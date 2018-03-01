₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by faroukfahima(m): 5:47pm
President Muhammadu Buhari visited Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, where Boko Haram insurgents abducted 110 students last month.
He was accompanied by Ibrahim Gaidam, governor of the state, who had earlier visited the school.
Dapchi is the headquarters of Busari local government area.
The president is expected to meet parents of the abducted students.
More Photos on Okay.NG - https://www.okay.ng/photos-president-buhari-visits-dapchi-school-where-boko-haram-abducted-110-girls/
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by OCTAVO: 6:12pm
Medicine after death...
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by afbstrategies: 6:12pm
Visiting the school to do what?
Just provide their children for them. Period.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by femo122: 6:12pm
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by Built2last: 6:13pm
Yours sincerely my people. Election is here.
The adamant Buhari we know Will not have Visited these places.
His handlers are playing with our intelligence.
They forget we have not forgotten that he promised to decimate Bokoharam and that he will lead from the front.
He will visit Daura in 2019 and return no more
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by easyfem(m): 6:13pm
Shey b he said he had defeat boko haram and he doesn't need PCN
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by Vickwinners: 6:13pm
He did well. But that's a mere afterthought.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by sheedy407(m): 6:13pm
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by nonut: 6:13pm
Bmc crew no go let us rest.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by stanech: 6:13pm
And the red carpet is for what?
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by Abfinest007(m): 6:13pm
no word to discribe buhari when u call him dullard it seems u are insulting d dull people if u call him cowahari u are right bcus is only cow u flog b4 he will take direction cowahari lack everything in human form
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by AngelicBeing: 6:13pm
Yawns
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by Dat9jakid(m): 6:13pm
Wow, after how many weeks , how has his visit brought them back This administration is just full of hypocrites,...... nonsense old men, thank God I've collected my PVC....#backtodaura2019
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by kaypompey(m): 6:14pm
Sai baba forming proactiveness... Medicine after death... Gbefun.. #back2daura
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by wonuks(m): 6:14pm
How can a whole 3 trucks carry school girls without being detected?
How can a whole 3 trucks carry school girls without being detected?
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by funsho75(m): 6:14pm
Ok
For home lesson teachers and students
Visit lessonng.com
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by dexterdanny: 6:14pm
Damage control
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by Hofbrauhaus: 6:14pm
And the red carpet was rolled out for SaiBaba...THE KING OF ZOMBIES..
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by appsdope: 6:14pm
Is he allergic to dust? Why the red carpet
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by obowunmi(m): 6:14pm
Finally.....
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by Marvis4real(f): 6:14pm
and they rolled out red carpet?
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by samyyoung1(m): 6:14pm
So they got time to lay red carpet.....messy pressy!!!, how did we get here
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by Beno3: 6:14pm
Who is deceiving Who? ... Why are they delaying giving me my PVC.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by zakim(m): 6:14pm
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by sammy4life2(m): 6:14pm
Finally..... Anyway better late than never ......
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by mumureloaded(m): 6:14pm
at last
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by Olalan(m): 6:15pm
An afterthought after so much criticism. Just hope he gets all the heads of the security agencies to do their job effectively and brink back the girls
BTW ROLLING a red carpet for the President on this visit is plainly insensitive.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by Xeedorf: 6:15pm
Confused government.
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by iluvdonjazzy: 6:15pm
Muhari
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by nairavsdollars(f): 6:16pm
was he stoned?
|Re: President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls by ZombieTAMER: 6:16pm
Buhari is a terrorist
