By Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA 





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted eight governors to gag the National Assembly not to veto President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the amended Electoral Act by the National Assembly.



The party also said Nigerians will resist any attempt by the APC to rig the 2019 general elections because the party has failed woefully.



PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a meeting with Youth Leaders from 36 states of the country and Abuja, accused the APC of using military fiat to gag the National Assembly from making laws.



”This is not the first time the National Assembly amended the electoral law. They have done so severally. Why is this case different?,” Secondus asked.



According to him, the eight APC governors were moving from door to door of members of National Assembly to cage them not to amend the Electoral Act.



”They were elected from their various constituencies across this country to make laws for the benefit of the common man and not for the cabal.



“I urge the APC to allow the National Assembly to make its laws because they were elected to make laws. We are not operating a military dictatorship.



“Those who are moving from door to door, our governors, ministers, spending the people’s money; are they God?,” he further asked.



The National Chairman described the APC government as a threat Nigeria’s unity, and urged Nigerian youths irrespective of political party, to rise and defend the nation.



”APC has visited on this nation insecurity and divisions. I have never seen a country so divided like this. I never knew any government in this country that practised nepotism like the APC government.



“We have seen this country so divided by tribalism and nepotism and a collapsed economy as we have today. This government of APC has failed woefully,” he said.



He explained that why there seemed to be confusion in government was because “we have several presidents.



“They are blaming the IGP and the IGP is blaming them. One arm of the security is blaming the other.



That is why the security chiefs can disobey because they don’t know which one to obey.”

Secondus described those who left PDP to Social Democratic Party (SDP) as retired politicians who have outlived their usefulness.



“They are running around from pillar to post. We will not bother them. They are our fathers. When the time comes, they will come back and the youths will provide food for them,” he said.



PDP National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye promised that the youth would deliver 13 million votes to the party in 2019.





https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/03/8-apc-govs-gag-national-assembly-elections-sequence-bill-pdp/





PDP and noise are like naija pastors and tithes.. Even If You Don't Understand What PDP Is Fighting For Or You Always Swallow What Ever This Government Vomits, PDP Is Fighting For Your Own Good And The Good Of All Nigerians, Especially The Common Citizens Feeling The Heat Of This Govt. If APC Is Doing Well, Why Are The Scared Of The Election's Rearrangement? This Is Just Four Years, Nigeria Is In This Mess, What Would Happen After Eight Years. God Forbid. Even If You Don't Understand What PDP Is Fighting For Or You Always Swallow What Ever This Government Vomits, PDP Is Fighting For Your Own Good And The Good Of All Nigerians, Especially The Common Citizens Feeling The Heat Of This Govt. If APC Is Doing Well, Why Are The Scared Of The Election's Rearrangement? This Is Just Four Years, Nigeria Is In This Mess, What Would Happen After Eight Years. God Forbid. 6 Likes

PDP is far better than APC except we have a new party that can be able to stand as opposition to fight this evil Government my vote will go to PDP come 2019. 2 Likes

Nigerian politicians always afraid of any atom of good governance. The reason APC/Buhari is afraid of holding the presidential election last is same reason I don't want it to come first, FEAR! If they are afraid of losing at the poll me am scared of seeing a senior zombies as president of Nigeria again. 1 Like

PDP should be talking about their agenda and plan for the Nigeria people. Why calling all the youth leader from 36 states and the topic of their discussion is APC and what they have done wrong.

What is their manifesto and how are they planning to make Nigerians to vote them back to power.



Discussing someone's ugliness doesn't make you beautiful.



If everything Donald Trump capitalised on was the failure of the Democrat and failures of Obama he wouldn't have become the President.



How can you have national congress of youth leader and the only thing you do is mention APC in every sentence you made as the national leader?

Whether the president append his signature to the sequence of the election or not, it won't bring any brilliance to our electoral process as far as our current democratic system is concerned.

The PDP can change the sequence of the election if they're so desirous of it by the time they get to power (if possible), rather than voicing out their dissatisfaction at this time.

God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.

Even If You Don't Understand What PDP Is Fighting For Or You Always Swallow What Ever This Government Vomits, PDP Is Fighting For Your Own Good And The Good Of All Nigerians, Especially The Common Citizens Feeling The Heat Of This Govt. If APC Is Doing Well, Why Are The Scared Of The Election's Rearrangement? This Is Just Four Years, Nigeria Is In This Mess, What Would Happen After Eight Years. God Forbid.



Oga PDP is fighting for themselves. All of them be thieves (A PC and PDP). They served for 16 good years still nothing. If they come to power again same old politicians with useless and selfish mind, period. I will not support the Senate on this one. The status quo should be maintained. Election is not here PDP is scared already. They already knew they will fail despite how they have castigate Buhari he is still more popular especially in the North. PDP realised their criticism tactics is not working and can't stop Buhari they now want people to seek the sympathy of public. PDP should leave the public in peace and try fight Buhari alone. We careless about this politicians. Maintain status quo and go into election let's see who will win. Oga PDP is fighting for themselves. All of them be thieves (A PC and PDP). They served for 16 good years still nothing. If they come to power again same old politicians with useless and selfish mind, period. I will not support the Senate on this one. The status quo should be maintained. Election is not here PDP is scared already. They already knew they will fail despite how they have castigate Buhari he is still more popular especially in the North. PDP realised their criticism tactics is not working and can't stop Buhari they now want people to seek the sympathy of public. PDP should leave the public in peace and try fight Buhari alone. We careless about this politicians. Maintain status quo and go into election let's see who will win.