Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 1:35pm
@JoelsBlog Media

Ali Nuhu and his wife, Maimuna are celebrating their 15th anniversary today, JoelsBlog has learnt.

The beautiful couple got married on the 4th of March 15years ago, in a chat with JoelsBlog, when he was asked if his love for his Wife is still thesame or has depreciated over the years, Ali Nuhu said:

"Our love grews more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years multiply"


The 44yrs old Actor took to social media platform to wish his beautiful,

"Happy 15th wedding Anniversary my love"



Ali Nuhu and wife celebrate 15yrs Anniversary, Both speak on their Marriage


https://joelsblog.com.ng/ali-nuhu-and-wife-celebrate-15yrs-anniversary-both-speak-on-their-marriage/

Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by thesicilian: 1:51pm
Now this is a peri - wedding picture I like to see.
Not those semi-nude pre wedding pictures that abound all over the net.

Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 1:59pm
Lalasticlala why are you doing this?? Check my wall you have ignored about 10 of my post.. OGUN will visit you if you say that you have not seen them...

Is it because i love you... Is it because i care...

Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 2:12pm
Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by talk2ekpa(m): 2:20pm
MissAprokoMedia:
Lalasticlala why are you doing this?? Check my wall you have ignored about 10 of my post.. OGUN will visit you if you say that you have not seen them...

Is it because i love you... Is it because i care...
MissAprokoMedia:
Men see new still of begging Lala abeg....MissAOpuroko, I dey hail grin grin grin


Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by BCISLTD: 2:20pm
Aboki girls are so beautiful
Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by davibid: 2:21pm
I have always admired couples who have stayed married for long


I pray God gives me a good partner that our love will also stand against all odds and we live loving each other forever.

Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 2:22pm
MissAprokoMedia:



YHU JUST DEY WASTE YHUR TIME angry

Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by inoki247: 2:23pm
Aboki have only 2 actor ali Nuhu and d odas...
Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Lucas10: 2:25pm
How dat one take concern pesin?
Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 2:26pm
Oyinbo say, obe to dun, na money kill am. Thaink u.
Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Angela876: 2:29pm
Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 2:30pm
Aboki man
Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by wealthybrain: 2:31pm
Cute

Hmmm!

Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by jfizle247(m): 2:40pm
davibid:
I have always admired couples who have stayed married for long


I pray God gives me a good partner that our love will also stand against all odds and we live loving each other forever.
Then don't go for these so-called slay queens ,cos just the way they slay that's how they will slay ur supposed happy marriage.. just pray and God will give u a home made woman to marry.
Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Maeka(m): 2:46pm
THIS IS ALI NUHU AND MAIMUNA, YOU WILL NOT (see nude) since they are civilize, u will not see hijabbi, BUT IF IT WERE...

JOHN AND MARY, YOU WILL (see nude) since they are civilize, you will see pant/bra en dia breast en dia botom.
Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by gidjah(m): 2:50pm
inoki247:
Aboki have only 2 actor ali Nuhu and d odas...
THATS the one you know as a male i guess,sani danja is also good actor,mansur, Ahmed .s NUHU is also very sound, if not even more sound than this amiable guy we are talking about
Re: Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by fajob: 3:04pm
Congrats from all of us @ www.jolagict.com God Bless the Union 4eva

