The lady you see above was reacting to a Post by B-R football about Kenya President George Weah's son joing PSG, and then she said Buhari's son should do same, like paying his own medical bills after the Power bike Accident.



And just before we could say jack, she was blocked by his twitter account..

See below..



News from Ebiwali--

Good. 4 Likes 1 Share

She is rude. 7 Likes 3 Shares

What a sorry President.



This shows his he reacts to, and handles criticism real time.



He is a burden already. 20 Likes 1 Share

Lol dem go block tire, she has d right 2 her opinion. 3 Likes

Still looking for the 'pretty lady'

farouk0403:

She is rude. ogbeni, when you choose to become president, you become a public property.



If he wants respect, he should do the right thing, or move his sorry ass to his village.



Haven't you heard that respect is reciprocal?



Buhari has been rude to Nigerians since 2015.

Is that not enough disrespect? ogbeni, when you choose to become president, you become a public property.If he wants respect, he should do the right thing, or move his sorry ass to his village.Haven't you heard that respect is reciprocal?Buhari has been rude to Nigerians since 2015.Is that not enough disrespect? 28 Likes 1 Share

thesicilian:

Still looking for the 'pretty lady' lol... They will soon set up a panel and committee for social media blocking lol... They will soon set up a panel and committee for social media blocking 2 Likes

She said the truth 200% 7 Likes

Hmmmm this goes to the handler of the Presidency...





The lady is just plain stupid. The comment wasn't savage anything.The lady is just plain stupid. 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a fool,who rode to power on criticism, yet can't stand one.



Dullard 4 Likes

Ain't she saying the bleeping truth? The kids of these leaders pose with gadgets and accessories purchased with money which belongs to us all and we oooh and ahhhh! Shutting her out is the way this government responds to criticism but how they deal with it shouldn't surprise anyone when the DSS, SSS, NPF, Armed Forces, NDLEA, EFCC, Boko Haram, Almajiri, Miyetti Allah and Herdsmen foot soldiers start searching for her! 1 Like

farouk0403:

She is rude. What makes her rude? She cannot air her view again... OK ooo What makes her rude? She cannot air her view again... OK ooo 2 Likes

coolcharm:

lol... They will soon set up a panel and committee for social media blocking And it would cost N2B ahahahah plus snake will swallow half of it And it would cost N2B ahahahah plus snake will swallow half of it 1 Like

She might have been blocked previously, she did not mention the handle so how come?

farouk0403:

She is rude.

it's because of online idiots like you that am struggling so hard to get out of this zoo.



Instead of you stating your fact to counter what she said. Your here talking nonsense. it's because of online idiots like you that am struggling so hard to get out of this zoo.Instead of you stating your fact to counter what she said. Your here talking nonsense. 4 Likes

farouk0403:

She is rude.

It's this subservient mindset we need to do away with It's this subservient mindset we need to do away with

Unnecessary comment. 1 Like

princechurchill:

She said the truth 200% 200% d truth, plus it cant b tagged hate speech..... 200% d truth, plus it cant b tagged hate speech.....

Cowhari hates the truth. Cowhari hates the truth.

Wetyn concern me?

Wetyn concern me?

hmmm

Safe for the National Assembly, Judiciary, Civil Society groups, IHRC, etc, wetin Buhari for do Nigerians ehn...

She's right. If you know you know

The bbe is mouthed.... We need to use our words and PVC to chase the dullard back to Daura.