The Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of the unions, Samson Ugwuoke, announced this decision at a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, noting that “based on extensive consultations with our various organs, we hereby announce the suspension of the strike action embarked upon by JAC with effect from today, March 14.”



The JAC comprises of the National Association of Academic Technologists, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities.



More details later…





Source: http://www.inout9ja.com/2018/03/breaking-ssanu-naat-nasu-suspend-three.html The non-academic unions of universities, which began an industrial strike since December 4, 2017, has suspended its strike.The Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of the unions, Samson Ugwuoke, announced this decision at a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, noting that “based on extensive consultations with our various organs, we hereby announce the suspension of the strike action embarked upon by JAC with effect from today, March 14.”The JAC comprises of the National Association of Academic Technologists, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities.More details later…

Thank God. I trust their demands have been satisfactorily met by the government.

Their father . Useless people. Why the strike in the first place. They achieve nothing. Useless country 3 Likes

Only in 9ja.....very hard to get admission into 9ja universities, very difficult to remain in school and very frustrating after graduating









What a Mess Shiitehole country



All dem stranded guys trying to get their transcript can now get their papers and go study. Thank God. Unilag can now do convocation and announce her 300 first class recipientAll dem stranded guys trying to get their transcript can now get their papers and go study.

after una don disrupt mobilizing some people for NYSC 1 Like

Which school ? Eksu ?

Hmmmm it's long overdue

Oluwa seun!!!!





Wow, this is good news oh. Lemme comman go and continue my document processing. Weldone 3 in 1 union

Finally!!!



But why are these unions always suspending their strike action?



Why not call it off totally?

At least those that want to send their transcripts abroad can do so, those that wanna go for NYSC can do so, those that wanna start MSC can do so....students can now go to 'nightclass'and read well with light!!



9ja na zero!

so they were on strike before...irrelevant body so they were on strike before...irrelevant body

ok...next pls

Good but what did they achieve with it? Hope no be when the bribe money finish now, d resurface again with their strike threats. Mtcheew

Thank God o, man can go for service now

Toothless bulldogs

I pray we meet up with this nysc batch A

At last.

Our classes will now be swept



Water will be restored



School environment will be clean















That's if the news is true self

Good news abeg.



It's long overdue...





BUHARI BOXERS FALL ON SSANU NAAT AND NASU BUHARI BOXERS FALL ON SSANU NAAT AND NASU

It's already too late to go with Batch A.

brownshooga:

I pray we meet up with this nysc batch A Going when, is time table out? Going when, is time table out?

Buhari and Apc

desperately looking for votes!!!

ASUU and NASU strike pass thunder. 1 Like

schools hardly felt their absence..mtcheww!

Good..

Uyi168:

schools hardly felt their absence..mtcheww! After libraries were closed down?

No we did felt their absence. After libraries were closed down?No we did felt their absence.

Finally

ASUU and NASU can never agree on any terms again...ASUU totally neglected them during this trying time.

Congratulations full academic activities can now resume