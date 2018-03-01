Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment (3068 Views)

Breaking: Metuh arrives court in wheelchair, begs to travel to UK for treatment



MARCH 14, 2018



By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA –





Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, who is facing corruption charges, on Wednesday, arrived for continuation of his trial before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, in a wheelchair. Metuh Metuh was wheeled into the courtroom to continue his defence to the seven-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him and his firm, Destra Investment Limited. EFCC alleged that he had before the 2015 Presidential election, received N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, without executing any contract. The agency alleged that the fund was electronically wired from an account that ONSA operated with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to Metuh, via account no. 0040437573, which his firm operated with Diamond Bank Plc.



It told the court that the fund which was released to Metuh and his firm by detained former NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd,‎ ‎was part of about $2.1billion earmarked for the purchase of arms to fight insurgency in the North East. Besides, the prosecution which had earlier closed its case after it called eight witnesses that testfied before the court, equally alleged that Metuh was involved in an illicit transaction that involved the exchange of $2million. Meantime, at the resumed proceeding on Wednesday, Metuh through his lawyer, Mr. Emeka Etiaba, SAN, applied to be allowed to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment. Metuh’s lawyer told the court that his client’s health had badly deteriorated in the past two months, a situation he said would require urgent medical attention from his doctors in London.





He tendered as an exhibit, a letter from one Dr. Adrian T. H. Kasey, a Neurosurgeon at Wellington Hospital in London, which he said emphasized the need for Metuh to be treated urgently. However, trial Justice Abang requested both the prosecution and defence lawyers to address him on whether the court could grant Metuh’s request considering that he previously dismissed two similar applications on May 25, 2016 and on February, 2017. Justice Abang who noted that Metuh had yet to appeal both rulings, noted that issues Metuh raised in his present application dated February 23, were the same thing he relied on in the two dismissed applications. It will be recalled that Metuh was on February 9, brought to court in an ambulance, after Justice Abang threatened to revoke his bail and commit him to prison if he failed to appear for his trial.





The threat followed Metuh’s absence in court on two successive dates, though his lawyers tendered reports indicating that he was hospitalized at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Enugu where he was referred to by Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital Nnewi. More details soon.



based on logistics, bros e!. winks

Olisa metuh is seriously sick,is not a political gimmicks!. How do I know?because i was among the doctors that saw him at NAUTH.

B4 dis man will die let him save his self by joining APC so dat is case will end. 3 Likes

This is a case of pure witch hunting





Table go soon turn make metuh calm 2019 is around the corner, we going to compensate him with ministerial post or a juicy revenue agency. 1 Like

This metuh doesn't have sense...join APC now!! 1 Like

Olisa metuh is seriously sick,is not a political gimmicks!. How do I know?because i was among the doctors that saw him at NAUTH.

But how come all the looters are suddenly falling sick? As one of the Doctors that attended to Metuh at NAUTH, did you see Naira / Dollars in the scan or Xray of his body? But how come all the looters are suddenly falling sick? As one of the Doctors that attended to Metuh at NAUTH, did you see Naira / Dollars in the scan or Xray of his body? 4 Likes 1 Share

This metuh doesn't have sense...join APC now!!

Even Orji Kalu that joined APC is in a similar boat like Metuh. His case is getting attention at the court.



N2.5bn Fraud: EFCC Calls Sixth Witness against Kalu



This Day



January 23, 2018 Even Orji Kalu that joined APC is in a similar boat like Metuh. His case is getting attention at the court. 1 Like

Even Orji Kalu that joined APC is in a similar boat like Metuh. His case is getting attention at the court.



N2.5bn Fraud: EFCC Calls Sixth Witness against Kalu



This Day



January 23, 2018





You don't understand...The corrupt orji Kalu was the former governor of Abia state. Nobody knows where he is...

This Orji Uzor Kalu is a APC cheiftain...He is a saint and no corruption is found in him.

They are two different people... You don't understand...The corrupt orji Kalu was the former governor of Abia state. Nobody knows where he is...This Orji Uzor Kalu is a APC cheiftain...He is a saint and no corruption is found in him.They are two different people... 3 Likes

You don't understand...The corrupt orji Kalu was the former governor of Abia state. Nobody knows where he is...

This Orji Uzor Kalu is a APC cheiftain...He is a saint and no corruption is found in him.

They are two different people...

The same Orji Kalu that appears in court whenever his case is called up in court? Why do you like to live in deception? The same Orji Kalu that appears in court whenever his case is called up in court? Why do you like to live in deception?

Criminal

The same Orji Kalu that appears in court whenever his case is called up in court? Why do you like to live in deception?

Oga, the APC cheiftain Orji Uzor Kalu's case has been thrown out the window, simply because he is now an APC man....You can deceive yourself, you can pretend, you can be naive, you can be ignorant, but it doesn't change the truth...



We know the corruption war SaiBaba is fighting. We know how only members of the opposition are corrupt. We understand all these. We know.. Oga, the APC cheiftain Orji Uzor Kalu's case has been thrown out the window, simply because he is now an APC man....You can deceive yourself, you can pretend, you can be naive, you can be ignorant, but it doesn't change the truth...We know the corruption war SaiBaba is fighting. We know how only members of the opposition are corrupt. We understand all these. We know.. 5 Likes

PDP's

like FFK, like Metuh.

Oga, the APC cheiftain Orji Uzor Kalu's case has been thrown out the window, simply because he is now an APC man....You can deceive yourself, you can pretend, you can be naive, you can be ignorant, but it doesn't change the truth...



We know the corruption war SaiBaba is fighting. We know how only members of the opposition are corrupt. We understand all these. We know..

I beg leave that lie / gist for palm wine joint at Ekwulobia I beg leave that lie / gist for palm wine joint at Ekwulobia

I beg leave that lie / gist for palm wine joint at Ekwulobia

E go be na E go be na 1 Like

They refuse to build the Nigeria dream of many, by been corrupt, hospitals are bad, schools are deranged, infrastructures are dilapidated, our roads are death trap, they thought they are doing the masses not knowing if the country is good is for all of us and if its bad we will all feel d heat. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Nollywood got nothing on this dude here.



Props, scripts, acting... on point! 1 Like

1diot.



The 400million you stole will go a long way in equiping at least 2 teaching hospitals 1 Like

A small looter of N400m is dieing while Buhari spent our billions in UK for treatment without approval.

Looters pretending to be sick.

[b][/b]This man and his comedy skit sha

But how come all the looters are suddenly falling sick? As one of the Doctors that attended to Metuh at UNTH, did you see Naira / Dollars in the scan or Xray of his body? �� ��

Why is it that many standing trial for stealing the nations money suddenly fall sick during trial. 1 Like

When he was busy chopping, he was using escorts.....



Now he is using a neck brace and forming almost disabled......



Diaris God O..... 1 Like

One day he will show up

to court in a coffin..



shameless hypocrite!! 1 Like

Olisa metuh is seriously sick,is not a political gimmicks!. How do I know?because i was among the doctors that saw him at NAUTH. let him die.because of their stealing up and down we dont av functional hospital let him die.because of their stealing up and down we dont av functional hospital

the last time stretcher, today wheelchair. tommorow.....