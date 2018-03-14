Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olamide: Ronaldo Is The Most Hardworking Player In History, But I'm A Barça Fan (4830 Views)

Olamide is a Barcelona Fan but sing for C. Ronaldo not Messi, Olamide replied said :





Because I’m a Barcelona fan is not enough reason for me to deny that C.Ronaldo is great and the most hardworking player in the history of football . Gbefun ��� make God no deny you your right . Update lori titi ������ ororo !!!



Unto released Music By Olamide Titled C. Ronaldo has got many people talking.Olamide is a Barcelona Fan but sing for C. Ronaldo not Messi, Olamide replied said :







Davido dey form fans, u sef won join am?





FTC dedicated to all Barca fans. Congratulations in advance. Even though Chelsea will score just a goal. C. Ronaldo right now.Davido dey form fans, u sef won join am?

As a barca fan no doubt Ronaldo is very good

If you doubt me wait until he meet with ur team..

And he works very hard too..



But you can only compare Ronaldo with Messi

But we dey compare Messi with Maradona and Pele them..

That's how good the G.O.A.T is.... 4 Likes 1 Share

I have always believed that Ronaldo maybe not be as talented as Messi but he earned himself a place among the best through relentless trainings



Yes na true 3 Likes

So ola dey watch football 1 Like 1 Share

baba u sure say u b barca fan...



am a Chelsea fan...but messi is bae, xoxo natural.



that's y I don't want to watch tonight's Match...



I'll check scores tomorrow.. 12 Likes 1 Share



Who cares about the most hardworking player



All we care about is the best player!!!



Who cares about the most hardworking player

All we care about is the best player!!!

I know it must be frustrating for you to be the most hardworking player yet not the best.





Let the fight begin. Let the fight begin.

Badoo...... Correct! 4 Likes

What about Jay jay Okocha ?















But who asked for science students opinion?





Some peope wont like this now....But who asked for science students opinion?

More hardworking than Messi, yes; but most hardworking in history, I doubt.



Players that played with him from Man U report how he would stay behind practicing free kicks and all those footwork after official training hours.



No prize for being most hardworking though. Just get the result.

Whatever ticks you... Am always amazed at the job creation in a single stadium whenever matches are played.



Nothing less than 1000/2000 jobs are created. 1 Like

Yes very hard working but selfish player that is where Messi is better and the best. 6 Likes

Messi is the undisputable football King, Haters, argue with ur keyboards. 2 Likes

I am not a fan of Olamide but what he said is true....Haters will always hate



Hala CR7

Hala Madrid...









Messi is exceptionally gifted tho...dem use his height as a burnt offering for talent 2 Likes

C.Ronaldo is a G.O.A.T......





∆ That's absolutely wrong.



Mine is Serena Williams yet no monopoly of truth in this. ∆







it's an undeniable FACT.

Pls look for another club to support, we don't need a two-faced fan. 1 Like

before nko Na today u sabi say CR7 Na King of football, he is more complete than messi







if u know say CR7 will win the world best for the sixth time, pls show some love 2 Likes 1 Share

Upon all his hardwork messi still pass am 2 Likes

Nothing makes Olamide's opinion superior over the guy on the street. Everybody has their various opinions which should be respected TBVH 1 Like

Hardworking?

bado ti high

Lemme dash out my iwatch to the finest babe







So because Olamide is hardworking, that automatically equates his song as being MELODIOUS AS 2BABA'S? 2 Likes