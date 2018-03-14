₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by three: 7:55am
How in the world is this house worth N589.3M?
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by three: 7:55am
Cont
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by LORDOFAFONJAS: 7:57am
No go better for Tinubu and that useless Buhari
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by modelmike7(m): 7:57am
The madness is about to start......
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by LORDOFAFONJAS: 7:58am
modelmike7:Its change oooo
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by madridguy(m): 8:03am
This is serious.
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by CodeTemplar: 8:05am
We have a goverment that's disconnected from reality.
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by gbosaa(m): 8:05am
If I was the landlord, I’ll gladly ask Lagos state government to give me N294.7m which is half of their estimated value of N589.3m and take over ownership of the house.
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by LORDOFAFONJAS: 8:06am
madridguy:Wetin make madridguy no talk OK know say its serious
Devil punish APC and its agents
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by FarahAideed: 8:06am
This current LUC rates are just outrageous and unattainable except the plan is to actually repossess lands already in hand of settlers which I suspect this is what this is all about
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by Caustics: 8:06am
this is clearly outrageous
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by fuckerstard: 8:07am
Moku o, dis government people sick gan. APC OR PDP they are all d same.
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by zakim(m): 8:07am
hmm
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by ZombieTAMER: 8:10am
Apc are on operation decimate the people
Spreading hopelessness and despair
So sad
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by moscobabs(m): 8:10am
If i were the owner of that house, I would have tell lagos state government to buy the house at the valued price.
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by fatymore(f): 8:10am
I am begging you in the name of what you believe in. Get your pvc and vote Apc out..
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by Addy003(m): 8:11am
Can't see any building
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by AntiWailer: 8:11am
They need to lose in Lagos.
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by eagleeye2: 8:11am
They are chasing out the poor people from Lagos.
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by BrutalJab: 8:11am
Eko ko ni baje joor.
Ambode is the best thing after Nigerian jollof rice jare.
Enjoy your Theifnubu made change. 2nd half is on the way.
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by alphaconde(m): 8:12am
gbosaa:
wisdom will not kill u
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by alphaconde(m): 8:13am
so after collecting these monies what will they do with it, is there any further mathematical explanation as to how the money will be spent?
useless nigerian goverment
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by richiepolymer(m): 8:13am
Someone is desperately trying to get back at helpless lagosians after they've been cut to size in some other aspects. This is just the beginning.
I hope the monster can be tamed before he buries all lagosians.
I feel for the mumu praise singers who keep saying 'hr is working'. They have no idea what has happened to the destinies of their unborn generations.
If truly we are ready, then we deal with them with our votes!
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by persius555: 8:13am
Lagos has become somenone's real estate property. The ruling party should tread cautiously before they lose lagosian's goodwill. Somebody should please remind me where to get my PVC.
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by alphaconde(m): 8:13am
thats how we started paying more for fuel and yet nothing that we benefited, any money paid to government in nigeria is lost
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by madenigga(m): 8:14am
LoL and the yorubas were busy fooling themselves jubilating coz according to them the decree is going to affect igbos the most. Now the statistics is out and it has bqck fired on them.
Karma is truly a bitch
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by gurunlocker: 8:14am
Real estate agents will become boss in the state now
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by SamoaJoe: 8:14am
They are targeting Igbos believe me. Those fine fine houses are the people they want to frustrate to sell. But God pass them!
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by lastempero: 8:16am
Lagosians should come out enmass and protest this anti people law.I can't just understand why governors can't find an innovative way of generating revenue without reaping people off.
|Re: The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge by ikorodureporta: 8:16am
We all can mobilize & vote d party out..... No be next year? E go surprise them
