|The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Crocky23: 2:58pm
Dear CNN @camanpour,
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Crocky23: 2:58pm
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Crocky23: 2:58pm
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by AntiWailer: 3:03pm
Na Adeyanju be Nigerian
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Kundagarten: 3:05pm
Buhari would never do any interview except with Radio Hausa.
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Treasure17(m): 3:15pm
Maybe he lacks the capacity to do so. Buhari will definitely fall your hand if he tends to provide answers to national issues on live broadcast. He can only do well with prepared speech.
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Sapnaprem: 3:15pm
we do need external force on buhari
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Authoreety: 3:48pm
Buhari giving nigerians CHANGE like....
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Claireshan1(f): 3:48pm
This is somehow funny
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by OboOlora(f): 3:49pm
Lol
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Briteiyobo1(m): 3:49pm
make una nor worry 2019 nor far again
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by slapandfall(m): 3:49pm
Hahahahahahahahahaha.. I'm not sure the normal people in Nigeria go reach 12.
CNN go be like.. Who be these ones again!!!... Trump will just be waiting to sack CNN oga if them try am
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Sirpaul(m): 3:51pm
go get your PVC.... that's your power
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Brugo(m): 3:51pm
Deji is just scared about his lot in the coming election. Fayose and Deji had better get ready to answer for the bloodshed that brought them to power.
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Nonybb: 3:51pm
So that they would know if he's actually Buhari or Jubril from Sudan Lol
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by joeyswift(m): 3:51pm
It is only BBC Hausa that can interview him
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by blastac: 3:55pm
Abeg is dia any presidential aspirant dt supports restructuring and isnt one of these old cargos Am not sure I can atikulate.
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by FarahAideed: 3:55pm
No media chat in 3 years yet some zombies want us to relect this character
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by xynerise(m): 3:55pm
He has nothing reasonable to say na
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by xcolanto(m): 3:55pm
Imagine! How can a president avoid the media which is supposed to be the tool he uses to reach out to the masses?
Come to think of it, I have never heard buhari grant a free speech interview, one that has not be rehearsed or prepared for him to read out. The guy is incapable of freely talking to Nigerians.
The same way he avoided debates!
Someone once said if you want to disgrace buhari, give him a Mic.
This statement aptly fits him!
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by thedondada(m): 3:55pm
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by pweshboi(m): 3:55pm
Naija don Jagajaga... Baba God 2019 seems too far, Biko do something
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by gurunlocker: 3:57pm
You want him to do media chat? how? They always help him write everything he read, how do you expect him to answer unexpected question(s)?
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by EsotericMonk: 3:58pm
This guy just dey waste hin time. If buhari has to grant an interview to a western media, it has yo be the Hausa service of such media eg BBC Hausa.
But how time flies, who remembers the early days of Buhari's regime where he communicated with us only via foreign media. Even his ministerial nominees were released while he was in France!
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by maisauki: 3:58pm
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by kokoye(m): 3:59pm
I thought 'they' said ALL yourbas worshipp Buhari ni??
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by maisauki: 4:00pm
he should back up his claim with facts lest he's a paid agent of d opposition party
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Splashme: 4:00pm
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by Omeokachie: 4:01pm
Inter gini?
You want him to come and tell us about how German currency is Deutch Mark, and French franc for France?
You will need all the ropes and tow vans in the world to drag him out for presidential debate in 2019.
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by KrystosCJ(m): 4:02pm
They have to fly him abroad to interview him. Don't give PMB an opportunity to travel. Besides, he'll prefer BBC Hausa than be interviewed by a woman. He hates that.
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by thunderbabs: 4:03pm
Lauretta Onochie is coming to defend buhari on twitter now.. Jus watch
|Re: The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media by LastSurvivor11: 4:04pm
Fellow Nigerians!!
Can you now see the difference between PhD and NEPA certificate?
We warned you guys..
We warn'nt you??
