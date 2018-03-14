Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ali Nuhu And Wife Maimuna Garba, Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) (4264 Views)

@JoelsBlog Media



Ali Nuhu and his wife, Maimuna are celebrating their 15th anniversary today, JoelsBlog has learnt.



The beautiful couple got married on the 4th of March 15years ago, in a chat with JoelsBlog, when he was asked if his love for his Wife is still thesame or has depreciated over the years, Ali Nuhu said:



"Our love grews more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years multiply"



The 44yrs old Actor took to social media platform to wish his beautiful,



"Happy 15th wedding Anniversary my love"





Ali Nuhu and wife celebrate 15yrs Anniversary, Both speak on their Marriage Ali Nuhu and wife celebrate 15yrs Anniversary, Both speak on their Marriage





Now this is a peri - wedding picture I like to see.

Not those semi-nude pre wedding pictures that abound all over the net. 5 Likes

Aboki girls are so beautiful

I have always admired couples who have stayed married for long





I pray God gives me a good partner that our love will also stand against all odds and we live loving each other forever. 3 Likes

MissAprokoMedia:







Aboki have only 2 actor ali Nuhu and d odas...

How dat one take concern pesin?

Oyinbo say, obe to dun, na money kill am. Thaink u.

Aboki man





Hmmm!



davibid:

I have always admired couples who have stayed married for long





I pray God gives me a good partner that our love will also stand against all odds and we live loving each other forever. Then don't go for these so-called slay queens ,cos just the way they slay that's how they will slay ur supposed happy marriage.. just pray and God will give u a home made woman to marry. Then don't go for these so-called slay queens ,cos just the way they slay that's how they will slay ur supposed happy marriage.. just pray and God will give u a home made woman to marry.

THIS IS ALI NUHU AND MAIMUNA, YOU WILL NOT (see nude) since they are civilize, u will not see hijabbi, BUT IF IT WERE...



JOHN AND MARY, YOU WILL (see nude) since they are civilize, you will see pant/bra en dia breast en dia botom.

inoki247:

Aboki have only 2 actor ali Nuhu and d odas... THATS the one you know as a male i guess,sani danja is also good actor,mansur, Ahmed .s NUHU is also very sound, if not even more sound than this amiable guy we are talking about THATS the one you know as a male i guess,sani danja is also good actor,mansur, Ahmed .s NUHU is also very sound, if not even more sound than this amiable guy we are talking about