man, will you do this for your wife?
Cc; Lalasticlala, Mynd44
3 Likes
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by hadduni(f): 6:19pm
A good man with a parenting skill
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by MichaelBukamzy(m): 6:23pm
Give buhari 20% of this man's brain,he would do better
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Gebbson007(m): 6:25pm
now this is what you call a husband material.
11 Likes
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Ajoboss(m): 6:26pm
MichaelBukamzy:bros...but y
5 Likes
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Ajoboss(m): 6:27pm
Pikin wen say e papa no go sleep..him self no go sleep
2 Likes
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Iyawofarmer: 6:27pm
This is the dream husband abeg.... Oya am sick oh, no body should come for me
1 Like
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Caustics: 6:42pm
bobrisky loading
2 Likes
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by nairavsdollars(f): 6:43pm
So you think the baby doesnt know you are not the mother?
6 Likes
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Offpoint: 6:43pm
Why should I give myself that kinda stress when I can easily call my side chick to come boob feed the baby...
I don't want my kid to grow up and become a gay.
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by obafemee80(m): 6:44pm
I hope he won't change the baby's mentality, thinking men too breastfeed.
Baby's are little scientist,they learn so fast
2 Likes
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by pmc01(m): 6:44pm
When the pikin grow up, see this picture ehn, he must to revenge one way or the other.
Quite hilarious scene.
1 Like
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by RexEmmyGee(m): 6:44pm
Lol. God bless all the hardworking fathers
3 Likes
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Carinaflo(f): 6:45pm
Awhh, so lovely
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by yeyerolling: 6:45pm
Later d boy go turn gay
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by hokafor(m): 6:45pm
Good
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by tuna4servi(m): 6:46pm
Good thinking ,good result
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Willexmania: 6:46pm
Ajoboss:Ut
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by deebee13(f): 6:47pm
wakabobo:
I admire the man for his ingenuity. But Oga OP... What do you mean by "will you do this for your wife"? Is the child not his? Your question should have been "will you do this for your child"?
8 Likes
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Danty37(m): 6:47pm
Wow.. that's good.. God bless you abundantly..
1 Like
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by deepwater(f): 6:47pm
lol
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Wapkoshcom(m): 6:47pm
Good plan
But bro you need to give our dulardinho
Just 10% of yours
Np: so nairaland sef knows our president is a dullard �
They changed my du!lardinho to our president
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by xynerise(m): 6:47pm
The baby doesn't look happy
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by coalcoal1(m): 6:48pm
but there is no milk there nah ... I was expecting that there would be something connected to the fake nip that the child will be sucking baby formula from ...
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by yashau(m): 6:49pm
MichaelBukamzy:fool...na buhari kill ur father?
foolish boi...qoute me and die untimely death.Oponu
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Lexusgs430: 6:50pm
Fantastic idea......... I don hook my boots......
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by GoodBoi1(m): 6:50pm
Was it even necessary?
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Uyi168(m): 6:51pm
He's doing it for his child!
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by cococandy(f): 6:53pm
obafemee80:
Offpoint:Some of you always have the weirdest nonsensical things to say. Smh
1 Like
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Strongbest(m): 6:54pm
Scaming the baby. Hahahaha.
The guy is very innovative though. The goal is to feed the baby.
www.nairaland.com/1798724/
|Re: American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence by Acidosis(m): 6:55pm
great dad
