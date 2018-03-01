



Amari Musiq will now be the home base for this artistic trio and hopes to impact the music scene with the best quality of music, compelling visuals aimed at making Africa visible to the world.



Sharing his excitement on his Instagram page, Patoranking said “Really happy to finally announce my label Amari Musiq. Helping others has always been my number one goal and I couldn’t be happier to extend the support I’ve had to others. Love to everyone who has supported the journey so far! Get out of your comfort zone today and make that thing happen. Here’s to more music and new talent.”



Grey C’s new single Rude boy which is set to drop on the 16th March, 2018 will serve as the first taste of what is yet to come from Amari Musiq in 2018.





