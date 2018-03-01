Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics (6684 Views)

Hoodlums Steal Corpse From Grave In Kaduna, Rob Another - PICS / Pastor Who Killed And Buried His Father In A Shallow Grave In Anambra - Photos / Man Trapped Inside Grave In Jigawa As He Tries To Steal Dead Human Body (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The death toll from the attacks on communities in Plateau State has risen to 16, the Police have said, but residents claimed 25 people have been killed. Residents blamed herdsmen for the attack on communities in Bokkos Local Government Area, including on the days President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state.



The Police spokesman said 16 people had been confirmed killed in the multiple attacks on several villages between Wednesday, March 7, and Friday, March 9.



He said the Command had deployed more personnel to restore peace to the troubled areas, and advised the people to remain calm and avoid taking laws into their hands.



Meanwhile, community leaders, who briefed journalists in Jos Sunday, said 25 people were killed in the attacks, while many others were still missing. The community leaders blamed the attacks on herdsmen and listed villages attacked to include Nghakudung, Shilim, Morok, Mandung, Faram, Filla and Hotom.



Source; The victims who were killed in fresh herdsmen attack - have been buried. They were laid to rest in a mass grave yesterday in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state.The death toll from the attacks on communities in Plateau State has risen to 16, the Police have said, but residents claimed 25 people have been killed. Residents blamed herdsmen for the attack on communities in Bokkos Local Government Area, including on the days President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state.The Police spokesman said 16 people had been confirmed killed in the multiple attacks on several villages between Wednesday, March 7, and Friday, March 9.He said the Command had deployed more personnel to restore peace to the troubled areas, and advised the people to remain calm and avoid taking laws into their hands.Meanwhile, community leaders, who briefed journalists in Jos Sunday, said 25 people were killed in the attacks, while many others were still missing. The community leaders blamed the attacks on herdsmen and listed villages attacked to include Nghakudung, Shilim, Morok, Mandung, Faram, Filla and Hotom.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/victims-fulani-herdsmen-attack-buried-mass-grave-plateau-state-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

There is a bigger picture to this sudden spike in herdsmen terororist activities.



We are only seeing the smaller picture now. There is definitely a reason for all this and it is yet to come 13 Likes 1 Share





how foolish are you to believe that buhari will protect you?





take everything that this government says with a pinch bag of salt!







how foolish are you to believe that buhari will protect you?take everything that this government says with abag of salt! 4 Likes

This is what you get for ignorance. When the good people refuse to stand up and take their future, the evil ones go there and punish them.

May the souls of the departed find rest in peace.

Buhari=Daura=2019 2 Likes



very sad!

RIP sad!very sad!RIP

Sometimes I blame Christianity as a religion which encourages "leaving vengence for God".

Christians, that time has passed. Open your eyes before it's too late. 5 Likes

Rest in peace to you all.





I know fulani herdsmen and their supporters are smiling now,but is just for a while. 1 Like

RIP.



May your blood be upon MOhomodu Buhary, APC, and all blood thirsty vampire still supporting this demons. 1 Like

Sad news. shame on plateau state government so they can't erect a befitting graveyard for them .I'm not even sure if they care at all. 1 Like

It's hard to get the big picture when you have such a small screen.slowpoke



Firefire:

RIP.



May your blood be upon MOhomodu Buhary, APC, and all blood thirsty vampire still supporting this demons. It's hard to get the big picture when you have such a small screen.slowpoke 1 Like

This country don tire person. Bad news everyday!

nwanna89:

There is a bigger picture to this sudden spike in herdsmen terororist activities.



We are only seeing the smaller picture now. There is definitely a reason for all this and it is yet to come The bigger picture is that for years Fulanis have wanted encroaching on rich middle belt land little by little because they have always wanted it but today they have a man that has always shared that vision as the president of Nigeria so they are using opportunity to cover as much ground possible before the man leaves power .. The bigger picture is that for years Fulanis have wanted encroaching on rich middle belt land little by little because they have always wanted it but today they have a man that has always shared that vision as the president of Nigeria so they are using opportunity to cover as much ground possible before the man leaves power .. 2 Likes 1 Share

this is just too much... haa 1 Like

This is so sad. May their souls rest in peace. I am angry with Gov Lalong and his co-sycophants for the show of shame during PMB visit to Plateau last week. All the speakers at the town hall meeting claimed that peace has returned to plateau state and Gov Lalong is doing well. We now have useless cowards as elders on the Plateau. 2 Likes

and some people will still vote buhari as president. 1 Like

No dignity at all, even the ones buried in Benue were shown more respect than these ones. 4 Likes



IPOB haven't killed citizens like this before government branded them as terrorists. The government is a coconspirator in the slaughter of citizens of this country. Its time we all rise up to fight this government to a standstill till all the security chiefs are all fired and sanity brought back to Nigeria.

Its time for a gradual revolution This is civil war and a signal that the president is incompetent! The security heads must be fired and buhari must resign with immediate effect! If pmb is not impeached, those reading this thread might be killed like a goat someday and we will read it on Nairaland as just another news.IPOB haven't killed citizens like this before government branded them as terrorists. The government is a coconspirator in the slaughter of citizens of this country. Its time we all rise up to fight this government to a standstill till all the security chiefs are all fired and sanity brought back to Nigeria.Its time for a gradual revolution 7 Likes 1 Share

they couldnt even tie them in rafia mats or at least remove their blood stained clothes they couldnt even tie them in rafia mats or at least remove their blood stained clothes

SAI BUHARI WALAHI SAI CHANGE SAI APC

I can't feel at home in this shithole anymore. 1 Like

Gowon good morning oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. 2 Likes

sad

How much is a human life worth in Nigeria?

RIP

Buhari n'idi anyi mma mbo mbo



Buhari n'idi anyi mma mbo mbo





Onye chi nyere ugo na mmadu apughi ina ya mbo mbo



Onye chi nyere ugo na mmadu apughi ina ya mbo mbo.











God that song sweet die. 1 Like

nairavsdollars:

How much is a human life worth in Nigeria?





It's worthless since Buhari came to power It's worthless since Buhari came to power

Life is nothing to this government. Never in the history of Nigeria have we witnessed this widespread genocide,all because we have an insensitive president who does not belong to the people,but he belongs to the cows 2 Likes

May God forgive us our sins. The innocent bloods haplessly wasted cries day in day out. God forgive us.