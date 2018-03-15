₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,933 members, 4,134,744 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 04:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads (904 Views)
Lagos Commences Mechanized Sweeping Of Roads At Night (photos) / List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget / Photos Of Ongoing Construction Of Abule Egba Fly Over (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by scoty2910: 10:56pm On Mar 14
OYO: 33 LGAs and 35 LCDAs to benefit from ongoing construction of 150km of roads NEWS BY QUICKSILVER
The Oyo State Government has commenced the construction of 150 kilometres of roads across the state, saying that the move is to ease transportation system and improve the socio economic activities in the state.
The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Bimbo Kolade said at the weekend during the inspection of construction of asphaltic roads project at Ibadan West Local Council Development Area and Ibadan South West Local Government areas of the state that the roads are being constructed in the 33 Local Government Areas and 35 Local Council Development Areas across the state.
Mr. Kolade stated that the roads are equitably distributed for the benefits of the generality of the people, explaining that each local government with its LCDAs is expected to construct between three to five kilometres of road in their locality.
The commissioner disclosed that the project tagged joint inter State Local Government roads will cover mainly trunk C (Local Governments) roads and some bridges in order to prevent flood disasters in the state.
Kolade stated that infrastructure is one of the key pillars of this administration, hence, government’s commitment to the continued provision and maintenance of a functional network of roads that will enhance socio -economic growth throughout the State, warning that no local government should do a shoddy job but they should rather follow the footsteps of the state government in providing quality infrastructures.
He said that the government will continue with the monitoring process of the projects and consequently enjoined the residents of the beneficiary communities to make good use of it and desist from any activities that can damage the projects.
In his remarks, the Chairman, Aleshinloye International Market, Ibadan, Alhaji AbdulFatia Amubikan said that the market would witness unprecedented development in terms of customer base and more conducive business environment by the time the project is completed, appreciating the Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s administration for the laudable projects.
Among the projects inspected include asphaltic construction with drainage of Aleshinloye International Market road, construction of double box culvert and asphaltic tarring of adjoining road at Popoyemoja, Ibadan. as well as. the asphaltic tarring and construction of hydraulic structures along Azeez/Ayinla, Adetunji Bello Street, Olusanya Area. Ring Road, Ibadan.
https://oyostate.gov.ng/Oyo-commences-construction-of-150km-roads
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by 1nigeriamyfoot: 11:01pm On Mar 14
After 7years of zero development across all the 33local governments in Oyo state, this idiot call Siaka think that we are all foolish like his stupid parents?
You dey craze
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by ifyan(m): 11:01pm On Mar 14
Why do we praise the government for doing what they ought to do.
Nigeria progress compare to others is something else
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by Authoreety: 2:44am
OYO has always bn on ya own
SO na now day break abi?
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by izzou(m): 2:47am
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by izzou(m): 2:50am
2019 is close-by. I expect to see more projects being commissioned
Useless politicians
And how come a mod pushed this topic by this time of the night?
It's either the mod is a policeman, security man, about to go for a robbery operation or a witch/wizard
Abi nairaland Don start night shift?
1 Like
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by Buffalowings3: 2:51am
See wetin we dey celebrate for 21st century.
Things like this aren't newsworthy.
In five years time, the roads will become bad
And then we will have another jamboree about tarring the same road
Cycle of deceit
1 Like
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by Heartbender: 2:53am
In this modern era, look at the mediocrity we have been allowing
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by hakeem4(m): 2:56am
So people are celebrating space exploration, we are still celebrating road construction here
izzou:what are you also doing awake, e be like say you sef dey prepare for your operation
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by psp2pc(m): 2:56am
no comment
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by Airyprince(m): 2:57am
kudos to gov ambode #buhari2019
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by Sankabson(m): 3:05am
We are waiting for them. 2019 is close by and all of a sudden projects are going on already. God help Us in this country.
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by izzou(m): 3:05am
hakeem4:
Why are you defending the mod?
As for the mediocre project, that's Nigeria for you
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by NwaliE01(m): 3:22am
Nobody ever praised me for doing what i am gainfully payed to do. Praise can only come when extra éfforts are puť in place. So why should we praise politicians who greatly under perform their executive functions for doing like 5% of their expectatioňs?
Nobody ever praised fathers for daily providing food for his family and payińg all house hold bills bečause thàt is his work and expectations.
The Government ought to provide beyond basic needs of her citizens but they don't even get close to providing the basics so why should anyone praise them if after 18yrs they do just one of?
I am disappointed at our backwardness.
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by Mustiboy(m): 3:47am
Truth be told, I'm currently in Iseyin to see my grandma. I had never been here before until now. One thing I love about the state is that rural areas, remote villages all have good roads. I love that. That's one thing Lagos cannot boast of.
Good one from the governor
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by Lukgaf(m): 3:53am
Constituted authority . when will you finish less the 10km u are doing in Oyo town since 7 years talkess of 150km? Nigeria sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by boolet(m): 4:24am
Lukgaf:
NwaliE01:Shebi all na lip service. It is only in naija that politicians will be listing roads, boreholes and nonesense as achievements.
|Re: Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads by Lukgaf(m): 4:36am
And that guy prefer to privatise institutions in Oyo state, almost all state institutions in Oyo went on strike for at least 5 months, some were owed more than a year arrears because he insisted paying 25% that they should source for money themselves. Nigeria would have been in more woes if in the hand of this man called Ajimobi. With workers unpaid, u had two wedding parties for your son, Oyo and Kano plus you still organise football match , for what? I learnt you are still going to senate, so if this is elected as senator, will you tell me, he will support life imprisonment for looters when he himself has looted Oyo treasury.May God save us from us. Oyo r'onu
(0) (Reply)
Is Obasanjo Afraid Of Atiku? / Efcc Now A National Institution - Fg / Is Barack Obama Really Antichrist-- News Has It He Is
Viewing this topic: deomelllo, lawsbanks, equalgarden, macphidel(m), kalishay, Zizicardo(f), bjt(m), Lionhearted, Lukgaf(m), skyisthelimit(m) and 11 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 61