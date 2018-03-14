₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:25pm On Mar 13
There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may have sacked Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (Rtd) as Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme over graft-related issues bothering on the embezzlement of funds meant for the programme.
https://independent.ng/why-buhari-fired-boroh-as-presidential-amnesty-boss/amp/
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by madridguy(m): 10:36pm On Mar 13
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by tobtap: 10:54pm On Mar 13
1st...man u spoil my ticket...bastards ...come 2019 we need to sack buhari himself n vote in someone younger like duke n dankwabo..
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by Bolustical: 10:57pm On Mar 13
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by kaykay1980: 10:57pm On Mar 13
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by Jabioro: 10:57pm On Mar 13
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by 9japrof(m): 10:58pm On Mar 13
This buhari body
Cos this nigga is southern, C in C is now playing the anti corruption card to decieve his gullible fellowers.
But do wanna hear the truth, Buhari would win 2019 if he decides to run. Na north we dey and am saying it authoritatively that all Indices prove he would
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by EagleScribes: 10:59pm On Mar 13
BMCs be like........
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by zeke100(m): 11:01pm On Mar 13
All to save face, boroh is the scape goat.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by armadeo(m): 11:01pm On Mar 13
he didnt give a kick back...
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by dview001(m): 11:01pm On Mar 13
Mr copy copy .. Because trump sacked tillerson him too want show muscle on top boroh
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by Hadone(m): 11:02pm On Mar 13
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by talk2percy(m): 11:02pm On Mar 13
Buhari is simply confused, the only one person he needs to sack for Nigeria to move outta this stagnation is himself!!
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by Jerrypolo(m): 11:05pm On Mar 13
When Will Buhari sack Abba Kyari, Kpotom Idris, Magu and co?.
Scape goating the weak since time immemorial.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by JONNYSPUTE(m): 11:05pm On Mar 13
Baba should sack himself for non performance too.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:10pm On Mar 13
So a football team could be this useless??
Man U and Mourinho, my God will fight for me oh
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by 9jaArea: 11:12pm On Mar 13
Police IG should follow
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by thesicilian: 11:12pm On Mar 13
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by naijaking1: 11:16pm On Mar 13
9japrof:
Oh yes, don't forget the medical insurance guy who was fired by minister of health, and then the minister was asked to go and reconcile with man, because he is Fulani and the rest of us are just Nigerians.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by EponOjuku: 11:16pm On Mar 13
9japrof:
One of the reasons the northerner sacked the SS man is due to allegations that the SS man included northerners to come and be eating amnesty funds meant for SS people.
A fulani man sacked a SS man for embezzling funds meant for SS people and you're blaming the fulani man.
Things like you are one of the reasons condoms should be free and abortion legalized.
Buhari may be useless but you're beyond useless.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by Sheikhmd007(m): 11:19pm On Mar 13
talk2percy:Ok. Why?
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by Viking007(m): 11:23pm On Mar 13
His fraudulent acts were exposed more than 2 weeks ago.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by degamemaster(m): 11:25pm On Mar 13
9japrof:You are very correct, buhari have acted swiftly now because he's a southerner and moreso, intimidating and cutting to size anyone who may be a politica/financial obstacle from the south is buhari's pattern.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by Awoo88: 11:32pm On Mar 13
Refused to give satisfactory answer or he decided he had have enough of Abba and the cabal
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by lilytender: 11:46pm On Mar 13
dview001:
Just as Goatluck Jonascam copied Idi Amin Dada in looting of the nation's treasury.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by lilytender: 11:48pm On Mar 13
talk2percy:
So that you evil looting brethren can come back through the back door.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by Yankee101: 11:48pm On Mar 13
And why are we not sacking Northerners but reinstating them (A la Maina)
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by talk2percy(m): 11:49pm On Mar 13
Sheikhmd007:is it not obvious? Is this the Nigeria u have prayed and wished for? Is this the change u voted for? Is Nigeria to the best of ur knowledge headed the right way? U think this man from Daura abi Sudan has the political will and sagacity plus the wherewithal to make this country great? Can't u see that this man is completely overwhelmed? He should honourably step aside for someone that has a clue about what governance is all about to come onboard cos he doesn't have the slightest clue!
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by Firefire(m): 11:53pm On Mar 13
The cow is working.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by talk2percy(m): 11:58pm On Mar 13
lilytender:No, so that Nigeria will have that breath of fresh air that has eluded her for so long. So that other organized nations of the world won't see Nigeria as a shithole country no more. So that those with empty heads won't mortgage the future of the yet to be born Nigerians. So that the the Northern thieves will all leave this government! So that the Hausas and Fulanis will stop holding this great country back and on hostage! And finally, so that the lives of the citizens will matter more than that of cows!!!!!! Tufiakwa.
|Re: Why President Buhari Fired Boroh As Presidential Amnesty Boss by dview001(m): 12:03am
lilytender:the southerner you know is better than the foolani that fooled you ...Mr inthiefgrity
