He wrote...





"I got a lot of backlash from people who said we shouldn’t have included the word ‘Church’ in our logo... well here is why.

If we read from 1st Corinthians the church was not a building, rather the gathering of the brethren. Each time we gather online, whether you agree or not, WE ARE A CHURCH!

◄ 1 Corinthians 11 ►

[17] In the following directives I have no praise for you, for your meetings do more harm than good. 18In the first place, I hear that when you come together as a church, there are divisions among you, and to some extent I believe it.

We need to rise above mediocrity and make things align with their true meaning. Church is the gathering of the brethren and by definition pastor comes from shepherd.

as a surname), "shepherd," also "spiritual guide, shepherd of souls," from Old French pastor, pastur "herdsman, shepherd" (12c.), from Latin pastorem (nominative pastor) "shepherd," from pastus, past participle of pascere "to lead to pasture, set to grazing

It’s our duty to align words with their true meaning and not allow the ‘world’ to define us. Because these words mean other things, doesn’t mean we are conforming to their acquired delineation, rather, we are reverting them to their true meaning.

We are TOTALLY different from other churches in the following aspects:

1: We do not and will NEVER have a geographical location. The #FreeNation is located in Christ not in any temple.

2: We absolutely do not collect TITHES, FIRST FRUIT, OFFERING AND WE NEVER SOW SEEDS! However, we receive donations towards specific causes and gifts to support the ministry which I have singlehandedly funded since inception.

Jesus and his apostles were supported by the Mary and Herod’s manager so giving financial support at your convenience is not a bad thing.

◄ Luke 8:3 ►

NLT

Joanna, the wife of Chuza, Herod's business manager; Susanna; and many others who were contributing from their own resources to support Jesus and his disciples.

-

By gifts I mean things like smartphones for transmission, laptops, WiFi modems etc! NOT CARS, HOUSES OR DESIGNER CLOTHES.

3: We teach the WORD of God not motivation/prosperity."



OK pastor daddy freezy 8 Likes

Cool









God, where's the church headed? It has begun.God, where's the church headed? 4 Likes





60 Likes 2 Shares

Acidosis:







Hehehehe. You saw that

The guy is ready to receive financial support.....



Wow Hehehehe. You saw thatThe guy is ready to receive financial support.....Wow 49 Likes 3 Shares

Where two or three are gathered in his name, He is there . Where two or three are gathered in his name, He is there . 5 Likes 1 Share

Donations for specific purposes? pls what is the donations for when it's an online something and you and your followers cant actually see each other



Nobody should say donations for charity purposes and to the needy, anybody can do that in their own time, see the way he's quoting bible verses and interpreting it differently to suit his own purpose,



A church is a gathering of belivers, there is nothing like online church cos nobody is gathering anywhere, God cannot be mocked 15 Likes 3 Shares

A man who couldn't live with a woman cannot tell me about God.





Daddy Freeze...there is nothing like receiving donations towards specific cause. Don't allow any form of giving, if you do, we also give our tithe for specific cause too. 20 Likes

I just hope their will be no offering and tithe or you will lose 90% of memebers.



Nigerians are so hungry and still give all they have to already rich pastors, that is what Freeze preaches, but I wonder if he can survive without the offerings from the masses 1 Like







Okay for once,

I refuse to stand with Daddy Freeze..

Our mumu don do!!!



Do you know how much Daddy Freeze will generate from the traffic to his online church's site?

That alone will give LIB and NL a run for their money.



It simply means the money he'd realize from traffic will make the tithes received by conventional pastors look like biscuit change.



Freeze is truly a shrewd extorter with a keen foresight. Okay for once,I refuse to stand with Daddy Freeze..Our mumu don do!!!Do you know how much Daddy Freeze will generate from the traffic to his online church's site?That alone will give LIB and NL a run for their money.It simply means the money he'd realize from traffic will make the tithes received by conventional pastors look like biscuit change.Freeze is truly a shrewd extorter with a keen foresight. 46 Likes 6 Shares

The man that doesn't know when to stop. Hope he doesn't disgrace himself in the end. 8 Likes

Oversabi. 1 Like

So, after all the criticism, he still ended up naming his group a church ?



Mr. Freeze, go and sit-down! 22 Likes

Owing a church was the plan. smh 3 Likes

So, after debasing himself, he has given himself a mantle?



Who called him and who is he leading? 8 Likes

as him life don dey bend,him wan hammer from the "sheeple " when him hope say him free



no Tithes but u collect offering



no first fruit but you collect gift



I just sorry for the people when him wan use take do business!!!



so freeze is now an entrepreneur using church 12 Likes 1 Share





Big Church will soon file out for you... 3 Likes 1 Share

i gave up the moment i saw donations for specific causes and gift towards the ministry. This guy think evrybody is stupid and gullible. this is what he has been attacking different men of God for.



only gullible fools take him serious 4 Likes

mumuu

Acidosis:





Hahahaha ,I bet gifts like 50/100ft land will not be a bad idea for pastor 419 freeze



Abeg who is the "we " he keeps referring to? And if I want to donate cash shey it is his account it will go to Hahahaha,I bet gifts like 50/100ft land will not be a bad idea for419 freezeAbeg who is the "we " he keeps referring to? And if I want to donate cash shey it is his account it will go to 5 Likes

Go ask Buhari, he will conclude d answer straight to u... I dey hungry here.

I had said this before, this guy is nothing but a coded con man. Online or offline church na you sabi. 2 Likes

This man needs hot slap from the holy spirit 2 Likes

Hypocrite. 1 Like

You nailed it FREEZE! 1 Like

This guy have tried o 1 Like

Hmmmmmm Hmmmmmm 5 Likes

OK