₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,616 members, 4,133,458 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 11:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) (4106 Views)
Woman Arrested For Impersonating Aisha Buhari (photo) / Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) / We Were Blocked From Escaping After Vicious Mob Attack - Nigerians In India (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Bhelamblog(m): 8:09am
A lady got knocked out on Twitter after she made a savage comment concerning the President of Nigeria and his dear son..
The lady you see above was reacting to a Post by B-R football about Kenya President George Weah's son joing PSG, and then she said Buhari's son should do same, like paying his own medical bills after the Power bike Accident.
And just before we could say jack, she was blocked by his twitter account..
See below..
News from Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/lady-gets-blocked-on-twitter-for.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:11am
Good.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 8:15am
She is rude.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 8:16am
What a sorry President.
This shows his he reacts to, and handles criticism real time.
He is a burden already.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by fuckerstard: 8:16am
Lol dem go block tire, she has d right 2 her opinion.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by thesicilian: 8:19am
Still looking for the 'pretty lady'
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 8:27am
farouk0403:ogbeni, when you choose to become president, you become a public property.
If he wants respect, he should do the right thing, or move his sorry ass to his village.
Haven't you heard that respect is reciprocal?
Buhari has been rude to Nigerians since 2015.
Is that not enough disrespect?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 8:29am
thesicilian:lol... They will soon set up a panel and committee for social media blocking
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 8:39am
She said the truth 200%
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Dontquit: 11:31am
Hmmmm this goes to the handler of the Presidency...
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Annnonymous: 11:31am
The comment wasn't savage anything.
The lady is just plain stupid.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Queenext: 11:31am
Buhari is a fool,who rode to power on criticism, yet can't stand one.
Dullard
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Mitsurugi(m): 11:31am
Ain't she saying the bleeping truth? The kids of these leaders pose with gadgets and accessories purchased with money which belongs to us all and we oooh and ahhhh! Shutting her out is the way this government responds to criticism but how they deal with it shouldn't surprise anyone when the DSS, SSS, NPF, Armed Forces, NDLEA, EFCC, Boko Haram, Almajiri, Miyetti Allah and Herdsmen foot soldiers start searching for her!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Wisebisho: 11:31am
farouk0403:What makes her rude? She cannot air her view again... OK ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 11:32am
coolcharm:And it would cost N2B ahahahah plus snake will swallow half of it
1 Like
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by yomalex(m): 11:32am
She might have been blocked previously, she did not mention the handle so how come?
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by amnwa(m): 11:32am
farouk0403:
it's because of online idiots like you that am struggling so hard to get out of this zoo.
Instead of you stating your fact to counter what she said. Your here talking nonsense.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by UDUJ: 11:32am
farouk0403:
It's this subservient mindset we need to do away with
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by braine: 11:32am
Unnecessary comment.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by solonazzy: 11:32am
princechurchill:200% d truth, plus it cant b tagged hate speech.....
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Jwonder(m): 11:32am
Cowhari hates the truth.
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 11:32am
Wetyn concern me?
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 11:32am
Wetyn concern me?
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by zakim(m): 11:33am
hmmm
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Hemanwel(m): 11:33am
Safe for the National Assembly, Judiciary, Civil Society groups, IHRC, etc, wetin Buhari for do Nigerians ehn...
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by onosprince(m): 11:33am
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 11:33am
She's right. If you know you know
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by IamJix: 11:33am
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Robisky001: 11:34am
The bbe is mouthed.... We need to use our words and PVC to chase the dullard back to Daura.
|Re: Lady Blocked By President Buhari's Twitter Account (Photos) by Ghostmode2two(m): 11:34am
The truth is always bitter.
Fashola Denies Taking Blood Oath / Does Your Mother In-law Make Frankenstein Look Relatively Normal / Occupynigeria: Lagos Protest Pictures On Jan. 9th 2012
Viewing this topic: mcfranc(m), dimeji0132, Boluyong1, sobastical(m), Abfinest007(m), tensazangetsu20(m), Milllz, fabianiyobosa, maverick41, Rigging(m), nnaiah, necyka, Udembaaham, emejo, celeboi(m), soberdrunk(m), nmaihat, yemitosin(f), pascal2young(m), yappie11187, ZlatanZlatan, Supa6ix(m), ibkgab001, bikat, morisson2035, CSTR2, Untainted007, ab2care, Googpenguin, ReenyZinny, Damieadeh(f), Oblongata, tonak(m), babtuns76(m), Lankymafiaso, Tosin4luv(m), Omeokachie, justify87, kisibo, fergieboy(m), Lexzyhands(m), BrAkingNews, Pope22(m), AmoryBlacq, ehmmy11(m), Osolo1(m), OmoyeleTobi, Hidentity(m), joyberry(f), dashlinks(m), seunjungle1(m), tiwiex(m), mideactive, sonsomegrigbo, ManEnough, TooNoisy(f), Melzclement(m), pyrex23(m), BloggersNG, GlorifiedTunde(m), BishopZion, zeebs, justi4jesu(f), kalaro(m), fulaniHERDSman(m), iamkingzlee(m), kingreign(m), melya(m), herdekunley9ja(m), coolestchris(m), tkpoint2(m), Thugnificent(m), aji2015, Schoolala, sensisosu, March1117(m), Chukazu, MrJorge(m), drlaykay(m), 0monnak0da, UltimatedeBest(m), Mitsurugi(m), Kitequincy, Neyoyo(m), james17, EgunMogaji, stagger, Otses(f), ThankGodEdeh(m), Kpalobi(m), darecool(m), mike1994reds, twinklemaia, Dondbuzor, shankara7, Williamsesco(m), omoowhe, mrphil1(m), vicmela(m), ogbolu0147(m), happyFrau, rabbi1234(m), Phunmyne(f), Xsenga(f), Ikology(m), aonag, ConcernedNL, Babangida70(m), comrChris(m), 2nattie(m), 360frolic(m), Ogeeluv, Alonzo50(m), dickson2000(m), midolian(m), reesemachh(m), puzzlesignature, bpalace(m), coolguyone(m), paulbets, ventoh, oglalasioux(m), dam007(m), skytouch2(m), micgray100(m), DrElixir(m), Eden007(m), gozie112(m), coolluk(m), Sobolev, olaitanbaale1(m), Jackeeh(m), femilambor007, lacastre, plerry, Immune1(m), Holyman3(m), deleyi20(m), olayinka807, Barywhyte(m), engrelvis(m), Daviddson(m), naijaparrot, Nymeria247(m), Lawd23, Daxyd4realzy(m), ojoagba, careertalks, madampresident(f), DrHighchief(m), jamislaw(m), 3pleo, nelwaffy(m), jayzin(m), bobowaja(m), Jaydear, Apelex(m), Chivasex, chapie95(m), doyinbaby(f), Checked86, femsuper, adamrealman2016, Maxie110(m), beautyoftheLord, bigclem22, Ellixlimswag(m), greatAbdurl(m), mentro, rickieflamez, Olufemidolapo26, Jac007(m), ossy7881, gerona, Tynasparks(f), pizapato(m), todaynewsreview, primusmaximus, adeabimbola700(m), OurworkComNg1, noblePhenom, TeeFriz, bekongtony(m), hyxt05(m), bareal(m), oyingeorge, dejidejavu, Fanny1, offor88(m), Harkholarworle(m), donk552(m), tizzle(m), Sufisunni, Rainmania(m), Odedenshi1(m), mokrak(m), IdJack(m), lookingfly, Shroud, bayusho, kwankwaso(m), lokotamak, abbey2kool, HiredGames(m), tripin(m), ib55(m), Pat081, phredbongg(m), Humblebloke(m), OrangeDream(m), goosast, delequake(m), ufotty2001, BluntTheApostle, TheAristocrat(m), dignitate, brainbox80(m), revontuli(f), So101, sehin79(m), slimbj, Oracle16(m), jesse8048(m), chopmoneycrew, Joefirst(m), Emilo(m), pongwa(m), uzokasi1964(m), bestman09(m), TANKDESTROYER(m), Upright750, drbaryoung, d1nerbaba(m), Mimi06(f), dguizman(m), bishopjoe02(m), jdleo32(m), adeyemikd, Sapphire86(f), Ejiod(m), datfreshdoc(m), rexchazy, Mobsync(m), uckennety(m), osaigbovo16(m), BeingFrank(m), tola09(m), steveodo, Akindigba2018, Masta2, Gizer, baddosky1, Teenice(f), wassade, jumobi1(m), captianfreeman(m), PigBenis(m), Achadu76, Calfat01(m) and 391 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26