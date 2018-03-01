₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,712 members, 4,133,843 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) (4678 Views)
Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos / PHOTOS: Car Rams Into Shop Along College Road, Ogba Lagos; Kills One / Dangote Truck Accident In Zambia Kills 8 On The Spot, Others Injured... Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by stephenduru: 12:29pm
A terrible accident happened today along Umuchu/Umunze road near Nzeakor Obi filling station,Anambra.According to report,1 person died on the spot.It is unclear how the accident happened but it appears that a speeding vehicle collided with motorbike riders.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/accident-in-anambra1-dead-on-spotphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by k5500: 12:31pm
May the dead find peace
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 12:40pm
Buhari sef
2 Likes
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by Treasure17(m): 12:55pm
Rest in peace. so so sad news from January till now. Be our refuge and fortress oh Lord.
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by adadike281(f): 12:59pm
That Anambra has good roads doesn't mean motorists should over speed. rest in peace dear.
3 Likes
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 1:43pm
Rip to the dead....
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by Iruobean(m): 1:43pm
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by frikpus: 1:43pm
[color=#990000][/color][font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]Rip to the dead
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by Bigajeff(m): 1:44pm
oga oo
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by muhammed50(m): 1:46pm
And some people will start blaming Buhari now
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by iamtardey(m): 1:47pm
adadike281:omor your yansh and bobbi make sense oh...
damn
2 Likes
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by BuhariSelf(m): 1:52pm
Zombiehimself:Wetin I Do You Now, Kant Sombori Rest Again
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by echelons(m): 1:54pm
iamtardey:
I concur
I'm certain the driver was looking at this kinda nyansh before losing control of his vehicle.
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by uchman48(m): 1:57pm
ehyaaah, and it seems the dead guy was on a Anam abia errand because his dressing does not indicate someone far from home, if he had known that such thing will befall him, okara ino na ulo na nara ikuku. Rip man.
1 Like
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by iamtardey(m): 2:02pm
echelons:make she allow me skuizzz the yansh and suck the bobbi.... hulalaa
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by Gkemz(m): 2:03pm
To enter bike along busy road dey fear me. Though protection comes from God.
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by Ojuororun: 2:18pm
ZombieTAMER:BUHARI AGAIN ?
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by FBIL: 2:29pm
Anambra and Ebonyi have the best road networks in Nigeria, which is why most commercial motorcycle operators popularly called ''Okada riders'' have left for or were chased away from other areas to these two states. They smoke, drink and take all sorts of stimulants which make them see multiple images on bike, hence the regular cases of bike accidents. If you doubt me, visit the orthopedic unit of any hospital, you'd find legs hanging and majority will confess they were injured by ''Okada man''.
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by Abagworo(m): 2:32pm
Obiano again. Where is Chino? Bikes should be banned from major roads and tricycles from central areas.
|Re: Terrible Accident In Anambra Kills One On The Spot (Disturbing Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 2:37pm
Damn! RIP.
(0) (Reply)
For All Those Who Want To Travel To America, You Better Shine Your Eye. / Moving From Malaysia To Australia / Imagine This Is Lagos And You've Been Stranded For Hours, What Would You Do(Pic)
Viewing this topic: Cioupre(f), Bash10(m), Ttipsy(m), Bebe0147, stano2(m), Badelove, DeUrch(m), TonyCizzy(m), olabode4dkoko(m), cutelover19(m), ursullalinda, BRayz, JohnieWalker12(m), chafed, Emotionss(m), kingthoby1811(m), georgecso(m), Parkac(m), naeto2(m), Mrkumareze(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29