₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,875 members, 4,134,522 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 10:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP (5930 Views)
Elections Sequence: Pro-buhari, Pro-saraki Senators Spoil For War / 2019: Give Me Time To Decide To Run, Buhari Tells APC Govs / 8 APC Aspirants For Anambra Governorship Election 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by dre11(m): 8:41pm
By Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/03/8-apc-govs-gag-national-assembly-elections-sequence-bill-pdp/
lalasticlala
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by midolian(m): 8:45pm
PDP and noise are like naija pastors and tithes..
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by free2ryhme: 9:48pm
1 Like
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Anijay1212(m): 9:48pm
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Oblang(m): 9:48pm
What's pdp interest with the sequence of election
5 Likes
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by babyfaceafrica: 9:48pm
And so,secondus should sit down jhoor..what is the difference BTW..PDP and APC?.. Nansense
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by NothingDoMe: 9:49pm
Bubu wants to rig abi?
3 Likes
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by musa234(m): 9:49pm
Apc and pdp =Rogues, even though Apc is more of an evil party
3 Likes
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by tashashiel(f): 9:49pm
midolian:buhari's incompetency is like your brain and the brain of a goat
11 Likes
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Kelvinsaint: 9:50pm
Ok make una continue
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:50pm
hehehehehehe dullard buhari must prove his popularity... why is he scare to face the masses I thought he claimed earlier he can defeat prophet Moham-MAD even in poll
5 Likes
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:50pm
To me the election sequence makes no difference.I don't even believe that Nigeria has ever had a free and fair election PDP should stop making noise.In Trump's voice "the system is rigged"
1 Like
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Pascal181: 9:51pm
No escape route for APC
4 Likes
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Antipob777(f): 9:53pm
Ipob grand patron has spoken. Just watch how the dirty pigs and idiots will flood this thread.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by neolboy(m): 9:55pm
ok
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by odehman: 9:56pm
Same ol shiiiiii
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by brainpulse: 9:57pm
Useless Ipob secondas
2 Likes
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by BeingFrank(m): 9:57pm
midolian:Even If You Don't Understand What PDP Is Fighting For Or You Always Swallow What Ever This Government Vomits, PDP Is Fighting For Your Own Good And The Good Of All Nigerians, Especially The Common Citizens Feeling The Heat Of This Govt. If APC Is Doing Well, Why Are The Scared Of The Election's Rearrangement? This Is Just Four Years, Nigeria Is In This Mess, What Would Happen After Eight Years. God Forbid.
6 Likes
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by morikee(m): 10:01pm
ShitHole Parties
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by dignity33: 10:02pm
PDP is far better than APC except we have a new party that can be able to stand as opposition to fight this evil Government my vote will go to PDP come 2019.
2 Likes
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Kingspin(m): 10:03pm
Nigerian politicians always afraid of any atom of good governance. The reason APC/Buhari is afraid of holding the presidential election last is same reason I don't want it to come first, FEAR! If they are afraid of losing at the poll me am scared of seeing a senior zombies as president of Nigeria again.
1 Like
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Herdsmen: 10:03pm
Zombies no get brain I swear
From above comments..is glaring that goats get brain pass zombies...n headslammers
2 Likes
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by pedel: 10:04pm
PDP should be talking about their agenda and plan for the Nigeria people. Why calling all the youth leader from 36 states and the topic of their discussion is APC and what they have done wrong.
What is their manifesto and how are they planning to make Nigerians to vote them back to power.
Discussing someone's ugliness doesn't make you beautiful.
If everything Donald Trump capitalised on was the failure of the Democrat and failures of Obama he wouldn't have become the President.
How can you have national congress of youth leader and the only thing you do is mention APC in every sentence you made as the national leader?
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Newbiee: 10:05pm
They are not happy their sponsored amendment is killed
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Morikaih: 10:09pm
PDP!!!!! Suddenly they are fighting to change same process that suites them for 16 years +
Biko, please can somebody in brief state the importance and disadvantages of this process if BUBU signed or refused
I no understand abeg..
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by EazyMoh(m): 10:13pm
Wanzam ba ya son jarfa!
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:13pm
Whether the president append his signature to the sequence of the election or not, it won't bring any brilliance to our electoral process as far as our current democratic system is concerned.
The PDP can change the sequence of the election if they're so desirous of it by the time they get to power (if possible), rather than voicing out their dissatisfaction at this time.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by EazyMoh(m): 10:16pm
ELKHALIFAISIS:Mynd44
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by Onyemabright(m): 10:18pm
dre11:PDP FALL FALL FALL, PDP CAN GO HELL
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by michoim(m): 10:22pm
Born loosers have started crying already. You lost when you were in power; how much now that you are out of power...no wonder the fear...
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by greatman247(m): 10:25pm
BeingFrank:
Oga PDP is fighting for themselves. All of them be thieves (A PC and PDP). They served for 16 good years still nothing. If they come to power again same old politicians with useless and selfish mind, period. I will not support the Senate on this one. The status quo should be maintained. Election is not here PDP is scared already. They already knew they will fail despite how they have castigate Buhari he is still more popular especially in the North. PDP realised their criticism tactics is not working and can't stop Buhari they now want people to seek the sympathy of public. PDP should leave the public in peace and try fight Buhari alone. We careless about this politicians. Maintain status quo and go into election let's see who will win.
|Re: 8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP by NothingDoMe: 10:27pm
tashashiel:
Neglect Of Real Sector Ruined Nigeria, Says Sanusi / Yoruba Pull Him Down Syndrome…yoruba Ronu!!! / BREAKING: Obasanjo Son Was Shot Dead In Bama
Viewing this topic: littlewonders, gentlemayor(m), wayaa007(m), down4bj, adisabarber(m), globalid, timpal(m), fendorf(m), kayuseful, ogunsbanjul(m), cadbyne(m), donaro4u, Omoteyi(m), cmt1(m), iriferi(m), blinzho69(m), yaki84, chiol, Josnac(m), Jowonloju(m), Sadiqsdq, AreaFada2, ajani1978(m), TechAddiction, MyMouth(m), anionjasa(m), diego101(m), greatjoey, remmy0912, Samelle(f), Akpobome12(m), iamboody(m), M16, MrSly(m), Hilaskee(m), Morikaih, HarunaWest(m), Raymeg, seanfer, Potch, Spandy(m), Alphasoar(m) and 139 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27