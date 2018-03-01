₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by 360frolic(m): 11:13am
Fast rising actress princess Pemu is off off the market.
The beautiful mom of one who was formely linked to VJ Adams tied the knot with her baby daddy Mr Clement recently. The couple are the proud parents of a daughter.
More below;
http://newshelm.ng/photos-from-nollywood-actress-princess-pemus-wedding/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgQlmvJB5aS/
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by pyrex23(m): 11:19am
HML
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by Juliusdking(m): 11:21am
Ok for her
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by Sapnaprem: 11:22am
pyrex23:seconded
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by koladebrainiac(m): 11:29am
Albino ni babe yi abi?
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:39am
BEAUTIFUL. HML
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by bekongtony(m): 11:40am
Am interested in the hand though
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by Pidginwhisper: 11:41am
Weds babydaddy or the babydaddy pity her life marry her? You no see say she sef thank God say she escape from Babymama syndrome
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by Holyman3(m): 11:41am
Another Tonto
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:41am
Simplicity is golden.
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by bekongtony(m): 11:41am
Can she peel yam?
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by Odunx7110x: 11:42am
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by Samusu(m): 11:42am
bekongtony:Shege
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 11:42am
vj Adams i"lld be �
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by victoroscar(m): 11:43am
why she con resemble Rachae oniga
|Re: Princess Pemu And Clement Wedding Photos by Lizilicious(f): 11:44am
Good for her
