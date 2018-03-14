₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by obafemee80(m): 12:31pm
Last Tuesday, Uber announced that its testing phase in Arizona was over and that it’s starting to move cargoes for various customers across the State.
“We’ve been really hard at work the past several months improving the technology. “We’re building something that solves problems in the industry and also makes truck drivers’ lives easier and better.”
The way this whole thing will operate will be:
Uber will establish transfer stations at certain locations, where a regular, non-autonomous semi with a human driver will take his cargo from the port. There, the freight will be transferred to a self-driving truck, which will drive itself to another transfer station, where a regular truck will complete the last part of hauling the cargo into a rural area.
The company admits the reasons for these, is due to the fact that city streets might confuse a fully autonomous vehicle at this point. “Because we are still in research and development mode, the capabilities are changing all the time.In general, the trucks are pretty capable of driving on the highway, and that’s what we’re designing them for.”
Despite the Trucks self-driving ability, a human driver will always be behind the wheel to take over when necessary, like if they encounter an accident or a construction zone ahead, where the autonomous systems might find hard to negotiate.
Source https://autojosh.com/ubers-self-driving-trucks-are-now-delivering-cargoes-in-arizona/
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by free2ryhme: 1:49pm
obafemee80:when dem go do the one wey go drive for nigeria
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by Bigajeff(m): 1:49pm
Transport technology has gone Husain bolt. Great moves
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by paymentvoucher: 1:50pm
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by Jh0wsef(m): 1:50pm
On the long run, these self driving vehicles would cause more harm than good
Garbage In, Garbage Out.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by hakeem4(m): 1:50pm
Bigajeff:stop booking space
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by oluwazoba25: 1:50pm
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by felo812000(m): 1:50pm
Bubu come and see o.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by PigBenis(m): 1:50pm
Tech at its best... can't wait to drag road with them on I-80
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by rottennaija(m): 1:51pm
More job losses as the machines are taking over
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by Doilooklikeicare(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by Jh0wsef(m): 1:52pm
a very good innovation
a very good innovation
Meanwhile you need good investment program to put in your funds or you have funds lying fallow and don't no what to do with it
I have something cool for you.. Hit me my mobile for a chat
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by chuksjuve(m): 1:53pm
Nigeria shouldn't dream of this in the next 20 years!!
That's how bank PHB told us cars will run on water, today they are no whet to be found ...
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by horsepower101: 1:54pm
I love electric and driverless cars.
I want them to be everywhere soon.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by eleojo23: 1:56pm
Why na?
Them no wan employ human drivers again?
More unemployment.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by Robisky001: 1:57pm
In few years humans will be battling with technology and artificial intelligence as per who will do the Job.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by muhammed50(m): 1:57pm
Nonsense! A self-driving truck with a driver?? So what is the man doing there?? Looking at the gears??
Mtcheew!
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by iykecicero: 1:58pm
And if these driverless lorries should be introduced in Nigeria how will the police, agbero, custom, produce road touts and other collect their “tithe”? Will they hold the driverless lorries hostage until the owners of the goods come? This can’t come to the Shithole Zoo until Buhari finds his missing WASCCE Certificate.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by iamtardey(m): 1:59pm
this is Nigeria in DJ xclusive voice
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by lobell: 2:00pm
Let them come and do a test run in Naija...specifically, Lagos.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by whizbee(m): 2:01pm
One word.. Amazing
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by iluvpomo(m): 2:15pm
Bigajeff:
Doilooklikeicare:
Jh0wsef:
hakeem4:Naira Land is only giving 1 peak milk tin for FTC. So guys please relax, listen to hakeem4 and stop booking space
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by Teacher1776(m): 2:15pm
iykecicero:Highway robbers will throw logs on the road, collapse the truck and loot it.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by Keywordconcept(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by IVORY2009(m): 2:25pm
muhammed50:
Get ready to receive ur sack letter
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by HigherEd: 2:28pm
Some of our innovations are going to cause us trouble in the future. When machine takes away all the jobs why shall man eat from
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by sonnie10: 2:29pm
Nigerians would need one of this come 2019. Abuja to Daura on auto pilot.
In Fela's voice, "no breaks, no stop, jam."
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by manny4life(m): 2:32pm
Teacher1776:
What has really stopped them from doing to presently? Surely the presence of the driver isn't a deterrent, besides, a human driver will always be in the cabin at all times.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Trucks Are Now Delivering Cargoes In Arizona by manny4life(m): 2:35pm
HigherEd:
Personally, I don't see it as taking away of jobs, rather, a dimensional shift in jobs. Same thing was said about self checkouts, it still hasn't made stores hire lesser no of cashiers, but instead, the efficiency has made the stores channel resources where it's more needed.
