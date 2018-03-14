Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) (4336 Views)

Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) / Apply For The MTN Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) / Schneider Electric Nigeria Is Recruiting (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

One of the many promises of President Buhari

OK ama 1st go comment

Where is their office in Lagos?



They ain't competing with NEPA, so where do they operate?







Your potential is untapped... allow us to showcase it for you with an awesome CV Makeover. Here are catchy samples for your delight:

https://www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples



. That's okayYour potential is untapped... allow us to showcase it for you with an awesome CV Makeover. Here are catchy samples for your delight:

These are job vacancies for experienced hire. Nobody wants to train inexperienced folks







Do you need a professional web designer to help you design an affordable, fast and responsive website? call on Naijadailyfeed media, we will sign you up to a hosting plan with unlimited storage space and bandwidth coupled with light speed linux server. view the link in my profile/signature for more details

OK.

Nice openings... I'm getting one by His grace.