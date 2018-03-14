Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Message Adeyanju Deji Sent To CNN About President Buhari & Nigerian Media (8243 Views)

Man Threatens To Lynch Charly Boy For "Ridiculing Buhari, Nigerian Messiah" / Adeyanju Deji, Charly Boy, Others Continue Resume Or Resign Protest (Photos) / The Unprecedented Level Of Patience Shown To Buhari- Nigerian Economist (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dear CNN @camanpour,



The MEDIA in my country ‘Nigeria’ is afraid to interview our president.



The new low is that Journalists are bullied and arrested on a weekly basis. President Buhari has not done a Presidential Media Chat since December 2015.



Help us interview him �

https://twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/973841041152532481 2 Likes 1 Share

More

More

Na Adeyanju be Nigerian 1 Like

Buhari would never do any interview except with Radio Hausa. 18 Likes

Maybe he lacks the capacity to do so. Buhari will definitely fall your hand if he tends to provide answers to national issues on live broadcast. He can only do well with prepared speech. 9 Likes

we do need external force on buhari 3 Likes

Buhari giving nigerians CHANGE like.... 1 Like

This is somehow funny 2 Likes

Lol 1 Like

make una nor worry 2019 nor far again 4 Likes

Hahahahahahahahahaha.. I'm not sure the normal people in Nigeria go reach 12.



CNN go be like.. Who be these ones again!!!... Trump will just be waiting to sack CNN oga if them try am

go get your PVC.... that's your power 1 Like

Deji is just scared about his lot in the coming election. Fayose and Deji had better get ready to answer for the bloodshed that brought them to power. 1 Like

So that they would know if he's actually Buhari or Jubril from Sudan Lol 1 Like

It is only BBC Hausa that can interview him 1 Like

Am not sure I can atikulate. Abeg is dia any presidential aspirant dt supports restructuring and isnt one of these old cargosAm not sure I can atikulate.

No media chat in 3 years yet some zombies want us to relect this character 4 Likes

He has nothing reasonable to say na 1 Like

Imagine! How can a president avoid the media which is supposed to be the tool he uses to reach out to the masses?



Come to think of it, I have never heard buhari grant a free speech interview, one that has not be rehearsed or prepared for him to read out. The guy is incapable of freely talking to Nigerians.

The same way he avoided debates!



Someone once said if you want to disgrace buhari, give him a Mic.



This statement aptly fits him! 3 Likes

Well....

Naija don Jagajaga... Baba God 2019 seems too far, Biko do something 1 Like

You want him to do media chat? how? They always help him write everything he read, how do you expect him to answer unexpected question(s)? 1 Like

This guy just dey waste hin time. If buhari has to grant an interview to a western media, it has yo be the Hausa service of such media eg BBC Hausa.

But how time flies, who remembers the early days of Buhari's regime where he communicated with us only via foreign media. Even his ministerial nominees were released while he was in France!

J

I thought 'they' said ALL yourbas worshipp Buhari ni??

he should back up his claim with facts lest he's a paid agent of d opposition party

Kundagarten:

Buhari would never do any interview except with Radio Hausa.

Inter gini?



You want him to come and tell us about how German currency is Deutch Mark, and French franc for France?





You will need all the ropes and tow vans in the world to drag him out for presidential debate in 2019.

They have to fly him abroad to interview him. Don't give PMB an opportunity to travel. Besides, he'll prefer BBC Hausa than be interviewed by a woman. He hates that.

Lauretta Onochie is coming to defend buhari on twitter now.. Jus watch