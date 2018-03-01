Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls (4745 Views)

He was accompanied by Ibrahim Gaidam, governor of the state, who had earlier visited the school.



Dapchi is the headquarters of Busari local government area.



The president is expected to meet parents of the abducted students.



















Medicine after death... 3 Likes

Visiting the school to do what?



Just provide their children for them. Period. 4 Likes

2 Likes

Yours sincerely my people. Election is here.



The adamant Buhari we know Will not have Visited these places.



His handlers are playing with our intelligence.



They forget we have not forgotten that he promised to decimate Bokoharam and that he will lead from the front.



He will visit Daura in 2019 and return no more 2 Likes

Shey b he said he had defeat boko haram and he doesn't need PCN 1 Like

He did well. But that's a mere afterthought.

Bmc crew no go let us rest.

And the red carpet is for what? 1 Like

no word to discribe buhari when u call him dullard it seems u are insulting d dull people if u call him cowahari u are right bcus is only cow u flog b4 he will take direction cowahari lack everything in human form 1 Like

Yawns

, how has his visit brought them back This administration is just full of hypocrites,...... nonsense old men, thank God I've collected my PVC....#backtodaura2019 Wow, after how many weeks, how has his visit brought them backThis administration is just full of hypocrites,...... nonsense old men, thank God I've collected my PVC....#backtodaura2019

Sai baba forming proactiveness... Medicine after death... Gbefun.. #back2daura







Ok



Damage control

And the red carpet was rolled out for SaiBaba...THE KING OF ZOMBIES.. 1 Like

Is he allergic to dust? Why the red carpet 1 Like

Finally.....

and they rolled out red carpet? 1 Like

So they got time to lay red carpet.....messy pressy!!!, how did we get here

Who is deceiving Who? ... Why are they delaying giving me my PVC. 2 Likes

Finally..... Anyway better late than never ......

at last

An afterthought after so much criticism. Just hope he gets all the heads of the security agencies to do their job effectively and brink back the girls

BTW ROLLING a red carpet for the President on this visit is plainly insensitive.

Confused government.

Muhari

was he stoned? 1 Like