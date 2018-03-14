₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,540 members, 4,133,091 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 09:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu (2718 Views)
Buhari Nominates Anthony Ojukwu As NHRC Boss, Writes Senate For Approval / Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest / Fayose Thanks Senate For Passing No Confidence Vote Against Buhari. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by JosEast(m): 6:22am
You have been in the spotlight recently. First you were removed as the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) and now one of your colleagues has accused you of plotting Saraki’s removal. Why do you think they are after you?
To be honest with you, why they are after me should be answered by those you perceived are after me. As far I’m concerned, I respect everybody in the senate. As far I’m concerned, I have never dreamt wanting the position of the senate president or any other principal officer of the senate. If I had wanted the senate presidency, I was free to contest for it, but I wasn’t and that was why I didn’t.
Yes, I may not have supported Saraki’s emergence as the senate president because I wasn’t part of the circumstances that produced him; but in order to make for peace, I was talked to and we decided to let the sleeping dog lie.
The leadership of the government, the presidency and the party didn’t fight when this thing happened under their watch, so I felt there was no point to fight to any ridiculous level. In this room that we are having this interview, people from outside the senate came wanting me to vie (for the Senate presidency) but I said no. In the end, people who wanted to make peace came and said we should give it a chance and we made it very possible to have peace and I have never changed my mind on that.
I have no problem with the senate president; I’m not looking for his seat but somehow he is a kind of guy who is operating by proxy, principle of proxy. You know he has errand boys who take it upon themselves to do the hatchet man’s. If there is anything that is going to happen and he feels it will be a bit hard to swallow, he will make sure he is not on the stage and he will have Ike Ekweremadu to do the dirty work for him.
The particular example you brought about NSF. This forum and the Southern Senators Forum (SSF) are informal fora. They are not in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and are not in the senate’s standing orders. NSF is an informal group. We meet on the basis that we have common interest as northerners, just as the southern senators meet. I became one with the exception of this Eighth Senate. I was not elected on the floor of the senate, nor do we do anything on the floor of the senate. We meet outside. I, as the chairman, will give notice of meeting and I don’t remember giving any notice for any meeting where the issue of my chairmanship was discussed; including my removal. But I felt I needed not to waste my precious time to begin to cry that I was removed as the chairman of the forum. Yes, I felt alright when I was made the chairman.
But if the senate president and his deputy have problems with me and they believe the best way to contain me is to arrange one of their boys to remove me as the chairman of the forum, no problem.
What about the issue of the N70m reportedly swallowed by a monkey?
In order to give a dog a bad name, they now went to say that they had N70m that I mismanaged or whatever. The NSF, to the best of my knowledge, has never had N70m, at least not during my tenure that they purported it was mismanaged. We inherited something in the region of N62m/N63m that was declared by the out gone secretary of the forum who happens to be the present Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan. I didn’t touch one kobo until when we were going to Katsina for the NSF retreat. When we were going, we got the same guys to sign for the transport fares.
Every senator that attended was paid N250, 000 as allowance for his two days and everyone also got N150, 000 for return ticket. They got these and they signed. The remaining money was returned to Abuja and was paid back into the account.
You know, when you talk of money, everybody’s attention will be attracted. They did this to get attention, but this is just garbage, and for the allegation, it is up to them to prove.
All these started when you protested the change in elections sequence. Is the battle over?
I believe as a senator, it is not over because they will transmit it to the president for assent, he can sign it and he may decide not to assent to it. Remember, on the floor of the senate, they are saying they will override him (the president) as if they are in a motor park. They said so freely as if they had a grudge against the president.
As a senator, I started talking to people who shared opinion with me on the passage of the bill. We are talking on it and yes, I have been holding meetings on it. I have a right of association, a fundamental right in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the fact that my position as a senator has not been taken away from me. There is no law that says that if a decision is taken on the floor of the senate, right or wrong, a senator has no right to talk to anybody outside the chamber on the matter; there is no such law.
So, I have decided to be having meetings here, I have been having the meetings and I will continue to have the meetings. The worst anybody can do is to suspend me, but they don’t have any authority over my membership of the senate.
What do you want to achieve with these meetings?
I’m waiting for that opportunity when this matter will require our attention again. If it comes in any form, we will assert our interest in any form. As I said, it is not over.
Before the passage of the amendment to the electoral act, how was your relationship with the senate president?
As far as I’m concerned, I don’t have anything against him. I’m not God. God made him President of the Senate. Whatever the circumstances that he followed, as a Muslim I believe that it was God that made him. It wouldn’t have been possible if God did not will it. As a faithful, I took it to be so and till date that’s my attitude to him, and he knows it.
What I do not accept is that as he always says, and as most people say when it is convenient for them, “Use good reasons to do bad things.”
People talk about strengthening institutions; I love the idea but I have a terrible allergy for people using public institutions to serve themselves instead of public good. And as long as I’m able, I will continue to protest this.
Today, they say I’m supporting Buhari; yes I do. Buhari is a person who is under oath as the president of this country and I’m under oath to support the president of my country as a senator. Yes, I can differ, but where I differ there are attitudes that I will adopt. I can’t reduce myself to some kind of garage boy, grandstanding in the senate.
One of your colleagues, Obinna Ogba, alleged that you want to destabilise the senate. Why sir?
I don’t have to go through the backdoor to do anything. I’m not after anybody’s seat and I’m not plotting to destabilise the senate.
Evidence has been tendered against you. What is it all about?
That’s not for today. They said so and it is part of their exhibit. I wasn’t in the senate on that day, but this is like what we call secondary evidence; but by the time I see it myself, I can use it as primary evidence if I have need for it. At the moment, my eyes are on the ball. I’m not in tune with the way and manner the amendment was done. It didn’t keep with the letters of the constitution and the senate rules.
Senator Ali Ndume that was referred to the ethics committee last year was suspended. Are you not afraid that same fate may befall you now that you have been referred to the same panel?
Afraid of what? I’m 72 years old. I did not buy it from the market and my father was a headmaster when I was born; so he knew how to keep records of the birth of his children. My birthday is not based on the reign of an emir or fire disaster or famine; the date I was born was recorded. If I’m suspended; that would not be the end of the world. I’m a professional, I can go back to engineering; I will feed. I can go back to the law profession. I’m a lawyer and I will feed.
Also, I can engage myself in farming, I’m a farmer and I will feed myself and others. I didn’t come to the senate because I had nothing doing, no. I came because my people wanted me to represent them. When I ended my tenure as governor, I left the stage completely until when my constituents came calling.
Like I keep saying, I didn’t inherit a political empire, I worked through the ladder to get to where I’m, and till tomorrow, I can answer my father’s name.
In case the president rejects the bill, can they get the required two third to override him?
I don’t want to ruin this thing on the pages of newspaper. I cross bridges when I reach them. Those who are doing all these, they know that’s not the last on the amendment. They haven’t seen the last yet. Just tell them that the last has not been heard on that amendment. By the grace of God, I have made a vow; I will not betray my party.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/saraki-using-senate-for-personal-interest-sen-adamu.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by life2017: 6:32am
Senate President Saraki is acting like a Tyrant. Saraki is only powerful because Buhari is not willing to buy support from Senators with Ghana must go and dollars like it was done in the era of PDP
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by life2017: 6:33am
Senate President
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by WisdomFlakes: 6:35am
If there is anything that is going to happen and he feels it will be a bit hard to swallow, he will make sure he is not on the stage and he will have Ike Ekweremadu to do the dirty work for him.
I don't understand. Is Adamu insinuating that Ekweremadu is a Saraki errand boy or the other way round?
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by tayebest(m): 6:52am
This 8th Senate is just full of drama, senators going against each other?
It's becoming more interesting!
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by Caustics: 8:27am
who doesn't use office for self interest?
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:29am
Obviously, he is!
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by kalvoken: 8:29am
All hail the nwamikpe of pdp
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by nairavsdollars(f): 8:29am
Abdullahi Adamu should shut up. He did everything possible to get Saraki out of the way so he can become senate president but he failed. Now he is crying like a breast starved baby
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by Smily202(m): 8:30am
I don't care. All polithifician are same. They only complain if they r not benefiting from the loot.
Did he complain about 13.5m monthly allowance giving to them nonsense.
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by nonut: 8:30am
Strong senate, stable democracy.
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by symbolofhope: 8:32am
HARMONY HOLDING: A SIPHONIC LOOPHOLE OF KWARA TREASURE.
Kwarans have been duping since last fifteen years in a massive ways when this dispensation started, but it took new dimension at the inception of CONTINUITY in 2012 when Harmony Holding was established, purposely to harness all properties of Kwara State both home and abroad. The properties of kwarans under Harmony Holding include: kwara Football Academy, Kwara State Bureau of land, Patigi Regetta Hotels, Amusement park, Cashew Industry, Cargo Terminal House, Ilorin Aviation College, Base Ball Adewole and host of others that are numerous to be mentioned.
I could remember vividly in 2015 when Kwara State Government through SSA Media to the state Governor, Dr. Muyideen Akorede debunked the insinuation that Harmony Holding is purely owned and controlled by private body. He said Harmony Holding is owned by Kwara State Government. To be quoted precisely, he said “Let me sound it loud and clear that Harmony Holdings Limited is 100 per cent owned by Kwara State Government,” He equally said “Before it was established, we had companies all over the place. Tourism Kitchen, Kwara Investment and Development Company, Patigi Regatta Hotel, all these companies were just all over the place. What the governor decided to do was to bring all these companies under one umbrella so that they would be better managed through a private sector approach. They would be better managed, they would turn in profit so that our IGR would improve".
Funny enough, as if kwarans are fool, the institution (Harmony Holding) which was claimed to be 100% owned by Kwara State was registered at Corprate Affairs Commission (CAC) with the private names: Kamaldeen Ajibade now erstwhile commissioner of Justice and Anthony General of Kwara State as well as one Yomi Ogunshola. Both people happened to be cronies of the predessesor of this present executive administrator.
As part of strategic planings to ransack Kwara properties, the appointments at various strategic positions at the institution was not favoured by merit as well as indigen of the state but by virtue of being a psychopath and kleptocrat. Tope Daramola who was one of top manager of defunct Intercontinental Bank was annointed as Group Managing Director and CEO of Harmony Holding. Sani Adebayo who was alleged of theft of a group fund in USA before he ran down to Nigeria to get his way to Kwara and served in Kwara State Bureau of land before changing his cadre in December, 2012 as a Group Executive Director Administration as the impunity become order of the day under the watch of the present administration since last one and half decades.
However, you would have noticed from assertion of Dr. Muyideen Akorode above that the institution is operating through a private sector approach which means that is a profit oriented institution for the benefit of kwarans. But now, reverse is the case as the institution turned to the benefits of private individuals in the system. Insinuations that it is private institution by the kwarans had been vindicted as the Kwara State House Assembly had been indicted the board and management of Harmony Holding of misappropriation of fund and turning of public properties into private own property without paying kobo to the purse of government.
Therefore, from the resolution of the House, the board and management had been immediately dissolved and merit should be considered utmostly in appointing new board and management. I must commend the efforts of KWHA but much still need to be done to unravel other atrocities in HHL because this just a meager of misappropriations in the system. No matter whose ox is gored, kwarans are ready to know and they should be brought to justice.
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by princeade86(m): 8:32am
as buhari using president for personal interest also.
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by tribalistseun: 8:33am
Thank God for Saraki, cos Buhari would've killed everyone by now.
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by Xisnin(m): 8:33am
life2017:Educated illiterate, go check the meaning of "Tyrant".
You mean your god Buhari, the most intelligent action president ever elected cannot
handle the senate without resorting to bribery, aren't you ashamed to admit such weakness?
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by rozayx5(m): 8:33am
Saraki is just the perfect match for the stubbord aso rock cow
And the Lagos landlord
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by AnodaIT(m): 8:34am
The beauty of the Senate or legislative house is that no single member can hijack the house.
It takes consensus and lobbying to pass a motion through
So Saraki cannot singlehandedly do what you accused him of unless some members are backing him and if he is succeeding then it means majority are with him
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by chuksjuve(m): 8:34am
Anybody that tends to go against the Tyrannical activities is blackmailed..
I may not like him but Saraki has been able to tame buhari to the barest minimum..
Else buhari would have sold this country long ago...
So all your blackmail against Saraki and his senate won't work!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:35am
True Or False?
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by mysteriousman(m): 8:40am
If you truly follow the political development of Saraki you will understand he is a man focused. He plans to become president one day
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by jerflakes(m): 8:41am
He's the president
At least better than the dullard
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by SirBunky85(m): 8:41am
WisdomFlakes:I said it here dat saraki is being bullied by d pdp who made him what he is(senate president).what adamu meant was dat when issues dat concerns do welfare of apc comes up and saraki knows dat his emotions might becloud his reasoning, he leaves do stage for Ekweremmadu who can do do job without you batting Ab eyelid
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by wellmax(m): 8:46am
Good Senator Adamu.
Tjisan knows his onions
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by Kog45(m): 8:46am
life2017:Pls read your comment again and i think you should be ashamed of yourself promoting bribes and funny enough you get likes
I pity this country cos a youth like you that we see as leader of tomorrow even today can think like this,no wonder Yahaya Bello is misbehaving.
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by SirBunky85(m): 8:50am
tayebest:I blame pmb in all dese. He claimed not be interested in who becomes who in d nass and dis is the result. David Mark was able to maintain a calm Senate cuz, He was d choice of his party top hierarchy.how do u expect saraki to control a peaceful Senate when he is not doing party's preffered candidate and his deputy is from an opposition party?pmb just brought it upon himself. He should be now be fully interested in d officers of d 9th Senate if he's re-elected in 2019
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by maasoap(m): 8:54am
chuksjuve:It is a shame you think this way. Buhari was indirectly responsible for the emergency of Saraki as a senate president against the advice of Tinubu and others thinking that he could work with anybody. You only support Saraki because you hate Buhari and he's going against Buhari and Nation's interests every step of the way.
I guess Buhari has learned a bitter lesson that not everyone is ready to work with him. It will be interesting to see both Buhari and Saraki come back in 2019 and let's see if we Buhari will make this mistake again.
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by maasoap(m): 8:59am
Kog45:Are you sure you understood his post? How did he promote bribery? I liked his post because he made common sense and he didn't promote bribery in any way way. He told it as it is. The majority of the senators are angry because Buhari is not patronising them as usual.
life2017:
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by Throwback: 9:00am
nairavsdollars:
Are you not confusing him for Ahmed Lawan who was the APC choice for Senate President and later majority leader?
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by Iyajelili(f): 9:00am
You this man you better don't die on someone else matter, at your age you can easily get hypertensive
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by chuksjuve(m): 9:01am
maasoap:
Lies !!!
Lies!!!
Lies!!!
Buhari had no hand in saraki 's emergence ..
I bet you should go and read up how saraki "coupishly" got the senate seat...
Deal was made possible by the PDP folks who took advantage of the ill timed meeting buhari sunmoned ..
Next time when coming to my mention, make sure you are equipped because you won't get this luxury of kindness I have explaining this to you ..
Thanks
|Re: Saraki Using Senate For Personal Interest — Sen Adamu by adanny01(m): 9:02am
chuksjuve:
I dont think so, Buhari is a tamed man already, else Saraki would have been running with his tail betweenn his legs by now.
Remember what Obasanjo did. Buhari is not Obasanjo and Saraki has been capitalising on Buhari's meekness.
(0) (Reply)
Our Grouse With Gej- Why He Must Be Stopped. / Free Website Hosting / Vacancyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Viewing this topic: TMemos, pimpchi(m), kingsol1759(m), captaincaleb(m), hidybenz, rash47(m), georgeakins, Hegi41, Honourable001, Neimar, Mrteju(m), MarleyElma(f), benuejosh(m), arent88(m), Owiiziiiii(m), adanny01(m), Zester, Uchenduin, fashoo2010(m), tflourish9, Kelaondona, Wantam, DIKEnaWAR, Humblelhion(m), mfm04622, taayourty(m), swagagolic01(m), bamlord, untainted, olasaad(f), Iyajelili(f), kinginglord, Tecno66, vickobon(m), chuksjuve(m), glord380, engronwe22, edibobo, fellory, austinauto(m), iykeonuobia(m), mysteriousman(m) and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 35