Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona (3037 Views)

Ford Self-driving Cars Are Now Delivering Domino Pizzas Across Miami / Mercedes Benz Self Driving Bus Unveiled (photos) / Senate Uncovers Cargoes Loaded With Cars Abandoned For Decade (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqwtibdHSZM



Last Tuesday, Uber announced that its testing phase in Arizona was over and that it’s starting to move cargoes for various customers across the State.



“We’ve been really hard at work the past several months improving the technology. “We’re building something that solves problems in the industry and also makes truck drivers’ lives easier and better.”



The way this whole thing will operate will be:

Uber will establish transfer stations at certain locations, where a regular, non-autonomous semi with a human driver will take his cargo from the port. There, the freight will be transferred to a self-driving truck, which will drive itself to another transfer station, where a regular truck will complete the last part of hauling the cargo into a rural area.



The company admits the reasons for these, is due to the fact that city streets might confuse a fully autonomous vehicle at this point. “Because we are still in research and development mode, the capabilities are changing all the time.In general, the trucks are pretty capable of driving on the highway, and that’s what we’re designing them for.”



Despite the Trucks self-driving ability, a human driver will always be behind the wheel to take over when necessary, like if they encounter an accident or a construction zone ahead, where the autonomous systems might find hard to negotiate.



Source https://autojosh.com/ubers-self-driving-trucks-are-now-delivering-cargoes-in-arizona/ Last Tuesday, Uber announced that its testing phase in Arizona was over and that it’s starting to move cargoes for various customers across the State.The way this whole thing will operate will be:The company admits the reasons for these, is due to the fact that city streets might confuse a fully autonomous vehicle at this point. “Despite the Trucks self-driving ability, a human driver will always be behind the wheel to take over when necessary, like if they encounter an accident or a construction zone ahead, where the autonomous systems might find hard to negotiate.

obafemee80:











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqwtibdHSZM



Last Tuesday, Uber announced that its testing phase in Arizona was over and that it’s starting to move cargoes for various customers across the State.



“We’ve been really hard at work the past several months improving the technology. “We’re building something that solves problems in the industry and also makes truck drivers’ lives easier and better.”



The way this whole thing will operate will be:

Uber will establish transfer stations at certain locations, where a regular, non-autonomous semi with a human driver will take his cargo from the port. There, the freight will be transferred to a self-driving truck, which will drive itself to another transfer station, where a regular truck will complete the last part of hauling the cargo into a rural area.



The company admits the reasons for these, is due to the fact that city streets might confuse a fully autonomous vehicle at this point. “Because we are still in research and development mode, the capabilities are changing all the time.In general, the trucks are pretty capable of driving on the highway, and that’s what we’re designing them for.”



Despite the Trucks self-driving ability, a human driver will always be behind the wheel to take over when necessary, like if they encounter an accident or a construction zone ahead, where the autonomous systems might find hard to negotiate.



Source https://autojosh.com/ubers-self-driving-trucks-are-now-delivering-cargoes-in-arizona/





when dem go do the one wey go drive for nigeria when dem go do the one wey go drive for nigeria 1 Like

Transport technology has gone Husain bolt. Great moves 1 Like

ok

On the long run, these self driving vehicles would cause more harm than good



Garbage In, Garbage Out. 2 Likes

Bigajeff:

r stop booking space stop booking space

ok

Bubu come and see o. 2 Likes

Tech at its best... can't wait to drag road with them on I-80 1 Like

More job losses as the machines are taking over 3 Likes

,,

.

a very good innovation



Meanwhile you need good investment program to put in your funds or you have funds lying fallow and don't no what to do with it



I have something cool for you.. Hit me my mobile for a chat

Nigeria shouldn't dream of this in the next 20 years!!



That's how bank PHB told us cars will run on water, today they are no whet to be found ...

I love electric and driverless cars.



I want them to be everywhere soon.

Why na?

Them no wan employ human drivers again?



More unemployment.

In few years humans will be battling with technology and artificial intelligence as per who will do the Job.

Nonsense! A self-driving truck with a driver?? So what is the man doing there?? Looking at the gears??

Mtcheew!

And if these driverless lorries should be introduced in Nigeria how will the police, agbero, custom, produce road touts and other collect their “tithe”? Will they hold the driverless lorries hostage until the owners of the goods come? This can’t come to the Shithole Zoo until Buhari finds his missing WASCCE Certificate. 1 Like

this is Nigeria in DJ xclusive voice

Let them come and do a test run in Naija...specifically, Lagos.

One word.. Amazing

Bigajeff:

r Doilooklikeicare:

,, Jh0wsef:

. hakeem4:

stop booking space Naira Land is only giving 1 peak milk tin for FTC. So guys please relax, listen to hakeem4 and stop booking space Naira Land is only giving 1 peak milk tin for FTC. So guys please relax, listen to hakeem4 and stop booking space

iykecicero:

And if these driverless lorries should be introduced in Nigeria how will the police, agbero, custom, produce road touts and other collect their “tithe”? Will they hold the driverless lorries hostage until the owners of the goods come? This can’t come to the Shithole Zoo until Buhari finds his missing WASCCE Certificate. Highway robbers will throw logs on the road, collapse the truck and loot it. Highway robbers will throw logs on the road, collapse the truck and loot it. 1 Like

Good

muhammed50:

Nonsense! A self-driving truck with a driver?? So what is the man doing there?? Looking at the gears??

Mtcheew!



Get ready to receive ur sack letter Get ready to receive ur sack letter

Some of our innovations are going to cause us trouble in the future. When machine takes away all the jobs why shall man eat from 1 Like

Nigerians would need one of this come 2019. Abuja to Daura on auto pilot.

In Fela's voice, "no breaks, no stop, jam."

Teacher1776:



Highway robbers will throw logs on the road, collapse the truck and loot it.

What has really stopped them from doing to presently? Surely the presence of the driver isn't a deterrent, besides, a human driver will always be in the cabin at all times. What has really stopped them from doing to presently? Surely the presence of the driver isn't a deterrent, besides, a human driver will always be in the cabin at all times.