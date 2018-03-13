₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,416 members, 4,132,499 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 09:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit (14316 Views)
See What An English Teacher Wrote On The Chalkboard / Owura Kwadwo Hottish: Meet Computer Teacher In Ghana Whose Drawing Went Viral / Teacher Uses Extraordinary Chalkboard Drawing Skills To Teach Students Anatomy (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Tiwaz2: 7:53pm
Ghana’s chalkboard computer teacher, Owura Akoto arrives in Singapore to attend the Microsoft Global Education Exchange Summit.
Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/03/13/ghanas-chalkboard-computer-teacher-arrives-singapore-to-attend-microsoft-global-education-exchange-summit-photos/
8 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Homeboiy: 7:54pm
Same shoe in Ghana and in Singapore
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Gebbson007(m): 7:56pm
Homeboiy:
bross why na
Homeboiy:
bross why na
36 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Horlaidex(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Israeljones(m): 7:57pm
Homeboiy:Na only their ur eye go... AProko!!
83 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by NwaAmaikpe: 7:58pm
He should use the opportunity to get a Singaporean woman pregnant so as to build strong ties.
70 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by modelmike7(m): 8:00pm
A million soldiers can not stop a man whose time has COME!!!
Gbagbeee!!
106 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by modelmike7(m): 8:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:Is dat all?!
smh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by FarahAideed: 8:01pm
That's why I always say no matter the condition just put in your best and leave the rest to God
10 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by TheNigerianMan: 8:29pm
FarahAideed:
Nigeria teachers who like cane pass anything should learn from this
4 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by EVILFOREST: 8:29pm
Congrats
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by yomibelle(f): 8:30pm
wat's wrong wit dis pic?
6 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Kingspin(m): 8:30pm
From a classroom teacher to a summit abroad. You may say just like that this is why I love westerners. They can take it from anywhere.
3 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by emmy4lov(m): 8:30pm
That's wonderful
Very Neat UK used Samsung galaxy S6 for sale
Whatsapp; 08050447106
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by jerryunit48: 8:30pm
See the power of internet , Who said the rewards or a teacher is only in Heaven?
1 Like
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by moscobabs(m): 8:30pm
Let me too start to dey reach my village children how to use computer maybe somebody can take our picture and post it on internet
I need to be recognized o
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by ellahzy(f): 8:31pm
congrats bros
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by aaronson(m): 8:31pm
Homeboiy:Monitoring spirit
5 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by igboOSU: 8:31pm
Wow!
Life...
Power of Social media!
2 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by osuofia2(m): 8:31pm
Watch out for naija teachers now....them go start their own
8 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Cutehector(m): 8:31pm
When your time has come.. Forget it.. Its setlled
1 Like
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by ayookunlee: 8:32pm
FarahAideed:will you teach me Arabic?
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by DannyJ19(m): 8:32pm
Nice
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Nobody: 8:32pm
yomibelle:
It shows your father doing official duties for his master. I don't see anything wrong.
5 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by Lomprico2: 8:32pm
Na to go find one primary school whey I go draw features of apple macbook put for board remain now.
1 Like
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by ayookunlee: 8:33pm
diligences in labour is always rewarding.
4 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by phoenix90(m): 8:33pm
Do it with commitment
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by delikay4luv: 8:33pm
From chalkboard to the world. Interesting story. Hard work is good.
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by emeijeh(m): 8:33pm
The power of social media
3 Likes
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by YhungPablo(m): 8:33pm
H
|Re: Ghana’s Chalkboard Computer Teacher Arrives Singapore To Attend Microsoft Summit by lordraiden(m): 8:34pm
Menh the way ppl raise from nothing to something.... God bless us
1 Like
Uniport 2016/2017 3rd Batch Admission 07069730081 / Jang Renames Plateau University After Chief Solomon Lar / IDM 6.25 Build 9 Crack Serial Key Free Download And Use Lifetime
Viewing this topic: princetigris(m), codinight, Squillionaire, princeJ16, gonkin(m), tayebest(m), ERORR404(m), bunmijames, ikechizoba(f), dennisworld1(m), Esidene977, dare2011(m), princeadams11, adeom141(m), bentopsy, Akerry(m), sparkle4u(f), Okwyjesus(m), infofta(m), Zanxx(f), adegoody(m), vintino(m), benn94(m), M7even(m), dydx1759(m), slegdehammer(m), linearity, ochefio, FemiMC1, BhossTee(m), armour05, Jesuspikin8, besttrader, PrinceAkbabio(m), EvilChild, Abbertee2, inoki247, Iscoalarcon, ikechemez(m), Ikenna94, Godson00001, Gepheral, Olukokosir(m), donwitty(m), mizchidi, wasbas(f), Iytech(m), mjksho(m), thernee, domesifa(m), adjoviomole(m), kizolo(m), freeman95(m), ezyk(m), Jaybaba7, Wealthycharles(m), Ikem147(m), emyphil, Ekeke1(m), xxxtedyxxx(m), arowtop, Nwulia(f), 321A4(m), JSparrow(m), MikeSpokes(m), Bonemarrow32(m), mrjerrfrac(m), modaink333, Tommike104, nonxo007(m), pozolana(m), OtunbaDon(m), naijadriva, Ouranos, Elcid1(m), stecman, Aguia, beacon02(m), nadisms and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26