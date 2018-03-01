₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,815 members, 4,134,278 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 06:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike (2453 Views)
Dialogue Or Arm Twisting Approach. The Case Of Ssanu, Nasu & Naat Strike / SSANU, NASU, NAAT Demand N30bn To End Strike / ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Adverts247: 5:00pm
The non-academic unions of universities, which began an industrial strike since December 4, 2017, has suspended its strike.
The Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of the unions, Samson Ugwuoke, announced this decision at a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, noting that “based on extensive consultations with our various organs, we hereby announce the suspension of the strike action embarked upon by JAC with effect from today, March 14.”
The JAC comprises of the National Association of Academic Technologists, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities.
More details later…
Source: http://www.inout9ja.com/2018/03/breaking-ssanu-naat-nasu-suspend-three.html
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Bimpe29: 5:06pm
Thank God. I trust their demands have been satisfactorily met by the government.
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by 9jaown(m): 5:07pm
Their father . Useless people. Why the strike in the first place. They achieve nothing. Useless country
3 Likes
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by jerrybakermillz(m): 6:05pm
Only in 9ja.....very hard to get admission into 9ja universities, very difficult to remain in school and very frustrating after graduating
What a Mess Shiitehole country
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by HigherEd: 6:05pm
Thank God. Unilag can now do convocation and announce her 300 first class recipient
All dem stranded guys trying to get their transcript can now get their papers and go study.
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by oluwasegun007(m): 6:05pm
after una don disrupt mobilizing some people for NYSC
1 Like
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by easyfem(m): 6:05pm
Which school ? Eksu ?
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by amiibaby(f): 6:06pm
Hmmmm it's long overdue
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by okomile(f): 6:06pm
Oluwa seun!!!!
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by wonuks(m): 6:06pm
Wow, this is good news oh. Lemme comman go and continue my document processing. Weldone 3 in 1 union
Check my Signature/Bio if you need a dynamic and professional website design without advanced payment. Pay after design
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Coldfeets: 6:06pm
Finally!!!
But why are these unions always suspending their strike action?
Why not call it off totally?
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Hofbrauhaus: 6:06pm
At least those that want to send their transcripts abroad can do so, those that wanna go for NYSC can do so, those that wanna start MSC can do so....students can now go to 'nightclass'and read well with light!!
9ja na zero!
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by BCISLTD: 6:06pm
so they were on strike before...irrelevant body
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by officialteemi(m): 6:07pm
ok...next pls
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Chriswazo(m): 6:07pm
Good but what did they achieve with it? Hope no be when the bribe money finish now, d resurface again with their strike threats. Mtcheew
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by mrhandsome(m): 6:07pm
Thank God o, man can go for service now
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by afbstrategies: 6:07pm
Toothless bulldogs
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by brownshooga(f): 6:08pm
I pray we meet up with this nysc batch A
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by RexEmmyGee(m): 6:08pm
At last.
Our classes will now be swept
Water will be restored
School environment will be clean
That's if the news is true self
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Partnerbiz2: 6:08pm
Good news abeg.
It's long overdue...
See below for our MTN promo...
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Angela876: 6:09pm
Adverts247:
BUHARI BOXERS FALL ON SSANU NAAT AND NASU
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by LEERICIST(m): 6:09pm
It's already too late to go with Batch A.
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Chriswazo(m): 6:09pm
brownshooga:Going when, is time table out?
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by carzola(m): 6:10pm
Buhari and Apc
desperately looking for votes!!!
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by daniecrown06(m): 6:11pm
ASUU and NASU strike pass thunder.
1 Like
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Uyi168(m): 6:11pm
schools hardly felt their absence..mtcheww!
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by OCTAVO: 6:14pm
Good..
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Vickwinners: 6:15pm
Uyi168:After libraries were closed down?
No we did felt their absence.
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Sirventor01(m): 6:16pm
Finally
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by daniecrown06(m): 6:16pm
ASUU and NASU can never agree on any terms again...ASUU totally neglected them during this trying time.
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by sammy4life2(m): 6:17pm
Congratulations full academic activities can now resume
|Re: SSANU, NAAT, NASU Suspend Three Months Strike by Awonla: 6:18pm
Ope ooooo
Can Somebody Please Tell Me The Procedure / Do You Believe The Sky's The Limit? / Unending Figth:
Viewing this topic: senatorobi(m), carymastory(m), MYDEBBY(m), Nelsizzy(m), papiforreal(m), evansjeff(m), amykutex, Ebuka007, Albion05, lebenezer5(m), treasure9933, OluOlaLekan(m), AnthonyDgreat, Toriella, christ1stlove(f), CSTR2, opesky74, adicious(m), Johnbullirabor7(m), abudawah(m) and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19