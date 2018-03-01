₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Amagite2: 7:48pm
Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze who unveiled his online church few days ago, has explained the aspects in which his church is different from others.
He wrote...
"I got a lot of backlash from people who said we shouldn’t have included the word ‘Church’ in our logo... well here is why.
-
If we read from 1st Corinthians the church was not a building, rather the gathering of the brethren. Each time we gather online, whether you agree or not, WE ARE A CHURCH!
-
◄ 1 Corinthians 11 ►
[17] In the following directives I have no praise for you, for your meetings do more harm than good. 18In the first place, I hear that when you come together as a church, there are divisions among you, and to some extent I believe it.
-
We need to rise above mediocrity and make things align with their true meaning. Church is the gathering of the brethren and by definition pastor comes from shepherd.
-
as a surname), "shepherd," also "spiritual guide, shepherd of souls," from Old French pastor, pastur "herdsman, shepherd" (12c.), from Latin pastorem (nominative pastor) "shepherd," from pastus, past participle of pascere "to lead to pasture, set to grazing
-
It’s our duty to align words with their true meaning and not allow the ‘world’ to define us. Because these words mean other things, doesn’t mean we are conforming to their acquired delineation, rather, we are reverting them to their true meaning.
-
We are TOTALLY different from other churches in the following aspects:
-
1: We do not and will NEVER have a geographical location. The #FreeNation is located in Christ not in any temple.
-
2: We absolutely do not collect TITHES, FIRST FRUIT, OFFERING AND WE NEVER SOW SEEDS! However, we receive donations towards specific causes and gifts to support the ministry which I have singlehandedly funded since inception.
-
Jesus and his apostles were supported by the Mary and Herod’s manager so giving financial support at your convenience is not a bad thing.
-
◄ Luke 8:3 ►
NLT
Joanna, the wife of Chuza, Herod's business manager; Susanna; and many others who were contributing from their own resources to support Jesus and his disciples.
-
By gifts I mean things like smartphones for transmission, laptops, WiFi modems etc! NOT CARS, HOUSES OR DESIGNER CLOTHES.
-
3: We teach the WORD of God not motivation/prosperity."
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Gebbson007(m): 7:52pm
OK pastor daddy freezy
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Homeboiy: 7:55pm
Cool
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Boomboost(m): 8:15pm
It has begun.
God, where's the church headed?
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Acidosis(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by felixomor: 8:37pm
Acidosis:
Hehehehe. You saw that
The guy is ready to receive financial support.....
Wow
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Flexherbal(m): 8:42pm
If we read from 1st Corinthians the church was not a building, rather the gathering of the brethren. Each time we gather online, whether you agree or not, WE ARE A CHURCH!
Where two or three are gathered in his name, He is there .
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Biglittlelois(f): 8:42pm
Donations for specific purposes? pls what is the donations for when it's an online something and you and your followers cant actually see each other
Nobody should say donations for charity purposes and to the needy, anybody can do that in their own time, see the way he's quoting bible verses and interpreting it differently to suit his own purpose,
A church is a gathering of belivers, there is nothing like online church cos nobody is gathering anywhere, God cannot be mocked
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:42pm
A man who couldn't live with a woman cannot tell me about God.
Daddy Freeze...there is nothing like receiving donations towards specific cause. Don't allow any form of giving, if you do, we also give our tithe for specific cause too.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Amirullaha(m): 8:42pm
.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by TheNigerianMan: 8:42pm
I just hope their will be no offering and tithe or you will lose 90% of memebers.
Nigerians are so hungry and still give all they have to already rich pastors, that is what Freeze preaches, but I wonder if he can survive without the offerings from the masses
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by NwaAmaikpe: 8:42pm
Okay for once,
I refuse to stand with Daddy Freeze..
Our mumu don do!!!
Do you know how much Daddy Freeze will generate from the traffic to his online church's site?
That alone will give LIB and NL a run for their money.
It simply means the money he'd realize from traffic will make the tithes received by conventional pastors look like biscuit change.
Freeze is truly a shrewd extorter with a keen foresight.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by DoTheNeedful: 8:43pm
The man that doesn't know when to stop. Hope he doesn't disgrace himself in the end.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 8:43pm
Oversabi.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by emeijeh(m): 8:43pm
So, after all the criticism, he still ended up naming his group a church?
Mr. Freeze, go and sit-down!
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by jeamie(m): 8:43pm
Owing a church was the plan. smh
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by jashar(f): 8:43pm
So, after debasing himself, he has given himself a mantle?
Who called him and who is he leading?
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by tuoyoojo(m): 8:43pm
as him life don dey bend,him wan hammer from the "sheeple " when him hope say him free
no Tithes but u collect offering
no first fruit but you collect gift
I just sorry for the people when him wan use take do business!!!
so freeze is now an entrepreneur using church
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by BruncleZuma: 8:43pm
Big Church will soon file out for you...
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Lokoyen(m): 8:44pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by g4everybody(m): 8:44pm
i gave up the moment i saw donations for specific causes and gift towards the ministry. This guy think evrybody is stupid and gullible. this is what he has been attacking different men of God for.
only gullible fools take him serious
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Originality007: 8:45pm
mumuu
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by frenzyduchess(f): 8:45pm
Acidosis:Hahahaha ,I bet gifts like 50/100ft land will not be a bad idea for
Abeg who is the "we " he keeps referring to? And if I want to donate cash shey it is his account it will go to
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Jerryvicker(m): 8:45pm
Go ask Buhari, he will conclude d answer straight to u... I dey hungry here.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by salbis(m): 8:45pm
I had said this before, this guy is nothing but a coded con man. Online or offline church na you sabi.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by 1bunne4lif(m): 8:45pm
This man needs hot slap from the holy spirit
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by noobias(m): 8:45pm
Hypocrite.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by muhammed50(m): 8:45pm
You nailed it FREEZE!
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by Myria: 8:45pm
This guy have tried o
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by TroubleMaker47(m): 8:45pm
Amagite2:
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by chukslawrence(m): 8:45pm
OK
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Why My Online Church "Free Nation In Christ Online" Is Different by millomaniac: 8:46pm
Amagite2:
It will be interesting. Time will tell
