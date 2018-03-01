₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 6:24am
The victims who were killed in fresh herdsmen attack - have been buried. They were laid to rest in a mass grave yesterday in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state.
The death toll from the attacks on communities in Plateau State has risen to 16, the Police have said, but residents claimed 25 people have been killed. Residents blamed herdsmen for the attack on communities in Bokkos Local Government Area, including on the days President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state.
The Police spokesman said 16 people had been confirmed killed in the multiple attacks on several villages between Wednesday, March 7, and Friday, March 9.
He said the Command had deployed more personnel to restore peace to the troubled areas, and advised the people to remain calm and avoid taking laws into their hands.
Meanwhile, community leaders, who briefed journalists in Jos Sunday, said 25 people were killed in the attacks, while many others were still missing. The community leaders blamed the attacks on herdsmen and listed villages attacked to include Nghakudung, Shilim, Morok, Mandung, Faram, Filla and Hotom.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/victims-fulani-herdsmen-attack-buried-mass-grave-plateau-state-photos.html
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 6:25am
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 6:26am
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by nwanna89(m): 6:29am
There is a bigger picture to this sudden spike in herdsmen terororist activities.
We are only seeing the smaller picture now. There is definitely a reason for all this and it is yet to come
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by iMUMUweh(m): 6:33am
how foolish are you to believe that buhari will protect you?
take everything that this government says with a
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by Emjay1310(m): 6:41am
This is what you get for ignorance. When the good people refuse to stand up and take their future, the evil ones go there and punish them.
May the souls of the departed find rest in peace.
Buhari=Daura=2019
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by tayebest(m): 6:44am
sad!
very sad!
RIP
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by AAlozie(m): 6:47am
Sometimes I blame Christianity as a religion which encourages "leaving vengence for God".
Christians, that time has passed. Open your eyes before it's too late.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by Evablizin(f): 6:50am
Rest in peace to you all.
I know fulani herdsmen and their supporters are smiling now,but is just for a while.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by Firefire(m): 6:54am
RIP.
May your blood be upon MOhomodu Buhary, APC, and all blood thirsty vampire still supporting this demons.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by johnmartus(m): 6:56am
Sad news. shame on plateau state government so they can't erect a befitting graveyard for them .I'm not even sure if they care at all.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by johnmartus(m): 6:59am
It's hard to get the big picture when you have such a small screen.slowpoke
Firefire:
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by Femolacaster(m): 7:04am
This country don tire person. Bad news everyday!
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by FarahAideed: 7:15am
nwanna89:The bigger picture is that for years Fulanis have wanted encroaching on rich middle belt land little by little because they have always wanted it but today they have a man that has always shared that vision as the president of Nigeria so they are using opportunity to cover as much ground possible before the man leaves power ..
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by Gossiplover: 7:29am
this is just too much... haa
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by enlady(f): 7:30am
This is so sad. May their souls rest in peace. I am angry with Gov Lalong and his co-sycophants for the show of shame during PMB visit to Plateau last week. All the speakers at the town hall meeting claimed that peace has returned to plateau state and Gov Lalong is doing well. We now have useless cowards as elders on the Plateau.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by jieta: 7:33am
and some people will still vote buhari as president.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by AnambraDota: 7:37am
No dignity at all, even the ones buried in Benue were shown more respect than these ones.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by Nukilia: 7:48am
This is civil war and a signal that the president is incompetent! The security heads must be fired and buhari must resign with immediate effect! If pmb is not impeached, those reading this thread might be killed like a goat someday and we will read it on Nairaland as just another news.
IPOB haven't killed citizens like this before government branded them as terrorists. The government is a coconspirator in the slaughter of citizens of this country. Its time we all rise up to fight this government to a standstill till all the security chiefs are all fired and sanity brought back to Nigeria.
Its time for a gradual revolution
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by Caustics: 8:07am
they couldnt even tie them in rafia mats or at least remove their blood stained clothes
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by Soreza(m): 8:08am
SAI BUHARI WALAHI SAI CHANGE SAI APC
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by JasonScolari: 8:09am
I can't feel at home in this shithole anymore.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by Deprofessional(m): 8:09am
Gowon good morning oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by zakim(m): 8:09am
sad
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by nairavsdollars(f): 8:09am
How much is a human life worth in Nigeria?
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by princeade86(m): 8:10am
RIP
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by oPPOSEE: 8:10am
Buhari n'idi anyi mma mbo mbo
Buhari n'idi anyi mma mbo mbo
Onye chi nyere ugo na mmadu apughi ina ya mbo mbo
Onye chi nyere ugo na mmadu apughi ina ya mbo mbo.
God that song sweet die.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by ZombieTAMER: 8:11am
nairavsdollars:
It's worthless since Buhari came to power
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by joeyswift(m): 8:11am
Life is nothing to this government. Never in the history of Nigeria have we witnessed this widespread genocide,all because we have an insensitive president who does not belong to the people,but he belongs to the cows
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by Rapuru14: 8:11am
May God forgive us our sins. The innocent bloods haplessly wasted cries day in day out. God forgive us.
|Re: Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Buried In A Mass Grave In Plateau State. Graphic Pics by mysteriousman(m): 8:12am
nairavsdollars:So sad it's now worth nothing
