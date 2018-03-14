Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / The N589.3M House In Omole As Valued By LASG For Land Use Charge (10445 Views)

How in the world is this house worth N589.3M? 1 Like

No go better for Tinubu and that useless Buhari

The madness is about to start...... 1 Like 1 Share

This is serious.

We have a goverment that's disconnected from reality. 8 Likes 1 Share

If I was the landlord, I’ll gladly ask Lagos state government to give me N294.7m which is half of their estimated value of N589.3m and take over ownership of the house. 97 Likes 6 Shares

Devil punish APC and its agents

This current LUC rates are just outrageous and unattainable except the plan is to actually repossess lands already in hand of settlers which I suspect this is what this is all about 7 Likes 1 Share

Moku o, dis government people sick gan. APC OR PDP they are all d same. 1 Like

If i were the owner of that house, I would have tell lagos state government to buy the house at the valued price. 9 Likes

I am begging you in the name of what you believe in. Get your pvc and vote Apc out.. 18 Likes 1 Share

They need to lose in Lagos. 3 Likes 1 Share

They are chasing out the poor people from Lagos.



Ambode is the best thing after Nigerian jollof rice jare.

Enjoy your Theifnubu made change. 2nd half is on the way. Eko ko ni baje joor.Ambode is the best thing after Nigerian jollof rice jare.Enjoy your Theifnubu made change. 2nd half is on the way. 12 Likes

If I was the landlord, I'll gladly ask Lagos state government to give me N294.7m which is half of their estimated value of N589.3m and take over ownership of the house.





wisdom will not kill u wisdom will not kill u 23 Likes

so after collecting these monies what will they do with it, is there any further mathematical explanation as to how the money will be spent?





Someone is desperately trying to get back at helpless lagosians after they've been cut to size in some other aspects. This is just the beginning.

I hope the monster can be tamed before he buries all lagosians.

I feel for the mumu praise singers who keep saying 'hr is working'. They have no idea what has happened to the destinies of their unborn generations.

If truly we are ready, then we deal with them with our votes! 3 Likes

Lagos has become somenone's real estate property. The ruling party should tread cautiously before they lose lagosian's goodwill. Somebody should please remind me where to get my PVC.

thats how we started paying more for fuel and yet nothing that we benefited, any money paid to government in nigeria is lost 2 Likes

LoL and the yorubas were busy fooling themselves jubilating coz according to them the decree is going to affect igbos the most. Now the statistics is out and it has bqck fired on them.



Karma is truly a bitch 16 Likes

Real estate agents will become boss in the state now

They are targeting Igbos believe me. Those fine fine houses are the people they want to frustrate to sell. But God pass them! 2 Likes 1 Share

Lagosians should come out enmass and protest this anti people law.I can't just understand why governors can't find an innovative way of generating revenue without reaping people off. 1 Like