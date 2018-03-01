₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,416 members, 4,132,502 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 10:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt (11205 Views)
Man Stripped Unclad And Flogged For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa (Photos) / Man's Fingers Cut Off Niger State During Failed Kidnap Attempt. Graphic Photos / Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by dainformant(m): 8:02pm
A suspected kidnapper received jungle justice from an angry mob after he was apprehended following a foiled operation. The middle-aged man who is said to be married was caught by residents in Zamfara state while trying to allegedly kidnap a young victim.
He was stripped unclad and beaten to pulp by the mob as he was left bloodied before the arrival of security agents.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/married-man-beaten-pulp-mob-failed-kidnap-attempt-photo.html
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by johnmartus(m): 8:06pm
his body worth 50k cow.
4 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by Asowari(m): 8:09pm
see beating
5 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by Evablizin(f): 8:10pm
Nigerians are not smiling,nice beating though.
He should thank his stars they didn't set him on fire.
7 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by olatade(m): 8:14pm
it is very uncommon to strip criminals Unclad in the northern parts of the county. I'm surprised
4 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by midolian(m): 8:15pm
See bele like snake wey don spend 50yrs for JAMB office own..
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by stefanweeks: 8:21pm
Serious beating
Person even commot him slippers to deliver horrendous pains.
3 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by NwaAmaikpe: 8:26pm
This is exactly how some
Very repulsive.
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by ZorGBUooeh: 8:45pm
Choi! Dis na wetin oyinbo dey call BEAT DOWN.
3 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by SHAKABOOM: 8:48pm
ZorGBUooeh:BEAT DOWN FM 97.10
4 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by soberdrunk(m): 8:58pm
See how this one just disgraced we the pot bellied men of Nigeria......
2 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by sinaj(f): 9:01pm
See the way this old man brought shame nd disgrace to his famiy nd generation just because of moner
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by Flexherbal(m): 9:02pm
Crime does not pay.
It always has a sad end.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by Franzinni: 9:03pm
There is a chance that he might be innocent... Jungle is for wild animals
So they call Nigeria a zoo, that is a compliment!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by Charly68: 9:03pm
Still lucky to escape with his life..wicked man
1 Like
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by zakim(m): 9:03pm
serious beating
1 Like
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by tstx(m): 9:04pm
no blood was spilled..
1 Like
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by afbstrategies: 9:04pm
No pity for a thief or ritualist
1 Like
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by Boyooosa(m): 9:04pm
Technical beating, I love the soft copy.
May be we wouldn't have had Evans...
2 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by nuoladee: 9:04pm
johnmartus:You are wicked
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by Antara0503(m): 9:05pm
o boy see mending,d guy's tummy though.
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by SIRmanjar(m): 9:05pm
The beating soak enter im belle ad body..The guy go dey meek ad humble during the beating, na Sir ad Ma im go dey call evrybody,both small pikin.
1 Like
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by emeijeh(m): 9:05pm
see how people gathered around one hippopotamus
1 Like
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by Boyooosa(m): 9:05pm
sinaj:Sinaj, even you?
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by visijo(m): 9:06pm
Lol. Person up there said na so women de be if they are Unclad. Very true and funny as well.
2 Likes
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by Godwin978(m): 9:07pm
pot belly,this man belly can cantain a whooping 200million
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by afbstrategies: 9:08pm
When authorities are not there to protect lives and properties.
People do the needful through jungle justice.
There are lines that must not be crossed.
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by Deseo(f): 9:10pm
What an eyesore
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by goshen26: 9:10pm
When they were shouting ..... baba 3 years ago, we were telling them other tribe might not be affected, cos East will survive with business, west will survive with their education, but only will suffer, cos u depend on one saara Alhaji will put in tray, now Alhaji is broke he can't afford to spend any how.......
I just pray Lagos govt will one day stop the bringing in of motor cycle from the north, cos suffer don wire their head and the only hope is to come and ride bike in Lagos causing accident on daily basis. They come enmass without having where to fedecate except on median of the express road...
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by fredrickmaria6: 9:11pm
hmmmm story
|Re: Zamfara Kidnapper Stripped Unclad And Beaten By Mob After Failed Kidnap Attempt by veacea: 9:12pm
Chei
Pregnant Horse Raped And Left Bleeding Almost To Death: (photo) / Boko Haram Beheads Christian Man (video) Very Graphic!!! / Female Robber Nabbed In Abuja. See Pic. Warning! You May Find Pic Offensive.
Viewing this topic: barayci(m), squeekyclean, Iseoluwani, jeffjesse, teexploit, jodina(m), Antara0503(m), punche(m), Mrteju(m), plux4, Drlouis415, Soulvoda(m), bilulu(m), Habibsocial080, afolayangs(m), Badonasty(m), passwelle, faithbukky(m), origima, Austyno4(m), saucemanny(m), garryi, fatherjesse(m), Mecoy(m), titiforever, olubless90, Pharaoh001(f), dapachez, Brightniceguy(m), Owamudia, sbashir10, DoctorFlash(m), smashad(m), TroubleMaker47(m), newdawn2017(f), Sikiratu, Iamoriginalben(m), iamfortunate, Ayoyemi12, jitolala(m), 1603yyyy, Firearm(m), Vcblinks, DJessy, christprisoner, deafeyez, obimath(m), nolvera(f), kushma(m), eginwai(m), dayodeck, Becoted001, usibengate(m), erad(m), ametumzy(f), brendan007, lafuria1(m), siratik, texmi2u(m), aku626(m), hippyj(m), Elvixbeatz, citystar03, bgwin2016(m), boldking(m), michaeladesiyan, pearly1, Yemea1, Paradigm777 and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13