Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "YouWin CONNECT Program Disappointed Us" - Participants Cry Out (Photos) (2686 Views)

#EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) / Buhari: You Have Disappointed Us, IPOB To Trump, Vow To Withdraw Support / Nnamdi Kanu In Secret Trial Courtroom As Binta Nyako Storms Out (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The federal Government asked the youths to apply for the rebranded YouWin Connect program. They promised that the 5000 successful candidates would attend a master class training thereafter their businesses would be funded ( see first picture).



Today we were shocked when we were told in Asaba Master class training that there is no fund for us. The 5000 successful candidates would like everybody else apply for another You win program tagged YouWin Connect series funding 1, the only we are sure of is certificate.



Why would FG choose to scam the youths?

.... .... 5 Likes

This buhari administration nah total disaster,this man worst pass gej 7 Likes

So there are Ppl who are yet to realise dis govt is a scam? 10 Likes

Nigeria will never be great, if the government continue to fund frivolities in place of economy drivers. Youths with ideas are been treated this way but yet senators earn jumbo pay they don't account for every month... Nigeria we hail thee... 2 Likes

By now the youths should have realized that most initiatives of this admin are tailored to carry the north along. The YouWIN standard is high and favouring the south more. 5 Likes

Lalasticlala please help move to front page

There is only one YouWin, the GEJ's. Buhari's youwin connect is a gimmick! 5 Likes

phyllosilicate:

Lalasticlala please help move to front page more twitter reactions more twitter reactions

tuniski:

This is only one YouWin, the GEJ's. Buhari's youwin connect is a gimmick!

The training was a terrible one

One of dismay

One of disappointment

One of dissatisfaction

One of utmost deception!

It is sad to say that our dear country is still grappling with corrupt practices even with funds meant to empower the youths.

YouWiN has turned out to be corporate fraud in the guise of youth empowerment. All the buzz of YouWiN and their empowerment of the youth to "plan, start and grow" their businesses ends up in a quagmire of weak and extremely diluted lectures. After receiving a wonderful online training that is both exhaustive and all-encompassing one would expect that the in-house training would be topnotch! Instead we had mediocre poorly playing out a script written by mediocre as well, or worse still, reading from incorrectly and poorly designed slide. The venue and organization left much to be desired. I will not talk about the food! But to imagine that a person like me would actually fall for this fraud... I mean, all the data, all the sleepless night... I didn't bother because my eyes were on the price. To worsen the situation they had the mind to invite us from our various locations to come for an overly hyped training when they know that they do not have any good and sustainable plans for us!

Why invite us? To come and receive training, another training? For God's sake we have been training and personally I am tired of repeated training. No value added in this training. Speak all the grammar in this world about Entrepreneurship if there is no financial backup then you are only being theoretical. Among all the resources required to start and grow your business money is the king ♔. So if you shy away from it then you shy away from realising your business ideas.

If giving grant is unsustainable as the rep of YouWiN mentioned today then why does Tony Elumelu Foundation still give grant? Why does Shell LiveWire still give grant? Is it that they don't know how to use fund?... The answer is very simple! its because they are private establishment they are not Nigerian government which is soaked, clothed and bathed in the sea of corruption. Corruption has not eaten deeply into the fabrics of our country but has also become the norm such that those who are supposed to salvage the situation become the architects and builders of the corruption empire. What a pity, what a shame! The training was a terrible oneOne of dismayOne of disappointmentOne of dissatisfactionOne of utmost deception!It is sad to say that our dear country is still grappling with corrupt practices even with funds meant to empower the youths.YouWiN has turned out to be corporate fraud in the guise of youth empowerment. All the buzz of YouWiN and their empowerment of the youth to "plan, start and grow" their businesses ends up in a quagmire of weak and extremely diluted lectures. After receiving a wonderful online training that is both exhaustive and all-encompassing one would expect that the in-house training would be topnotch! Instead we had mediocre poorly playing out a script written by mediocre as well, or worse still, reading from incorrectly and poorly designed slide. The venue and organization left much to be desired. I will not talk about the food! But to imagine that a person like me would actually fall for this fraud... I mean, all the data, all the sleepless night... I didn't bother because my eyes were on the price. To worsen the situation they had the mind to invite us from our various locations to come for an overly hyped training when they know that they do not have any good and sustainable plans for us!Why invite us? To come and receive training, another training? For God's sake we have been training and personally I am tired of repeated training. No value added in this training. Speak all the grammar in this world about Entrepreneurship if there is no financial backup then you are only being theoretical. Among all the resources required to start and grow your business money is the king ♔. So if you shy away from it then you shy away from realising your business ideas.If giving grant is unsustainable as the rep of YouWiN mentioned today then why does Tony Elumelu Foundation still give grant? Why does Shell LiveWire still give grant? Is it that they don't know how to use fund?... The answer is very simple! its because they are private establishment they are not Nigerian government which is soaked, clothed and bathed in the sea of corruption. Corruption has not eaten deeply into the fabrics of our country but has also become the norm such that those who are supposed to salvage the situation become the architects and builders of the corruption empire. What a pity, what a shame! 10 Likes

Giggs247:





The training was a terrible one

One of dismay

One of disappointment

One of dissatisfaction

One of utmost deception!

It is sad to say that our dear country is still grappling with corrupt practices even with funds meant to empower the youths.

YouWiN has turned out to be corporate fraud in the guise of youth empowerment. All the buzz of YouWiN and their empowerment of the youth to "plan, start and grow" their businesses ends up in a quagmire of weak and extremely diluted lectures. After receiving a wonderful online training that is both exhaustive and all-encompassing one would expect that the in-house training would be topnotch! Instead we had mediocre poorly playing out a script written by mediocre as well, or worse still, reading from incorrectly and poorly designed slide. The venue and organization left much to be desired. I will not talk about the food! But to imagine that a person like me would actually fall for this fraud... I mean, all the data, all the sleepless night... I didn't bother because my eyes were on the price. To worsen the situation they had the mind to invite us from our various locations to come for an overly hyped training when they know that they do not have any good and sustainable plans for us!

Why invite us? To come and receive training, another training? For God's sake we have been training and personally I am tired of repeated training. No value added in this training. Speak all the grammar in this world about Entrepreneurship if there is no financial backup then you are only being theoretical. Among all the resources required to start and grow your business money is the king ♔. So if you shy away from it then you shy away from realising your business ideas.

If giving grant is unsustainable as the rep of YouWiN mentioned today then why does Tony Elumelu Foundation still give grant? Why does Shell LiveWire still give grant? Is it that they don't know how to use fund?... The answer is very simple! its because they are private establishment they are not Nigerian government which is soaked, clothed and bathed in the sea of corruption. Corruption has not eaten deeply into the fabrics of our country but has also become the norm such that those who are supposed to salvage the situation become the architects and builders of the corruption empire. What a pity, what a shame!

This is what the minister of finance said would be bigger and better than GEJ YouWin. What future does a nation that treats her youths like this have? Can you imagine they his the slid that contained our funding? This is what the minister of finance said would be bigger and better than GEJ YouWin. What future does a nation that treats her youths like this have? Can you imagine they his the slid that contained our funding?

phyllosilicate:





This is what the minister of finance said would be bigger and better than GEJ YouWin. What future does a nation that treats her youths like this have? Can you imagine they his the slid that contained our funding? Funding/grant ain't mentioned nau. Only GEJ/NOI got it right with YouWin! Funding/grant ain't mentioned nau. Only GEJ/NOI got it right with YouWin! 1 Like

tuniski:



Funding/grant ain't mentioned nau. Only GEJ/NOI got it right with YouWin! They said at the end of the training successful applicants would submit a business plan. The minister of finance mentioned it that there would be funding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vg1ORAvs6yM They said at the end of the training successful applicants would submit a business plan. The minister of finance mentioned it that there would be funding. 1 Like

phyllosilicate:

They said at the end of the training successful applicants would submit a business plan. The minister of finance mentioned it that there would be funding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vg1ORAvs6yM That is implied not expressly stated. With the original YouWin you know you are aiming for between 1m to 10m grant!



This one is openly a scam! That is implied not expressly stated. With the original YouWin you know you are aiming for between 1m to 10m grant!This one is openly a scam! 1 Like

tuniski:



That is implied not expressly stated. With the original YouWin you know you are aiming for between 1m to 10m grant!



This one is openly a scam! This government is not sincere This government is not sincere

Youwin still dey? I thought jona left with it

Some elements of zombies will still believe that this government has plans for the masses, when they don't give a damn about the people.



We should combine effort in chasing the dullard back to daura.



Bubu is a scam clueless president.

CodeTemplar:

By now the youths should have realized that most initiatives of this admin are tailored to carry the north along. The YouWIN standard is high and favouring the south more.

You are smart



You have summarize the whole issue.



I laugh at people expecting new industries with people like Buhari in power. You are smartYou have summarize the whole issue.I laugh at people expecting new industries with people like Buhari in power. 1 Like

YouWIN koo; YouLOSE nii

Na today una know say APC na scam? You guys will now know that gej's govt. No matter how bad was farrrrrrrr better than this govt.



Make una relax, they need d money for their kids marriages and elections, after which they will now fund you guys. Just be patient with the government. 1 Like

The country is in debt and you talking bout youwin?

Una never see anything, it's just 1st half.



We must enjoy the change! Pmb for life president!!!



Cc Sarrki Madridguy Hungerbad Seunmsg Omenkalives Bolustical

CodeTemplar:

By now the youths should have realized that most initiatives of this admin are tailored to carry the north along. The YouWIN standard is high and favouring the south more.



Must u be a tribalistic bigot Must u be a tribalistic bigot

blackpanda:





Must u be a tribalistic bigot Truth is bitter Truth is bitter 1 Like

shame of a nation

Pls friends, which network is the best for International calls

This is just another proof of how mentally lazy most Nigerians are.

Even in the attached video, the emphasis was on gaining 'knowledge'.

This obsession with money really needs to be piped down.

How does a training make sense to you when all you are concerned about is money which wasn't even expressly stated in the first place that you'll be given?

She spoke more about teaching people how to seek for funds, and very little about actually funding the businesses.

They asked you to submit your business plans for improvement in areas that need it and you assumed that improvement means funding.

How do you become a successful entrepreneur when you can't even pay attention to details?

And here you are blaming a government for not giving you something they didn't promise you.

It's just so sad that anyone will even make this an issue.

It's more sad that people with 'working' brains actually came to support this nonsense.

Better still, why not sue them to court for fraud and misleading you since your proofs are so tangible?

Y'all need to be less emotional and use your brains more.

Maybe the government isn't working, I really don't care.

But I haven't seen any sort of scam in all that has been stated.



Thank you.