A suspected kidnapper received jungle justice from an angry mob after he was apprehended following a foiled operation. The middle-aged man who is said to be married was caught by residents in Zamfara state while trying to allegedly kidnap a young victim.He was stripped unclad and beaten to pulp by the mob as he was left bloodied before the arrival of security agents.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/married-man-beaten-pulp-mob-failed-kidnap-attempt-photo.html

When they were shouting ..... baba 3 years ago, we were telling them other tribe might not be affected, cos East will survive with business, west will survive with their education, but only will suffer, cos u depend on one saara Alhaji will put in tray, now Alhaji is broke he can't afford to spend any how.......





I just pray Lagos govt will one day stop the bringing in of motor cycle from the north, cos suffer don wire their head and the only hope is to come and ride bike in Lagos causing accident on daily basis. They come enmass without having where to fedecate except on median of the express road...