There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may have sacked Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (Rtd) as Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme over graft-related issues bothering on the embezzlement of funds meant for the programme.



Sources within the Presidency disclosed that Boroh was summoned to the Presidential Villa on Friday, last week over allegations leveled on him.



It was also learnt that the Presidency may not have been satisfied with the explanations he gave regarding the allegations.



While firing Boroh, Buhari had replaced him with Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo, a seasoned researcher with the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.



The new Amnesty Coordinator also holds a PhD in Strategic Studies from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, and hails from Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government of Rivers State.



A statement by Femi Adesina, spokesman to Buhari had also indicated that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno should carry out a full investigation into the activities of the Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date.



Monguno is also expected to investigate allegations of financial impropriety leveled against Boroh, especially acts that were detrimental to the objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.



Prior to his sack, some beneficiaries of the programme have been mounting pressures on Buhari to relieve him of his duties.



But Boroh, shortly after he emerged from the meeting with the President last week Friday, described such pressures as the handwork of those who wanted the old system of corruption and embezzlement to continue.



Some of the ex-agitators had accused him of mortgaging their future, prompting them to stage a protest at Opokuma Junction axis of East-West Road and Igbogene gateway, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, recently.



There, they alleged that the programme had been hijacked by Northerners, citing a lack of consultation, non-performance and diversion of funds meant for the implementation of the programme by officials.



Boroh, who was appointed in July 2015, had reacted to these allegations, saying, “I want to let you know that what is happening in the Amnesty Programme is no more business as usual, that is the bottom line of all that is happening.



“The programme actually is a security programme that has to do with critical stakeholders who drive the process. I’m only there to supervise what they are doing so that we can achieve the aim for which the programme was established, to ensure youth restiveness is not allowed and ensure peace and stability of the Niger Delta region.”

https://independent.ng/why-buhari-fired-boroh-as-presidential-amnesty-boss/amp/

1st...man u spoil my ticket...bastards ...come 2019 we need to sack buhari himself n vote in someone younger like duke n dankwabo.. 7 Likes

This buhari body odour language is very obvious, when accusations of financial mispropiety was leveled against buratai, nothing happened, when it was leveled against the grass cutter who was in aso villa, nothing happened until maina pressure made him relieve him the position.



Cos this nigga is southern, C in C is now playing the anti corruption card to decieve his gullible fellowers.



But do wanna hear the truth, Buhari would win 2019 if he decides to run. Na north we dey and am saying it authoritatively that all Indices prove he would 2 Likes

All to save face, boroh is the scape goat.









he didnt give a kick back... 1 Like

Mr copy copy .. Because trump sacked tillerson him too want show muscle on top boroh 6 Likes

Buhari is simply confused, the only one person he needs to sack for Nigeria to move outta this stagnation is himself!! 4 Likes 1 Share

When Will Buhari sack Abba Kyari, Kpotom Idris, Magu and co?.

Scape goating the weak since time immemorial.

Baba should sack himself for non performance too. 2 Likes













Police IG should follow

Oh yes, don't forget the medical insurance guy who was fired by minister of health, and then the minister was asked to go and reconcile with man, because he is Fulani and the rest of us are just Nigerians. Oh yes, don't forget the medical insurance guy who was fired by minister of health, and then the minister was asked to go and reconcile with man, because he is Fulani and the rest of us are just Nigerians. 1 Like

Cos this nigga is southern, C in C is now playing the anti corruption card to decieve his gullible fellowers.



One of the reasons the northerner sacked the SS man is due to allegations that the SS man included northerners to come and be eating amnesty funds meant for SS people.



A fulani man sacked a SS man for embezzling funds meant for SS people and you're blaming the fulani man.



Things like you are one of the reasons condoms should be free and abortion legalized.



Buhari may be useless but you're beyond useless. One of the reasons the northerner sacked the SS man is due to allegations that the SS man included northerners to come and be eating amnesty funds meant for SS people.A fulani man sacked a SS man for embezzling funds meant for SS people and you're blaming the fulani man.Things like you are one of the reasons condoms should be free and abortion legalized.Buhari may be useless but you're beyond useless. 1 Like

Buhari is simply confused, the only one person he needs to sack for Nigeria to move outta this stagnation is himself!! Ok. Why? Ok. Why?

Refused to give satisfactory answer or he decided he had have enough of Abba and the cabal 1 Like

Mr copy copy .. Because trump sacked tillerson him too want show muscle on top boroh

Just as Goatluck Jonascam copied Idi Amin Dada in looting of the nation's treasury. Just as Goatluck Jonascam copied Idi Amin Dada in looting of the nation's treasury.

Buhari is simply confused, the only one person he needs to sack for Nigeria to move outta this stagnation is himself!!

So that you evil looting brethren can come back through the back door. So that you evil looting brethren can come back through the back door.

And why are we not sacking Northerners but reinstating them (A la Maina)

Ok. Why? is it not obvious? Is this the Nigeria u have prayed and wished for? Is this the change u voted for? Is Nigeria to the best of ur knowledge headed the right way? U think this man from Daura abi Sudan has the political will and sagacity plus the wherewithal to make this country great? Can't u see that this man is completely overwhelmed? He should honourably step aside for someone that has a clue about what governance is all about to come onboard cos he doesn't have the slightest clue! is it not obvious? Is this the Nigeria u have prayed and wished for? Is this the change u voted for? Is Nigeria to the best of ur knowledge headed the right way? U think this man from Daura abi Sudan has the political will and sagacity plus the wherewithal to make this country great? Can't u see that this man is completely overwhelmed? He should honourably step aside for someone that has a clue about what governance is all about to come onboard cos he doesn't have the slightest clue!

So that you evil looting brethren can come back through the back door. No, so that Nigeria will have that breath of fresh air that has eluded her for so long. So that other organized nations of the world won't see Nigeria as a shithole country no more. So that those with empty heads won't mortgage the future of the yet to be born Nigerians. So that the the Northern thieves will all leave this government! So that the Hausas and Fulanis will stop holding this great country back and on hostage! And finally, so that the lives of the citizens will matter more than that of cows!!!!!! Tufiakwa. No, so that Nigeria will have that breath of fresh air that has eluded her for so long. So that other organized nations of the world won't see Nigeria as a shithole country no more. So that those with empty heads won't mortgage the future of the yet to be born Nigerians. So that the the Northern thieves will all leave this government! So that the Hausas and Fulanis will stop holding this great country back and on hostage! And finally, so that the lives of the citizens will matter more than that of cows!!!!!! Tufiakwa.