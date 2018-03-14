₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,054 members, 4,135,338 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) (2686 Views)
#EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) / Buhari: You Have Disappointed Us, IPOB To Trump, Vow To Withdraw Support / Nnamdi Kanu In Secret Trial Courtroom As Binta Nyako Storms Out (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by phyllosilicate(m): 7:36pm On Mar 14
The federal Government asked the youths to apply for the rebranded YouWin Connect program. They promised that the 5000 successful candidates would attend a master class training thereafter their businesses would be funded ( see first picture).
Today we were shocked when we were told in Asaba Master class training that there is no fund for us. The 5000 successful candidates would like everybody else apply for another You win program tagged YouWin Connect series funding 1, the only we are sure of is certificate.
Why would FG choose to scam the youths?
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by femo122: 8:25pm On Mar 14
....
5 Likes
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by Omololu2121: 8:26pm On Mar 14
This buhari administration nah total disaster,this man worst pass gej
7 Likes
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by eTECTIVe(m): 8:34pm On Mar 14
So there are Ppl who are yet to realise dis govt is a scam?
10 Likes
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by ikelords(m): 8:43pm On Mar 14
Nigeria will never be great, if the government continue to fund frivolities in place of economy drivers. Youths with ideas are been treated this way but yet senators earn jumbo pay they don't account for every month... Nigeria we hail thee...
2 Likes
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by CodeTemplar: 8:47pm On Mar 14
By now the youths should have realized that most initiatives of this admin are tailored to carry the north along. The YouWIN standard is high and favouring the south more.
5 Likes
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by phyllosilicate(m): 11:18pm On Mar 14
Lalasticlala please help move to front page
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by tuniski: 11:23pm On Mar 14
There is only one YouWin, the GEJ's. Buhari's youwin connect is a gimmick!
5 Likes
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by phyllosilicate(m): 11:38pm On Mar 14
phyllosilicate:more twitter reactions
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by Giggs247: 11:53pm On Mar 14
tuniski:
The training was a terrible one
One of dismay
One of disappointment
One of dissatisfaction
One of utmost deception!
It is sad to say that our dear country is still grappling with corrupt practices even with funds meant to empower the youths.
YouWiN has turned out to be corporate fraud in the guise of youth empowerment. All the buzz of YouWiN and their empowerment of the youth to "plan, start and grow" their businesses ends up in a quagmire of weak and extremely diluted lectures. After receiving a wonderful online training that is both exhaustive and all-encompassing one would expect that the in-house training would be topnotch! Instead we had mediocre poorly playing out a script written by mediocre as well, or worse still, reading from incorrectly and poorly designed slide. The venue and organization left much to be desired. I will not talk about the food! But to imagine that a person like me would actually fall for this fraud... I mean, all the data, all the sleepless night... I didn't bother because my eyes were on the price. To worsen the situation they had the mind to invite us from our various locations to come for an overly hyped training when they know that they do not have any good and sustainable plans for us!
Why invite us? To come and receive training, another training? For God's sake we have been training and personally I am tired of repeated training. No value added in this training. Speak all the grammar in this world about Entrepreneurship if there is no financial backup then you are only being theoretical. Among all the resources required to start and grow your business money is the king ♔. So if you shy away from it then you shy away from realising your business ideas.
If giving grant is unsustainable as the rep of YouWiN mentioned today then why does Tony Elumelu Foundation still give grant? Why does Shell LiveWire still give grant? Is it that they don't know how to use fund?... The answer is very simple! its because they are private establishment they are not Nigerian government which is soaked, clothed and bathed in the sea of corruption. Corruption has not eaten deeply into the fabrics of our country but has also become the norm such that those who are supposed to salvage the situation become the architects and builders of the corruption empire. What a pity, what a shame!
10 Likes
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by phyllosilicate(m): 12:01am
Giggs247:
This is what the minister of finance said would be bigger and better than GEJ YouWin. What future does a nation that treats her youths like this have? Can you imagine they his the slid that contained our funding?
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by tuniski: 6:13am
phyllosilicate:Funding/grant ain't mentioned nau. Only GEJ/NOI got it right with YouWin!
1 Like
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by phyllosilicate(m): 6:33am
tuniski:They said at the end of the training successful applicants would submit a business plan. The minister of finance mentioned it that there would be funding.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vg1ORAvs6yM
1 Like
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by tuniski: 6:45am
phyllosilicate:That is implied not expressly stated. With the original YouWin you know you are aiming for between 1m to 10m grant!
This one is openly a scam!
1 Like
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by phyllosilicate(m): 6:52am
tuniski:This government is not sincere
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by kuuljay(m): 7:00am
Youwin still dey? I thought jona left with it
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by ConAir(m): 7:37am
Some elements of zombies will still believe that this government has plans for the masses, when they don't give a damn about the people.
We should combine effort in chasing the dullard back to daura.
Bubu is a scam clueless president.
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by OjukwuWarBird: 7:48am
CodeTemplar:
You are smart
You have summarize the whole issue.
I laugh at people expecting new industries with people like Buhari in power.
1 Like
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by Caustics: 10:30am
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 10:31am
YouWIN koo; YouLOSE nii
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by biggy26: 10:31am
Na today una know say APC na scam? You guys will now know that gej's govt. No matter how bad was farrrrrrrr better than this govt.
Make una relax, they need d money for their kids marriages and elections, after which they will now fund you guys. Just be patient with the government.
1 Like
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:33am
The country is in debt and you talking bout youwin?
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:36am
Una never see anything, it's just 1st half.
We must enjoy the change! Pmb for life president!!!
Cc Sarrki Madridguy Hungerbad Seunmsg Omenkalives Bolustical
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by blackpanda: 10:40am
CodeTemplar:
Must u be a tribalistic bigot
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 10:47am
blackpanda:Truth is bitter
1 Like
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by enomakos(m): 10:49am
shame of a nation
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by Fukafuka: 10:49am
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by Bakrabas: 10:51am
Pls friends, which network is the best for International calls
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by erad(m): 10:59am
This is just another proof of how mentally lazy most Nigerians are.
Even in the attached video, the emphasis was on gaining 'knowledge'.
This obsession with money really needs to be piped down.
How does a training make sense to you when all you are concerned about is money which wasn't even expressly stated in the first place that you'll be given?
She spoke more about teaching people how to seek for funds, and very little about actually funding the businesses.
They asked you to submit your business plans for improvement in areas that need it and you assumed that improvement means funding.
How do you become a successful entrepreneur when you can't even pay attention to details?
And here you are blaming a government for not giving you something they didn't promise you.
It's just so sad that anyone will even make this an issue.
It's more sad that people with 'working' brains actually came to support this nonsense.
Better still, why not sue them to court for fraud and misleading you since your proofs are so tangible?
Y'all need to be less emotional and use your brains more.
Maybe the government isn't working, I really don't care.
But I haven't seen any sort of scam in all that has been stated.
Thank you.
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by Krafty006: 10:59am
save your self the stress, learning shoe making / footwear production.... check my profile.
|Re: "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) by StainlessH(m): 11:09am
Black President In America / Map Of The New Nations Of Southern Nigeria / Nimet Warns Of Flooding, Erosion!
Viewing this topic: zibiah, amojis(m), agbarahk(m), firstlady01(f), Emancipator001, longest18(m), USDRONE(m), ifeoluwa122, Jethrolite(m), Hollyb(f), JimloveTM(m), adex79(m), Ayoolanairaland, infogreat, prudentkolly(m), 2nattie(m), busar(m), chemvic, pearl26(f), stitcheD(m), Trafford(m), dyydxx, akaba12, olayinks007(m), tossyvickykenny(f), Coloradvantage(m), burkutu, Davepal, erad(m), Mrchilling03, chrisifeanyi, bigdeals, yinksondudu(m) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12