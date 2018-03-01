Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) (4678 Views)

Source: A terrible accident happened today along Umuchu/Umunze road near Nzeakor Obi filling station,Anambra.According to report,1 person died on the spot.It is unclear how the accident happened but it appears that a speeding vehicle collided with motorbike riders.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/accident-in-anambra1-dead-on-spotphotos.html?m=1

May the dead find peace

Buhari sef 2 Likes

Rest in peace. so so sad news from January till now. Be our refuge and fortress oh Lord.

That Anambra has good roads doesn't mean motorists should over speed. rest in peace dear. 3 Likes

Rip to the dead....

[color=#990000][/color][font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]Rip to the dead

oga oo

And some people will start blaming Buhari now

That Anambra has good roads doesn't mean motorists should over speed. rest in peace dear.

damn

Wetin I Do You Now, Kant Sombori Rest Again

omor your yansh and bobbi make sense oh...

damn

I concur



I'm certain the driver was looking at this kinda nyansh before losing control of his vehicle.

ehyaaah, and it seems the dead guy was on a Anam abia errand because his dressing does not indicate someone far from home, if he had known that such thing will befall him, okara ino na ulo na nara ikuku. Rip man. 1 Like

I concur



I'm certain the driver was looking at this kinda nyansh before losing control of his vehicle. make she allow me skuizzz the yansh and suck the bobbi.... hulalaa make she allow me skuizzz the yansh and suck the bobbi.... hulalaa

To enter bike along busy road dey fear me. Though protection comes from God.

BUHARI AGAIN ?

Anambra and Ebonyi have the best road networks in Nigeria, which is why most commercial motorcycle operators popularly called ''Okada riders'' have left for or were chased away from other areas to these two states. They smoke, drink and take all sorts of stimulants which make them see multiple images on bike, hence the regular cases of bike accidents. If you doubt me, visit the orthopedic unit of any hospital, you'd find legs hanging and majority will confess they were injured by ''Okada man''.

Obiano again. Where is Chino? Bikes should be banned from major roads and tricycles from central areas.