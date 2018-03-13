Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit (14316 Views)

See What An English Teacher Wrote On The Chalkboard / Owura Kwadwo Hottish: Meet Computer Teacher In Ghana Whose Drawing Went Viral / Teacher Uses Extraordinary Chalkboard Drawing Skills To Teach Students Anatomy (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ghana’s chalkboard computer teacher, Owura Akoto arrives in Singapore to attend the Microsoft Global Education Exchange Summit.



God has a special way of blessing everyone.



Source: Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/03/13/ghanas-chalkboard-computer-teacher-arrives-singapore-to-attend-microsoft-global-education-exchange-summit-photos/ 8 Likes

Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore 32 Likes 3 Shares

Homeboiy:

Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore



bross why na Homeboiy:

Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore



bross why na bross why nabross why na 36 Likes

Homeboiy:

Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore Na only their ur eye go... AProko!! Na only their ur eye go... AProko!! 83 Likes 1 Share







He should use the opportunity to get a Singaporean woman pregnant so as to build strong ties. He should use the opportunity to get a Singaporean woman pregnant so as to build strong ties. 70 Likes 8 Shares

A million soldiers can not stop a man whose time has COME!!!

Gbagbeee!! 106 Likes 3 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:







He should use the opportunity to get a Japanese woman pregnant so as to build strong ties. Is dat all?!

smh Is dat all?!smh 1 Like 1 Share

That's why I always say no matter the condition just put in your best and leave the rest to God 10 Likes

FarahAideed:

That's why I always no matter the condition just put in your beat and leave the rest to God

Nigeria teachers who like cane pass anything should learn from this Nigeria teachers who like cane pass anything should learn from this 4 Likes

Congrats

wat's wrong wit dis pic? 6 Likes

From a classroom teacher to a summit abroad. You may say just like that this is why I love westerners. They can take it from anywhere. 3 Likes

That's wonderful





Very Neat UK used Samsung galaxy S6 for sale

Whatsapp; 08050447106

See the power of internet , Who said the rewards or a teacher is only in Heaven? 1 Like

Let me too start to dey reach my village children how to use computer maybe somebody can take our picture and post it on internet



I need to be recognized o

congrats bros

Homeboiy:

Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore Monitoring spirit Monitoring spirit 5 Likes

Wow!





Life...



Power of Social media! 2 Likes

Watch out for naija teachers now....them go start their own 8 Likes

When your time has come.. Forget it.. Its setlled 1 Like

FarahAideed:

That's why I always no matter the condition just put in your beat and leave the rest to God will you teach me Arabic? will you teach me Arabic?

Nice

yomibelle:

wat's wrong wit dis pic?





It shows your father doing official duties for his master. I don't see anything wrong. It shows your father doing official duties for his master. I don't see anything wrong. 5 Likes





Na to go find one primary school whey I go draw features of apple macbook put for board remain now. Na to go find one primary school whey I go draw features of apple macbook put for board remain now. 1 Like

diligences in labour is always rewarding. 4 Likes

Do it with commitment

From chalkboard to the world. Interesting story. Hard work is good.

The power of social media 3 Likes

H