Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by deji17: 3:25pm
Breaking: Metuh arrives court in wheelchair, begs to travel to UK for treatment
MARCH 14, 2018
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA –
Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, who is facing corruption charges, on Wednesday, arrived for continuation of his trial before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, in a wheelchair. Metuh Metuh was wheeled into the courtroom to continue his defence to the seven-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him and his firm, Destra Investment Limited. EFCC alleged that he had before the 2015 Presidential election, received N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, without executing any contract. The agency alleged that the fund was electronically wired from an account that ONSA operated with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to Metuh, via account no. 0040437573, which his firm operated with Diamond Bank Plc.
It told the court that the fund which was released to Metuh and his firm by detained former NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd, was part of about $2.1billion earmarked for the purchase of arms to fight insurgency in the North East. Besides, the prosecution which had earlier closed its case after it called eight witnesses that testfied before the court, equally alleged that Metuh was involved in an illicit transaction that involved the exchange of $2million. Meantime, at the resumed proceeding on Wednesday, Metuh through his lawyer, Mr. Emeka Etiaba, SAN, applied to be allowed to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment. Metuh’s lawyer told the court that his client’s health had badly deteriorated in the past two months, a situation he said would require urgent medical attention from his doctors in London.
He tendered as an exhibit, a letter from one Dr. Adrian T. H. Kasey, a Neurosurgeon at Wellington Hospital in London, which he said emphasized the need for Metuh to be treated urgently. However, trial Justice Abang requested both the prosecution and defence lawyers to address him on whether the court could grant Metuh’s request considering that he previously dismissed two similar applications on May 25, 2016 and on February, 2017. Justice Abang who noted that Metuh had yet to appeal both rulings, noted that issues Metuh raised in his present application dated February 23, were the same thing he relied on in the two dismissed applications. It will be recalled that Metuh was on February 9, brought to court in an ambulance, after Justice Abang threatened to revoke his bail and commit him to prison if he failed to appear for his trial.
The threat followed Metuh’s absence in court on two successive dates, though his lawyers tendered reports indicating that he was hospitalized at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Enugu where he was referred to by Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital Nnewi. More details soon.
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Sapnaprem: 3:30pm
based on logistics, bros e!. winks
deji17:
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Obinwenite(m): 4:16pm
Olisa metuh is seriously sick,is not a political gimmicks!. How do I know?because i was among the doctors that saw him at NAUTH.
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by ufuosman(m): 4:17pm
B4 dis man will die let him save his self by joining APC so dat is case will end.
3 Likes
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by LORDOFAFONJAS: 4:18pm
This is a case of pure witch hunting
Table go soon turn make metuh calm 2019 is around the corner, we going to compensate him with ministerial post or a juicy revenue agency.
1 Like
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Hofbrauhaus: 4:22pm
This metuh doesn't have sense...join APC now!!
1 Like
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by deji17: 4:26pm
Obinwenite:
But how come all the looters are suddenly falling sick? As one of the Doctors that attended to Metuh at NAUTH, did you see Naira / Dollars in the scan or Xray of his body?
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by deji17: 4:29pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Even Orji Kalu that joined APC is in a similar boat like Metuh. His case is getting attention at the court.
N2.5bn Fraud: EFCC Calls Sixth Witness against Kalu
This Day
January 23, 2018
1 Like
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Hofbrauhaus: 4:40pm
deji17:
You don't understand...The corrupt orji Kalu was the former governor of Abia state. Nobody knows where he is...
This Orji Uzor Kalu is a APC cheiftain...He is a saint and no corruption is found in him.
They are two different people...
3 Likes
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by deji17: 4:48pm
Hofbrauhaus:
The same Orji Kalu that appears in court whenever his case is called up in court? Why do you like to live in deception?
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by osazeeblue01: 4:50pm
Criminal
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Hofbrauhaus: 5:04pm
deji17:
Oga, the APC cheiftain Orji Uzor Kalu's case has been thrown out the window, simply because he is now an APC man....You can deceive yourself, you can pretend, you can be naive, you can be ignorant, but it doesn't change the truth...
We know the corruption war SaiBaba is fighting. We know how only members of the opposition are corrupt. We understand all these. We know..
5 Likes
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by anibirelawal(m): 5:24pm
PDP's
like FFK, like Metuh.
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by deji17: 5:29pm
Hofbrauhaus:
I beg leave that lie / gist for palm wine joint at Ekwulobia
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Hofbrauhaus: 5:32pm
deji17:
E go be na
1 Like
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Dontquit: 6:06pm
They refuse to build the Nigeria dream of many, by been corrupt, hospitals are bad, schools are deranged, infrastructures are dilapidated, our roads are death trap, they thought they are doing the masses not knowing if the country is good is for all of us and if its bad we will all feel d heat.
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by yeyeboi(m): 6:28pm
Ok
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Brugo(m): 6:29pm
Nollywood got nothing on this dude here.
Props, scripts, acting... on point!
1 Like
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by AntiWailer: 6:31pm
1diot.
The 400million you stole will go a long way in equiping at least 2 teaching hospitals
1 Like
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by dignity33: 6:31pm
A small looter of N400m is dieing while Buhari spent our billions in UK for treatment without approval.
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by NotBeenPaid: 6:31pm
Looters pretending to be sick.
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Holahtunez(m): 6:32pm
[b][/b]This man and his comedy skit sha
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by bamideleniayo(m): 6:32pm
deji17:��
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Olalan(m): 6:32pm
Why is it that many standing trial for stealing the nations money suddenly fall sick during trial.
1 Like
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Lexusgs430: 6:33pm
When he was busy chopping, he was using escorts.....
Now he is using a neck brace and forming almost disabled......
Diaris God O.....
1 Like
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by carzola(m): 6:33pm
One day he will show up
to court in a coffin..
shameless hypocrite!!
1 Like
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by madridguy(m): 6:34pm
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by uba1991: 6:38pm
Obinwenite:let him die.because of their stealing up and down we dont av functional hospital
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by nairavsdollars(f): 6:40pm
the last time stretcher, today wheelchair. tommorow.....
Re: Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment by Yoshy: 6:41pm
Though this is witch hunting, I can authoritatively tell you that Metuh wants to run for his life.
