Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Tiwaz2: 7:53pm
Ghana’s chalkboard computer teacher, Owura Akoto arrives in Singapore to attend the Microsoft Global Education Exchange Summit.

God has a special way of blessing everyone.


Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/03/13/ghanas-chalkboard-computer-teacher-arrives-singapore-to-attend-microsoft-global-education-exchange-summit-photos/

8 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Homeboiy: 7:54pm
Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore shocked

32 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Gebbson007(m): 7:56pm
Homeboiy:
Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore shocked


bross why na cheesy
Homeboiy:
Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore shocked


bross why na

36 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Horlaidex(m): 7:57pm
wink
Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Israeljones(m): 7:57pm
Homeboiy:
Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore shocked
Na only their ur eye go... AProko!!

83 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by NwaAmaikpe: 7:58pm
shocked


He should use the opportunity to get a Singaporean woman pregnant so as to build strong ties.

70 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by modelmike7(m): 8:00pm
A million soldiers can not stop a man whose time has COME!!!
Gbagbeee!!

106 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by modelmike7(m): 8:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


He should use the opportunity to get a Japanese woman pregnant so as to build strong ties.
Is dat all?!
smh

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by FarahAideed: 8:01pm
That's why I always say no matter the condition just put in your best and leave the rest to God

10 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by TheNigerianMan: 8:29pm
FarahAideed:
That's why I always no matter the condition just put in your beat and leave the rest to God

Nigeria teachers who like cane pass anything should learn from this

4 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by EVILFOREST: 8:29pm
Congrats
Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by yomibelle(f): 8:30pm
wat's wrong wit dis pic?

6 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Kingspin(m): 8:30pm
From a classroom teacher to a summit abroad. You may say just like that this is why I love westerners. They can take it from anywhere.

3 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by emmy4lov(m): 8:30pm
That's wonderful


Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by jerryunit48: 8:30pm
See the power of internet , Who said the rewards or a teacher is only in Heaven?

1 Like

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by moscobabs(m): 8:30pm
Let me too start to dey reach my village children how to use computer maybe somebody can take our picture and post it on internet

I need to be recognized o
Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by ellahzy(f): 8:31pm
congrats bros
Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by aaronson(m): 8:31pm
Homeboiy:
Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore shocked
Monitoring spirit

5 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by igboOSU: 8:31pm
Wow!


Life...

Power of Social media!

2 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by osuofia2(m): 8:31pm
Watch out for naija teachers now....them go start their own

8 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Cutehector(m): 8:31pm
When your time has come.. Forget it.. Its setlled

1 Like

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by ayookunlee: 8:32pm
FarahAideed:
That's why I always no matter the condition just put in your beat and leave the rest to God
will you teach me Arabic?
Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by DannyJ19(m): 8:32pm
Nice
Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Nobody: 8:32pm
yomibelle:
wat's wrong wit dis pic?



It shows your father doing official duties for his master. I don't see anything wrong.

5 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Lomprico2: 8:32pm
cool

Na to go find one primary school whey I go draw features of apple macbook put for board remain now. grin

1 Like

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by ayookunlee: 8:33pm
diligences in labour is always rewarding.

4 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by phoenix90(m): 8:33pm
Do it with commitment
Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by delikay4luv: 8:33pm
From chalkboard to the world. Interesting story. Hard work is good.
Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by emeijeh(m): 8:33pm
The power of social media

3 Likes

Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by YhungPablo(m): 8:33pm
H
Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by lordraiden(m): 8:34pm
Menh the way ppl raise from nothing to something.... God bless us

1 Like

