Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Nigeriapen(m): 7:48am
Which of them rocked the beaded gown with thigh high slit better?

Ini Edo VS Yemi Alade: Who rocked it better?

More Photos below:
https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/ini-edo-vs-yemi-alade-who-rocked-it.html?m=1

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Nigeriapen(m): 7:50am
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by orisa37: 8:27am
Ini flaunts the best in Africa.

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Epleribus: 11:00am
INI peperempe

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by ABJDOT(m): 11:01am
Yemi Alade rock it better with her curve body, the cloth look fade on Ini Edo body.



The moment nairalander feminist want to buy the cloth and see price tag of $2500.

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by obembet(m): 11:01am
Yemi... See that fresh tin...
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by IamHopeful(f): 11:01am
Ini Edo of course!

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by python1: 11:01am
Considering the fallen olympus on the side of ini, I think yemi rocks.

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by ubs123(m): 11:01am
Ini ofcourse

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by swiz123(m): 11:01am
grin

Ini's booty is bigger than yemi's

Her boobs bigger than yemi's

Ini more curveseous than yemi

Ini's fave prettier than yemi's

Obviously then, ini edo rocked it better than yemi alade.


Btw, yemi looks like she wore a butt pad or it is just my eyes

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by forayfleo(m): 11:01am
Hmmmm both
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Ayoswit(f): 11:01am
Ini jare

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by cystem(m): 11:03am
Ini Edo did justice to the outfit

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Anuwumie(f): 11:03am
Wait lemme ask www.google.com

Maybe it's was later when ini sold it out on konga Yemi bought it..... I think ini rock it better then

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Jaymaestro: 11:03am
Ini looks better . However, Yemi is grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin the full package

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by free2ryhme: 11:04am
na cloth be dem this one problem

The matter weak person

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by kalvoken: 11:05am
oh there was a forum, Nairaland.

just imagine the trash being pushed to front page.

a corper goes out braless, used condom in a female bag, David missing his bed, Ik OGBONO gushes over her wife, inuendo and yemi alade, oh jeeez. the trash is endless.

Nairaland is going the way of 2go if the owner don't wake up.

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by hayoorbami: 11:05am
Ini con look like sex doll
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by PrinceJoeWan(m): 11:05am
So this one na news abi??

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by adzer: 11:07am
Which one is Yemi Alade again? Celebrity mistake.
#IniRocks
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by miracool946: 11:08am
d
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Odunx7110x: 11:08am

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by magiki(m): 11:09am
I think is Ini Edo,

Yemi Alade is half_naked

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by niggi4life(m): 11:09am
None!!, They both Looked like EVE in the Bible

Some ladies will wear some clothes and you begin to wonder, what is all this?

I still respect Men when it comes to dressing, they either keep it on long sleeves or short sleeves.
Knickers or trousers, Shikena!!!!!

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by nonut: 11:10am
Yemi is oozing of sex in that outfit. Don't know if it qualifies her to be the best
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by YabaLeftist: 11:11am
It's Yemi my loff.
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Lizilicious(f): 11:11am
Ini

Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by talk2percy(m): 11:11am
U mean the Yemi Alade that is 29yrs old??
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Venice789(f): 11:16am
make I park for here....
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Angelawhite(f): 11:17am
Nawa o. Yemi's brezz haf not been pressed sef undecided
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by olusayeroyagi(m): 11:20am
yemi i think
Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by ChristyB(f): 11:32am
CLASS: ENI
TRASHY: YEMI

Ini wins this

