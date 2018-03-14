₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by holuwertobex(m): 4:25pm
Unto released Music By Olamide Titled C. Ronaldo has got many people talking.
Olamide is a Barcelona Fan but sing for C. Ronaldo not Messi, Olamide replied said :
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by xreal: 4:26pm
C. Ronaldo right now.
Davido dey form fans, u sef won join am?
FTC dedicated to all Barca fans. Congratulations in advance. Even though Chelsea will score just a goal.
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by LastSurvivor11: 5:57pm
As a barca fan no doubt Ronaldo is very good
If you doubt me wait until he meet with ur team..
And he works very hard too..
But you can only compare Ronaldo with Messi
But we dey compare Messi with Maradona and Pele them..
That's how good the G.O.A.T is....
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by wonuks(m): 5:58pm
I have always believed that Ronaldo maybe not be as talented as Messi but he earned himself a place among the best through relentless trainings
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by olasaad(f): 5:58pm
Yes na true
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by millionboi2: 5:58pm
So ola dey watch football
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by oluwasegun007(m): 5:58pm
baba u sure say u b barca fan...
am a Chelsea fan...but messi is bae, xoxo natural.
that's y I don't want to watch tonight's Match...
I'll check scores tomorrow..
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by tesppidd: 5:58pm
Mr Olamide,
Who cares about the most hardworking player
All we care about is the best player!!!
I know it must be frustrating for you to be the most hardworking player yet not the best.
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by dfrost: 5:59pm
Let the fight begin.
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by cassidy1996(m): 5:59pm
Badoo...... Correct!
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by maxtop(m): 5:59pm
What about Jay jay Okocha ?
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by Partnerbiz2: 5:59pm
Some peope wont like this now....
But who asked for science students opinion?
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by Jarus(m): 6:00pm
More hardworking than Messi, yes; but most hardworking in history, I doubt.
Players that played with him from Man U report how he would stay behind practicing free kicks and all those footwork after official training hours.
No prize for being most hardworking though. Just get the result.
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by Esseite: 6:00pm
Whatever ticks you... Am always amazed at the job creation in a single stadium whenever matches are played.
Nothing less than 1000/2000 jobs are created.
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by goslowgoslow: 6:01pm
Yes very hard working but selfish player that is where Messi is better and the best.
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by mostHandsome01: 6:01pm
Messi is the undisputable football King, Haters, argue with ur keyboards.
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by Angelababy43x: 6:01pm
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by kpaofame: 6:01pm
I am not a fan of Olamide but what he said is true....Haters will always hate
Hala CR7
Hala Madrid...
Messi is exceptionally gifted tho...dem use his height as a burnt offering for talent
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:02pm
OKAY
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by kollyjoss(m): 6:02pm
C.Ronaldo is a G.O.A.T......
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by OrestesDante(m): 6:02pm
☣ ☠
∆ That's absolutely wrong.
Mine is Serena Williams yet no monopoly of truth in this. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by Saheed9: 6:02pm
it's an undeniable FACT.
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by QueenDeborah(f): 6:03pm
Pls look for another club to support, we don't need a two-faced fan.
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by prinsam30(m): 6:03pm
before nko Na today u sabi say CR7 Na King of football, he is more complete than messi
if u know say CR7 will win the world best for the sixth time, pls show some love
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by vicflexzy(m): 6:03pm
Upon all his hardwork messi still pass am
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by martineverest(m): 6:03pm
so we shud climb ladder ?
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by ULSHERLAN(m): 6:03pm
Nothing makes Olamide's opinion superior over the guy on the street. Everybody has their various opinions which should be respected TBVH
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by Jaytecq(m): 6:04pm
Hardworking?
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by BCISLTD: 6:04pm
bado ti high
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by odehman: 6:04pm
I believe you baba the guy is damn hard working
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by oshe11: 6:05pm
OH.....
So because Olamide is hardworking, that automatically equates his song as being MELODIOUS AS 2BABA'S?
|Re: Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan by Stevengerd(m): 6:06pm
Oshey, Gbefun... IDcabasa on the beat. whr is my home nigga PHEELZ?
