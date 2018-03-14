Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) (1355 Views)

He was eating a bowl of pork noodles with US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain



The restaurant owners said foreigners, visitors constantly asking them where he sat.











Now, the table complete with cutlery and stools have been encased in glass.







A table where former US PresidentBarack Obamaenjoyed a $6 meal at a Vietnamese restaurant has been frozen in time.



Sitting on a plastic stool in front of a bowl of pork noodles, Obama was pictured having dinner at the Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant in Hanoi with US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in May 2016.



And nearly two years on, the same table complete with plates, bowls, chopsticks, empty beer bottles, and plastic stools have been encased in glass.

















The restaurant owners said the idea to preserve the setting sprung into mind after curious customers/tourists were constantly asking them where Obama sat and what he ate.'



The customers love it, many take photos next to the table,' co-owner of the restaurant Nguyen Thi Hang Nga told the BBC.



'For us, it is a nice memory that we will cherish forever.



It is not a PR gimmick, I don't think we get more clientele.'



The display was set up just before the Lunar New Year [in mid-February] and I haven't noticed any change in the flow of diners.'



The owners have also set the table exactly how it was arranged for Obama.



'Of course, the bowls and plates on display have been washed, as well as the empty beer bottles,' the owner said.



The honour is usually reserved for the country's top leaders and Obama's display is said to be the first foreign dignity recognised.









The former President surprised Vietnamese locals in 2016 when he visited the restaurant.



Excited residents eagerly waited outside as Obama left his evening meal with Mr Bourdain.

Obama, badt guy!

Please some body should tell bubu to come and drink sachet Milo and milk with indomil and egg from mallam sule place around 7pm with just one security aid to test his popularity 2 Likes

This decision by Mr Obama at the time must've given the secret service headaches. How to screen those hundreds of locals who will be in such close proximity to the president, and in a foreign country where they have no jurisdiction.

Pure gentle man, not like this dead maggot-laden brain individual...... 1 Like

People love Obama than trump. Am on Twitter and people always talk about how they miss him

That doesn't change the fact that Obama is an idiot!!!

so in 50 years time, they will auction the table and stool for $6m abi?

If na Buhari, they would have burnt it



Master of sorrow, tears and blood

