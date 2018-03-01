₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Masama: 7:42pm
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said that a lot of “fake marriages’’ are taking place between Nigerians and foreigners in the country.
Mr Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller General of the agency stated this on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that male foreigners were mostly involved in the act.
He spoke at an operational review meeting with Zonal Coordinators and State Comptrollers of the agency at its national headquarters.
Babandede said their aim was to cheat the conditions for the issuance of residence and work permits to foreigners by the agency.
“We have observed that foreigners, especially men, are trying to beat the system of issuance of residence permits.
“A lot of fake or `arrangee’ marriages are going on, and that would give them permission to stay in this country without much liabilities.
“The advantage is that when you are the spouse of a Nigerian, you have no limitation on the job you will do; you don’t have to pay residence permit fees; it is easier for you to stay.
“So, we are beginning to face difficulties because many people are becoming married on temporary ground,’’ Babandede said.
The NIS boss said the agency had arrested some culprits, and would tighten the conditions for the issuance of permits to check the abuse.
He said that as part of the measures to check the abuse, the agency would henceforth monitor marriages between Nigerians and foreigners in the country.
“We will not allow any person to come for holiday marriage, because we have also observed that people just come on holidays, arrange marriages in Nigeria and go back.
“We will not allow that anymore; you have to stay for a period of six months after marriage before you get our residence permit.
“You have to also enter with permission to stay in Nigeria, so you must come with the residency visa; you can’t come as a tourist and get married,’’ he said.
Babandede further said that the agency was also planning to restrict foreign spouses to jobs for which Nigerians lacked the requisite skills and qualifications.
He stated that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior and the NIS, was looking into the issue, which he described as a national security threat.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/fake-marriages-taking-place-nigeria-says-immigration-boss/
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by femidejulius(m): 7:45pm
You may think Nigeria is bad because you are a Nigerian but a lot will do anything to become Nigerian citizen.
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by duroc(m): 8:01pm
Before nko.. Everyone needs green card
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by mexxmoney: 8:04pm
Na wa o, so people sef dey do fake marriage to get Naija citizenship? Chai, I can only imagine how terrible it is wherever they are coming from
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by BlackDBagba: 8:20pm
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by ConAir(m): 8:33pm
people are looking for Nigeria citizenship card,
Well the Lord is your strength.
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Caustics: 8:48pm
Nigerian green card is one of the hottest passports to acquire this year according to bbc
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by luvinhubby(m): 8:49pm
They must be from Kuvuki, Wakanda or Zamunda nation.
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Olalan(m): 8:49pm
It's an open secret.
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by FarahAideed: 8:49pm
mexxmoney:
Nowhere is more terrible than Nigeria currently so don't be decieved
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by IwillSucced(m): 8:49pm
There is one of them right here in my town ooooooo
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by SWORD419(m): 8:49pm
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by yeyerolling: 8:50pm
duroc:learn to read. when did nigeria start issuing green card
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by fakuta(f): 8:50pm
one man's treasure is another man's trash. I love Nigeria
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Wenner: 8:50pm
Lalastica, over conpo conpo
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by k5500: 8:50pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by chiefojiji(m): 8:51pm
Izit your marriage?
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by soberdrunk(m): 8:51pm
Hahahahahahaahahahhahahah!! My grandmother had a saying "an roju je eko Obun, Obun kpon eko e kere" translates to "We are struggling to eat the meal of the dirty individual and he is still being stingy with it".......
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Ellabae(f): 8:52pm
Anywhere Belle first.
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Dsov2016: 8:54pm
hmmn arrangee
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Pavore9: 8:55pm
As e bad reach, some outside are eyeing to be resident in Nigeria.
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by lexy2014: 8:55pm
femidejulius:really?
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Sphilip1(m): 8:56pm
femidejulius:
I believe you
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by lexy2014: 8:56pm
Pavore9:which brand of foreigners are u talking about?
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 8:58pm
Those people looking for Nigerian citizenship must be from Sudan,somalia and all those war and poverty ravaged countries.
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Maziebuka01(m): 8:59pm
Abeg guyman no spoil show for hustling guys
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Tomoyayi(m): 8:59pm
Oga Comptroller General how that one take affect you ?
You are complaining foreigners are coming to this shithole country.
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Ishilove: 9:01pm
femidejulius:They must be Nigeriens or CAMEROUNIANS. They are the only ones who would want to become citizens of this shithole
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Cuteamigo1(m): 9:01pm
can you imagine. mr controler is it your fake marriage?
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by HoodBillionaire: 9:02pm
hardly we u see canadian and americans battling for naija citizenship.
say who die.
na mostly hopeless countrys like libya.
kenya
dey wan kill dem sef to be naija bai fire bai force.
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Demonicide(f): 9:10pm
Our men will do anything for the paper.
|Re: Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria, Says Immigration Boss by Demonicide(f): 9:11pm
HoodBillionaire:Abeg which libya you don see? e be like say you no too understand the topic?
Viewing this topic: NamuNigeria, larrykells, Drmedical, Asowari(m), Mandrake007(m), irririchris(m), MrTim0103(m), ikaboy, Wikreatemedia, calculusx(m), Nelchuksmandela(m), homosapien002, unclesege2, Quintacs120, piphunter(m), freeman95(m), Belafonte(m), ilivehere, loneytunes(m), Luxxycool(m), artwonefisher(m), tk003, Muyiii(m), obafemi04(m), Moji12(f), edonks1, mamachizzy(f), lakesider(m), Essquare(m), FakoMaybach1 and 81 guest(s)
