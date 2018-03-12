



The CEO and Creative Director of elegantebyaisha and Director of Star Models Africa, graced the Ikoyi prison to celebrate her special day with the inmates.



Aisha donated various items to the inmates and spend time with them as they engaged in merry-making with the delectable ex-queen of the international run-way.



On why she choose to celebrate this year's birthday in a charitable manner, Aisha explains "I thought some of us are privileged to be free from restrictions and it is only proper to remember those who are in confinement. I wanted them to know that there can be love out out there and even though they have challenges right now, they should never give up on love and goodness. If and when they eventually get their freedom back, they should keep a positive attitude towards life."



In her heydays as a model, Aisha was busy modeling for top international fashion brands at famous shows such as The New York Fashion Week, Mercedes Fashion Week and others,Aisha Bello owns one of the fastest ready to wear brand in Nigeria,and she launched her modeling agency which according to her is aimed at presenting Nigeria and Africa models to the International market.



