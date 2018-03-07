Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / American Husband Shares Photo Of How He Baby Seats His Kid In His Wife's Absence (6121 Views)

, so lets discuss this. As a married man, will you do this for your wife?



A good man with a parenting skill 7 Likes 1 Share

Give buhari 20% of this man's brain,he would do better 28 Likes 1 Share

now this is what you call a husband material. 11 Likes

bros...but y

Pikin wen say e papa no go sleep..him self no go sleep 2 Likes

This is the dream husband abeg.... Oya am sick oh, no body should come for me 1 Like

bobrisky loading bobrisky loading 2 Likes

So you think the baby doesnt know you are not the mother? 6 Likes

Why should I give myself that kinda stress when I can easily call my side chick to come boob feed the baby...



I don't want my kid to grow up and become a gay.



I hope he won't change the baby's mentality, thinking men too breastfeed.



Baby's are little scientist,they learn so fast I hope he won't change the baby's mentality, thinking men too breastfeed.Baby's are little scientist,they learn so fast 2 Likes

When the pikin grow up, see this picture ehn, he must to revenge one way or the other.



Quite hilarious scene. 1 Like

Lol. God bless all the hardworking fathers 3 Likes

Awhh, so lovely

Later d boy go turn gay

Good

Good thinking ,good result

Pikin wen say e papa no go sleep..him self no go sleep Ut Ut

I admire the man for his ingenuity. But Oga OP... What do you mean by "will you do this for your wife"? Is the child not his? Your question should have been "will you do this for your child"? I admire the man for his ingenuity. But Oga OP... What do you mean by "will you do this for your wife"? Is the child not his? Your question should have been "will you do this for your child"? 8 Likes

Wow.. that's good.. God bless you abundantly.. 1 Like

lol



But bro you need to give our dulardinho

Just 10% of yours

Np: so nairaland sef knows our president is a dullard �

Good plan

The baby doesn't look happy

but there is no milk there nah ... I was expecting that there would be something connected to the fake nip that the child will be sucking baby formula from ...

Give buhari 20% of this man's brain,he would do better fool...na buhari kill ur father?

foolish boi...qoute me and die untimely death.Oponu

Fantastic idea......... I don hook my boots......

Was it even necessary?

He's doing it for his child!

I hope he won't change the baby's mentality, thinking men too breastfeed.



Some of you always have the weirdest nonsensical things to say. Smh

Why should I give myself that kinda stress when I can easily call my side chick to come boob feed the baby...



Some of you always have the weirdest nonsensical things to say. Smh







The guy is very innovative though. The goal is to feed the baby.











www.nairaland.com/1798724/ Scaming the baby. Hahahaha.The guy is very innovative though. The goal is to feed the baby.