|Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Nigeriapen(m): 7:48am
Which of them rocked the beaded gown with thigh high slit better?
Ini Edo VS Yemi Alade: Who rocked it better?
More Photos below:
https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/ini-edo-vs-yemi-alade-who-rocked-it.html?m=1
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Nigeriapen(m): 7:50am
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by orisa37: 8:27am
Ini flaunts the best in Africa.
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Epleribus: 11:00am
INI peperempe
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by ABJDOT(m): 11:01am
Yemi Alade rock it better with her curve body, the cloth look fade on Ini Edo body.
The moment nairalander feminist want to buy the cloth and see price tag of $2500.
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by obembet(m): 11:01am
Yemi... See that fresh tin...
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by IamHopeful(f): 11:01am
Ini Edo of course!
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by python1: 11:01am
Considering the fallen olympus on the side of ini, I think yemi rocks.
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by ubs123(m): 11:01am
Ini ofcourse
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by swiz123(m): 11:01am
Ini's booty is bigger than yemi's
Her boobs bigger than yemi's
Ini more curveseous than yemi
Ini's fave prettier than yemi's
Obviously then, ini edo rocked it better than yemi alade.
Btw, yemi looks like she wore a butt pad or it is just my eyes
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by forayfleo(m): 11:01am
Hmmmm both
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Ayoswit(f): 11:01am
Ini jare
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by cystem(m): 11:03am
Ini Edo did justice to the outfit
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Anuwumie(f): 11:03am
Wait lemme ask www.google.com
Maybe it's was later when ini sold it out on konga Yemi bought it..... I think ini rock it better then
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Jaymaestro: 11:03am
Ini looks better . However, Yemi is the full package
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by free2ryhme: 11:04am
Nigeriapen:
na cloth be dem this one problem
The matter weak person
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by kalvoken: 11:05am
oh there was a forum, Nairaland.
just imagine the trash being pushed to front page.
a corper goes out braless, used condom in a female bag, David missing his bed, Ik OGBONO gushes over her wife, inuendo and yemi alade, oh jeeez. the trash is endless.
Nairaland is going the way of 2go if the owner don't wake up.
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by hayoorbami: 11:05am
Ini con look like sex doll
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by PrinceJoeWan(m): 11:05am
So this one na news abi??
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by adzer: 11:07am
Which one is Yemi Alade again? Celebrity mistake.
#IniRocks
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by miracool946: 11:08am
d
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Odunx7110x: 11:08am
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by magiki(m): 11:09am
I think is Ini Edo,
Yemi Alade is half_naked
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by niggi4life(m): 11:09am
None!!, They both Looked like EVE in the Bible
Some ladies will wear some clothes and you begin to wonder, what is all this?
I still respect Men when it comes to dressing, they either keep it on long sleeves or short sleeves.
Knickers or trousers, Shikena!!!!!
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by nonut: 11:10am
Yemi is oozing of sex in that outfit. Don't know if it qualifies her to be the best
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by YabaLeftist: 11:11am
It's Yemi my loff.
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Lizilicious(f): 11:11am
Ini
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by talk2percy(m): 11:11am
U mean the Yemi Alade that is 29yrs old??
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Venice789(f): 11:16am
make I park for here....
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by Angelawhite(f): 11:17am
Nawa o. Yemi's brezz haf not been pressed sef
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by olusayeroyagi(m): 11:20am
yemi i think
|Re: Ini Edo Vs Yemi Alade: Who Rocked It Better? by ChristyB(f): 11:32am
CLASS: ENI
TRASHY: YEMI
Ini wins this
