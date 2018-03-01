Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? (6534 Views)

Tboss And Yemi Alade; Who Wore It Better? / Tiwa Savage Vs Yemi Alade Who Is The Queen Of Nigeriain Music Industry? / Photos: Ini Edo Dazzles In A Classic Outfit, Proves Style Is Truly Ageless (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Ini Edo VS Yemi Alade: Who rocked it better?



More Photos below:

https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/ini-edo-vs-yemi-alade-who-rocked-it.html?m=1 Which of them rocked the beaded gown with thigh high slit better?Ini Edo VS Yemi Alade: Who rocked it better?More Photos below: 3 Likes 1 Share



https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/ini-edo-vs-yemi-alade-who-rocked-it.html?m=1 More Photos below:

Ini flaunts the best in Africa. 3 Likes

INI peperempe 1 Like

Yemi Alade rock it better with her curve body, the cloth look fade on Ini Edo body.







The moment nairalander feminist want to buy the cloth and see price tag of $2500. 2 Likes

Yemi... See that fresh tin...

Ini Edo of course! 5 Likes

Considering the fallen olympus on the side of ini, I think yemi rocks. 1 Like

Ini ofcourse 1 Like





Ini's booty is bigger than yemi's



Her boobs bigger than yemi's



Ini more curveseous than yemi



Ini's fave prettier than yemi's



Obviously then, ini edo rocked it better than yemi alade.





Btw, yemi looks like she wore a butt pad or it is just my eyes Ini's booty is bigger than yemi'sHer boobs bigger than yemi'sIni more curveseous than yemiIni's fave prettier than yemi'sObviously then, ini edo rocked it better than yemi alade.Btw, yemi looks like she wore a butt pad or it is just my eyes 1 Like

Hmmmm both

Ini jare 1 Like

Ini Edo did justice to the outfit 1 Like





Maybe it's was later when ini sold it out on konga Yemi bought it..... I think ini rock it better then Wait lemme ask www.google.com Maybe it's was later when ini sold it out on konga Yemi bought it..... I think ini rock it better then 1 Like

the full package Ini looks better . However, Yemi isthe full package 1 Like

Nigeriapen:

Which of them rocked the beaded gown with thigh high slit better?



Ini Edo VS Yemi Alade: Who rocked it better?



More Photos below:

https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/ini-edo-vs-yemi-alade-who-rocked-it.html?m=1





na cloth be dem this one problem



The matter weak person na cloth be dem this one problemThe matter weak person 1 Like

oh there was a forum, Nairaland.



just imagine the trash being pushed to front page.



a corper goes out braless, used condom in a female bag, David missing his bed, Ik OGBONO gushes over her wife, inuendo and yemi alade, oh jeeez. the trash is endless.



Nairaland is going the way of 2go if the owner don't wake up. 1 Like

Ini con look like sex doll

So this one na news abi?? 1 Like 1 Share

Which one is Yemi Alade again? Celebrity mistake.

#IniRocks

d

1 Like 1 Share

I think is Ini Edo,



Yemi Alade is half_naked 1 Like

None!!, They both Looked like EVE in the Bible



Some ladies will wear some clothes and you begin to wonder, what is all this?



I still respect Men when it comes to dressing, they either keep it on long sleeves or short sleeves.

Knickers or trousers, Shikena!!!!! 1 Like

Yemi is oozing of sex in that outfit. Don't know if it qualifies her to be the best

It's Yemi my loff.

Ini 1 Like 1 Share

U mean the Yemi Alade that is 29yrs old??

make I park for here....

Nawa o. Yemi's brezz haf not been pressed sef

yemi i think