Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:43am
The former US President visited the Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant in Hanoi.

He was eating a bowl of pork noodles with US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain

The restaurant owners said foreigners, visitors constantly asking them where he sat.





Now, the table complete with cutlery and stools have been encased in glass.



A table where former US PresidentBarack Obamaenjoyed a $6 meal at a Vietnamese restaurant has been frozen in time.

Sitting on a plastic stool in front of a bowl of pork noodles, Obama was pictured having dinner at the Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant in Hanoi with US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in May 2016.

And nearly two years on, the same table complete with plates, bowls, chopsticks, empty beer bottles, and plastic stools have been encased in glass.








http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5498187/Table-Barack-Obama-dined-Vietnam-restaurant-encase-glass.html

Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Juliusdking(m): 5:50am
I see
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:50am
The restaurant owners said the idea to preserve the setting sprung into mind after curious customers/tourists were constantly asking them where Obama sat and what he ate.'

The customers love it, many take photos next to the table,' co-owner of the restaurant Nguyen Thi Hang Nga told the BBC.

'For us, it is a nice memory that we will cherish forever.

It is not a PR gimmick, I don't think we get more clientele.'

The display was set up just before the Lunar New Year [in mid-February] and I haven't noticed any change in the flow of diners.'

The owners have also set the table exactly how it was arranged for Obama.

'Of course, the bowls and plates on display have been washed, as well as the empty beer bottles,' the owner said.

The honour is usually reserved for the country's top leaders and Obama's display is said to be the first foreign dignity recognised.




The former President surprised Vietnamese locals in 2016 when he visited the restaurant.

Excited residents eagerly waited outside as Obama left his evening meal with Mr Bourdain.

Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by prospero5(m): 6:03am
Obama, badt guy!
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by wisino1(m): 6:06am
Please some body should tell bubu to come and drink sachet Milo and milk with indomil and egg from mallam sule place around 7pm with just one security aid to test his popularity

Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 6:06am
wow cool
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by ogbiwa: 6:19am
This decision by Mr Obama at the time must've given the secret service headaches. How to screen those hundreds of locals who will be in such close proximity to the president, and in a foreign country where they have no jurisdiction.
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Crankshaft: 6:23am
Pure gentle man, not like this dead maggot-laden brain individual...... grin grin

Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Samusu(m): 6:43am
Crankshaft:
Pure gentle man, not like this dead maggot-laden brain individual...... grin grin
Trump abi Buharia
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by lofty900(m): 6:54am
People love Obama than trump. Am on Twitter and people always talk about how they miss him
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Zanas: 6:57am
That doesn't change the fact that Obama is an idiot!!!
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Crankshaft: 7:16am
Samusu:

Trump abi Buharia

You know whom that explanation suits best. No need for further explanation. grin grin
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by smithsydny(m): 8:01am
lofty900:
People love Obama than trump. Am on Twitter and people always talk about how they miss him
that's Twitter not real life bro..
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by smithsydny(m): 8:01am
Crankshaft:


You know whom that explanation suits best. No need for further explanation. grin grin

Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:58am
shocked
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by charsobodo(m): 8:58am
k
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by osuofia2(m): 8:59am
N
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:59am
so in 50 years time, they will auction the table and stool for $6m abi?
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Hemanwel(m): 8:59am
..
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:59am
Nawa
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by eph12(m): 9:00am
ogbiwa:
This decision by Mr Obama at the time must've given the secret service headaches. How to screen those hundreds of locals who will be in such close proximity to the president, and in a foreign country where they have no jurisdiction.
I doubt if they didn't jam phone networks
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by RogueX: 9:00am
If na Buhari, they would have burnt it

Master of sorrow, tears and blood
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by LumexALevel: 9:00am
Okay..


Want to enter skul... Check ma signature
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by RogueX: 9:00am
4
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:00am
Crankshaft:
Pure gentle man, not like this dead maggot-laden brain individual...... grin grin
But you voted for him undecided
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:00am
Oh
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Theonlycoolmonk: 9:00am
u
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by McAausim: 9:01am
Simplicity cool
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by afoltundeseun(m): 9:01am
lofty900:
People love Obama than trump. Am on Twitter and people always talk about how they miss him
oh I see, you're the only Nigerian on twitter, oya clap for yourself
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by Raph01: 9:02am
lofty900:
People love Obama than trump. Am on Twitter and people always talk about how they miss him
Kendrick Lamar said "We lost Barack and promise to never doubt him again"
Re: Table Barrack Obama Took ₦2,000 Meal Preserved Forever In Vietnam Eatery(Photos) by princeade86(m): 9:02am
years to come, they will just auction the whole things and make millions of dollars. people get sense. if buhari visit any restaurant, they will just clean the table and continue normal sales .

