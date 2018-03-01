₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by Revolva(m): 11:14am
Coming right after the announcement of his deal with the global music publishing company Warner/Chappell, Patoranking has announced a new addition to expanding his career with the launch of his record label - Amari Musiq. He has also unveiled his new artists - Grey C, a young talented vocalist and singer Walid who hails from Tanzania.
Amari Musiq will now be the home base for this artistic trio and hopes to impact the music scene with the best quality of music, compelling visuals aimed at making Africa visible to the world.
Sharing his excitement on his Instagram page, Patoranking said “Really happy to finally announce my label Amari Musiq. Helping others has always been my number one goal and I couldn’t be happier to extend the support I’ve had to others. Love to everyone who has supported the journey so far! Get out of your comfort zone today and make that thing happen. Here’s to more music and new talent.”
Grey C’s new single Rude boy which is set to drop on the 16th March, 2018 will serve as the first taste of what is yet to come from Amari Musiq in 2018.
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by FortifiedCity: 11:21am
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by CAPSLOCKED: 11:29am
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by poweredcom(m): 1:23pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by Authoreety: 4:03pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by miracool946: 4:03pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by miracool946: 4:03pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by sirugos(m): 4:03pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by xamiel: 4:05pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 4:05pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by haaaaaaaaa(m): 4:05pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by QueenAmanda(f): 4:05pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by oshe11: 4:07pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by jaylister(m): 4:09pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by afbstrategies: 4:10pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by AngelaSexy21: 4:10pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by BrainnewsNg(f): 4:10pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by economia: 4:11pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by Jeromegwer: 4:13pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by Alphasoar(m): 4:13pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by himslimviktoh: 4:14pm
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by Partnerbiz2: 4:15pm
This guy dey hustle shaa...
|Re: Patoranking Launches Amari Musiq Record Label, Signs Grey C & Walid by princeade86(m): 4:21pm
every Nigeria artistes want to form boss by having record label, but I don't think they know diff between musicians and producers.
