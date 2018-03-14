₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,849 members, 4,134,416 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 08:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) (4336 Views)
Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) / Apply For The MTN Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) / Schneider Electric Nigeria Is Recruiting (1) (2) (3) (4)
|General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 3:50pm
GE is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. Through our people, leadership development, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for global customers by speaking the language of industry. GE Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) as follows;
1.) Schematics Engineer
Location: Cross River
Click Here To View Details
2.) SIT Fitter
Location: Cross River
Click Here To View Details
3.) Assembler - Stage 2
Location: Cross River
Click Here To View Details
4.) Entry-level Geotechnician
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
5.) Advertising And Promotion Leader
Location: Nigeria
Click Here To View Details
6.) Lead Engineer
Location: Nigeria
Click Here To View Details
7.) Executive Assistant
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
8.) DCS & Cyber Security Account Manager
Location: Unspecified.
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date: Not Specified.
Source: https://jobs.gecareers.com/ListJobs/All/Search/All-Countries/Nigeria
cc: lalasticlala uboma davide470
|Re: General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by pharigoldltd: 6:43pm
sunbbo:
Nice one.
|Re: General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by muhammed50(m): 7:38pm
One of the many promises of President Buhari
|Re: General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by ozueozue(m): 7:39pm
OK ama 1st go comment
|Re: General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by lloyds(m): 7:39pm
Where is their office in Lagos?
They ain't competing with NEPA, so where do they operate?
|Re: General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by Benjom(m): 8:08pm
That's okay
Your potential is untapped... allow us to showcase it for you with an awesome CV Makeover. Here are catchy samples for your delight:
https://www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples
.
|Re: General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by Innov8ve1: 8:16pm
These are job vacancies for experienced hire. Nobody wants to train inexperienced folks
Do you need a professional web designer to help you design an affordable, fast and responsive website? call on Naijadailyfeed media, we will sign you up to a hosting plan with unlimited storage space and bandwidth coupled with light speed linux server. view the link in my profile/signature for more details
|Re: General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by JARUSHUB: 8:32pm
OK.
|Re: General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by emror4u(m): 8:36pm
Nice openings... I'm getting one by His grace.
|Re: General Electric Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by EdoBoy90(m): 8:37pm
lloyds:.
You thought GE is a baby company right? Get serious Mr. man. GE is overall the world founded by Thomas Edison(the inventor of light bulb) and J.P Morgan. GE is not only a multinational but a conglomerate.
New CEO/Chairman is John Flannery.
Thanks
(0) (Reply)
Breaking News:n-power Have Started Shortlisting. / Zintex Oil & Gas Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment 2017 / Intercontinental Test Update
Viewing this topic: Darkseid(m), Oluwatosin555(m), darkelf, Favy93(f), NovusHomo(m), freddurst, judemurphy(m), saxwizard(m), handsomebolanle, kenostika(m), Tekzyflex(m), bidemi1190, Chy27, skyisthelimit(m), WhiskeyTangoFox, Nsikann, Obaiyski(m), Dimex03(m), Farouksenior, luwins(m), larrykells, jellybabee(f) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16