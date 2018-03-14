Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) (4415 Views)

Fateema Ganduje wore this stunning Zuhair Murad wedding dress for the second part of her wedding extravaganza in Ibadan over the weekend.



More photos below...



http://www.gistmore.com/fateema-gandujes-wedding-dress-absolutely-stunning-photos











How this people take be Muslim? because I'm still surprise on how they force Sharia on the Northerners! 3 Likes

ok! the question here is: how do they take the vow? do they made mention of till death do they part?

because i know muslims, they can divorce at the slightest provocation which is legal in islam (divorce).

someone should tell me, how do they take white wedding vows (that's the muslims practicing it)?

With all these going on among the elite of the north whereas if it is a common man daughter she will be made to wear a black hijab from head to toe.

As a good muslim if you are in support of what she is doing click like

If not click share 4 Likes 5 Shares

tayebest:

How this people take be Muslim? because I'm still surprise on how they force Sharia on the Northerners!



They're Muslims in Christ They're Muslims in Christ 35 Likes 2 Shares

ALLOCATION TI LO SI THROWING INSTEAD OF CORNER 1 Like

who managed to marry her? who managed to marry her?

the husband loves to kiss, well na wife sha ,bad Belle comot for raod

Which one be this bridal showers clothes naw

So wedding has now turned to Nigerian films that have part one and part two.

I thought we were done with this Ajimobi Ganduje brouhaha, waiting for Dangote.

If they like let them condemn and condemn. What I know is that she now belongs to yoruba land and yoruba land cannot kill themselves or others because of religion 2 Likes

Abeg wetin make we do now , make we dey cry ?

Kingwizzy16:







They're Muslims in Christ

Lolz

Religion is only meant for the poor.









And carry Islam for head





While the poor one slam their headsAnd carry Islam for head 3 Likes

looks like a white wedding...if it was a common man's wedding like this, they would have been stoned and condemned.

no imam or so called sheikh can speak against this, but when that girl in law school was told to take of her hijab, they were all foaming in the mouth...

look at the pics, not one single lady wearing one..

hypocrites



religion is really a tool by the elites to control the poor... 1 Like



Chaii Governor et governor

[quote author=Kingwizzy16 post=65820411]





They're Muslims in Christ





Hahahahaha

Rich awusaa Muslims are hypocrites







Only poor people carry religion for head like crayfish

Redoil:

With all these going on among the elite of the north whereas if it is a common man daughter she will be made to wear a black hijab from head to toe.

As a good muslim if you are in support of what she is doing click like

If not click share No, they are not made to, they choose to. The extremists are always the hungry poor Muslims. The educated elite Muslims don't have time for what one ignorant Alfa said No, they are not made to, they choose to. The extremists are always the hungry poor Muslims. The educated elite Muslims don't have time for what one ignorant Alfa said 3 Likes

Kingwizzy16:







They're Muslims in Christ









Abeg I dey chop akara and pap, na my last card I use buy am



I no wan spill am everywhere with laughter Abeg I dey chop akara and pap, na my last card I use buy amI no wan spill am everywhere with laughter 4 Likes

Shedrack777:

ok! the question here is: how do they take the vow? do they made mention of till death do they part?

because i know muslims, they can divorce at the slightest provocation which is legal in islam (divorce).

someone should tell me, how do they take white wedding vows (that's the muslims practicing it)?

There is nothing like vow here all they are doing is hosting a reception party for the bride. The one that happened in Kano was Nikkah the real Islamic wedding you can called that a Vow if you like There is nothing like vow here all they are doing is hosting a reception party for the bride. The one that happened in Kano was Nikkah the real Islamic wedding you can called that a Vow if you like

Redoil:

With all these going on among the elite of the north whereas if it is a common man daughter she will be made to wear a black hijab from head to toe.

As a good muslim if you are in support of what she is doing click like

If not click share it is the likes that will make you happy abi .... it is the likes that will make you happy abi ....