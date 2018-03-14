₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by G1STMORE: 6:55am
Fateema Ganduje wore this stunning Zuhair Murad wedding dress for the second part of her wedding extravaganza in Ibadan over the weekend.
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by G1STMORE: 6:56am
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by G1STMORE: 6:56am
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by tayebest(m): 7:03am
How this people take be Muslim? because I'm still surprise on how they force Sharia on the Northerners!
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by Shedrack777(m): 7:25am
ok! the question here is: how do they take the vow? do they made mention of till death do they part?
because i know muslims, they can divorce at the slightest provocation which is legal in islam (divorce).
someone should tell me, how do they take white wedding vows (that's the muslims practicing it)?
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by Redoil: 7:29am
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by Redoil: 7:33am
With all these going on among the elite of the north whereas if it is a common man daughter she will be made to wear a black hijab from head to toe.
As a good muslim if you are in support of what she is doing click like
If not click share
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:39am
tayebest:
They're Muslims in Christ
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 7:52am
ALLOCATION TI LO SI THROWING INSTEAD OF CORNER
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by Caustics: 8:32am
who managed to marry her?
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by ct2(m): 8:33am
the husband loves to kiss, well na wife sha ,bad Belle comot for raod
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 8:33am
Which one be this bridal showers clothes naw
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 8:34am
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by jamael(m): 8:34am
So wedding has now turned to Nigerian films that have part one and part two.
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 8:34am
I thought we were done with this Ajimobi Ganduje brouhaha, waiting for Dangote.
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 8:34am
If they like let them condemn and condemn. What I know is that she now belongs to yoruba land and yoruba land cannot kill themselves or others because of religion
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by DaRuud: 8:35am
Abeg wetin make we do now , make we dey cry ?
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by yusasiv(m): 8:35am
Kingwizzy16:
Lolz
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by ktp9: 8:39am
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by DAVE41(m): 8:39am
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by kehinde1588(m): 8:39am
Religion is only meant for the poor.
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 8:39am
While the poor one slam their heads
And carry Islam for head
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by hiroz(m): 8:40am
looks like a white wedding...if it was a common man's wedding like this, they would have been stoned and condemned.
no imam or so called sheikh can speak against this, but when that girl in law school was told to take of her hijab, they were all foaming in the mouth...
look at the pics, not one single lady wearing one..
hypocrites
religion is really a tool by the elites to control the poor...
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by Achillesdam500(m): 8:40am
Governor et governor
Chaii
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by Sethkoms: 8:41am
[quote author=Kingwizzy16 post=65820411]
They're Muslims in Christ
Hahahahaha
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by igboOSU: 8:41am
Rich awusaa Muslims are hypocrites
Only poor people carry religion for head like crayfish
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by massinola(m): 8:42am
Redoil:No, they are not made to, they choose to. The extremists are always the hungry poor Muslims. The educated elite Muslims don't have time for what one ignorant Alfa said
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 8:43am
Kingwizzy16:
Abeg I dey chop akara and pap, na my last card I use buy am
I no wan spill am everywhere with laughter
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by olasaad(f): 8:48am
Shedrack777:
There is nothing like vow here all they are doing is hosting a reception party for the bride. The one that happened in Kano was Nikkah the real Islamic wedding you can called that a Vow if you like
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by akinszz: 8:49am
Redoil:it is the likes that will make you happy abi ....
Re: Fateema Ganduje's Gorgeous Wedding Gown (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 8:50am
This is anti Islamic
