|Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by contactmorak: 2:38pm On Mar 14
Former Nigerian international super model turned entrepreneur, Aisha Bello became a year older over the weekend and decided to celebrate it with the downtrodden of the society.
The CEO and Creative Director of elegantebyaisha and Director of Star Models Africa, graced the Ikoyi prison to celebrate her special day with the inmates.
Aisha donated various items to the inmates and spend time with them as they engaged in merry-making with the delectable ex-queen of the international run-way.
On why she choose to celebrate this year's birthday in a charitable manner, Aisha explains "I thought some of us are privileged to be free from restrictions and it is only proper to remember those who are in confinement. I wanted them to know that there can be love out out there and even though they have challenges right now, they should never give up on love and goodness. If and when they eventually get their freedom back, they should keep a positive attitude towards life."
In her heydays as a model, Aisha was busy modeling for top international fashion brands at famous shows such as The New York Fashion Week, Mercedes Fashion Week and others,Aisha Bello owns one of the fastest ready to wear brand in Nigeria,and she launched her modeling agency which according to her is aimed at presenting Nigeria and Africa models to the International market.
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 2:44pm On Mar 14
Nice gesture.
But if I decide to date her, nah long distance relationship e go be ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 3:14pm On Mar 14
Ohh hbd ooo
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by himslimviktoh: 3:16pm On Mar 14
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 3:24pm On Mar 14
Nice one from her but that prison officer in the middle heeen, she's beautiful. Happy birthday
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 12:31pm
That white thing she slept on looks like cas..... K.....e.....t
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by omooba969(m): 12:32pm
Bloggers are fvckerz, what's the meaning of this?
But that chick's fit.
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 12:32pm
.
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by olofofo9ja: 12:32pm
Hope she gets to spend a night there as well to show she really cares...
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by slyd90(m): 12:33pm
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by Apina(m): 12:33pm
Totally misleading headline
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by Adebowhales(m): 12:33pm
Her toto go red tonight
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by dexterinc2003: 12:34pm
Stepping on a carton of food/drinks in the 5th picture... Got me wondering if this is not just for show.
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by Adebowhales(m): 12:34pm
osemoses1234:. You no Bamm at all. Go modify joor. Ode
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by omooba969(m): 12:35pm
Adebowhales:
Show some respect biko.
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by Highbhee(m): 12:35pm
Nice gesture....
.
...
Don't help the less privilege and start publicizing,where do u want your reward?
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by searchhussein(m): 12:36pm
Is she Yahaya bello daughter? I don't know her
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by sirusX(m): 12:39pm
Apina:Seriously...I though she was in prison for one crime
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by brownbib(m): 12:39pm
SHE LOOKS MORE LIKE AN INMATE THAN THE REAL INMATES #CRAZYJEAN
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by neolboy(m): 12:40pm
Her legs are damn long
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by PotatoSalad(m): 12:41pm
Plenty toilet paper.
Hahahaha prisoners Never see food chop. Na sheet
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by whoawa(m): 12:48pm
Sorry people, I Was thinking she is celebrating it as a prisoner(Inmate).
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by Adebowhales(m): 12:50pm
omooba969:Na your phone I borrow abi. Otocha
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 1:03pm
This is good initiative on her part..lerrimg these set of people know that they are not forgotten.
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by Betty1blaze: 1:03pm
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by Jethrolite(m): 1:08pm
himslimviktoh:You never ready.
|Re: Aisha Bello Celebrates Her Birthday In Prison (Photos) by bobokeshington: 1:09pm
she long oo
