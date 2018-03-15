Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oyo: 33 LGAs And 35 LCDAs To Benefit From Ongoing Construction Of 150km Of Roads (904 Views)

The Oyo State Government has commenced the construction of 150 kilometres of roads across the state, saying that the move is to ease transportation system and improve the socio economic activities in the state.



The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Bimbo Kolade said at the weekend during the inspection of construction of asphaltic roads project at Ibadan West Local Council Development Area and Ibadan South West Local Government areas of the state that the roads are being constructed in the 33 Local Government Areas and 35 Local Council Development Areas across the state.



Mr. Kolade stated that the roads are equitably distributed for the benefits of the generality of the people, explaining that each local government with its LCDAs is expected to construct between three to five kilometres of road in their locality.



The commissioner disclosed that the project tagged joint inter State Local Government roads will cover mainly trunk C (Local Governments) roads and some bridges in order to prevent flood disasters in the state.



Kolade stated that infrastructure is one of the key pillars of this administration, hence, government’s commitment to the continued provision and maintenance of a functional network of roads that will enhance socio -economic growth throughout the State, warning that no local government should do a shoddy job but they should rather follow the footsteps of the state government in providing quality infrastructures.



He said that the government will continue with the monitoring process of the projects and consequently enjoined the residents of the beneficiary communities to make good use of it and desist from any activities that can damage the projects.



In his remarks, the Chairman, Aleshinloye International Market, Ibadan, Alhaji AbdulFatia Amubikan said that the market would witness unprecedented development in terms of customer base and more conducive business environment by the time the project is completed, appreciating the Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s administration for the laudable projects.



Among the projects inspected include asphaltic construction with drainage of Aleshinloye International Market road, construction of double box culvert and asphaltic tarring of adjoining road at Popoyemoja, Ibadan. as well as. the asphaltic tarring and construction of hydraulic structures along Azeez/Ayinla, Adetunji Bello Street, Olusanya Area. Ring Road, Ibadan.



After 7years of zero development across all the 33local governments in Oyo state, this idiot call Siaka think that we are all foolish like his stupid parents?



Why do we praise the government for doing what they ought to do.



Nigeria progress compare to others is something else 2 Likes 2 Shares

OYO has always bn on ya own







SO na now day break abi?

2019 is close-by. I expect to see more projects being commissioned



Useless politicians





And how come a mod pushed this topic by this time of the night?



It's either the mod is a policeman, security man, about to go for a robbery operation or a witch/wizard



Abi nairaland Don start night shift?







Things like this aren't newsworthy.



In five years time, the roads will become bad

And then we will have another jamboree about tarring the same road



Cycle of deceit See wetin we dey celebrate for 21st century.Things like this aren't newsworthy.In five years time, the roads will become badAnd then we will have another jamboree about tarring the same roadCycle of deceit

In this modern era, look at the mediocrity we have been allowing

no comment

kudos to gov ambode #buhari2019

We are waiting for them. 2019 is close by and all of a sudden projects are going on already. God help Us in this country.

Why are you defending the mod?





As for the mediocre project, that's Nigeria for you

Nobody ever praised me for doing what i am gainfully payed to do. Praise can only come when extra éfforts are puť in place. So why should we praise politicians who greatly under perform their executive functions for doing like 5% of their expectatioňs?

Nobody ever praised fathers for daily providing food for his family and payińg all house hold bills bečause thàt is his work and expectations.

The Government ought to provide beyond basic needs of her citizens but they don't even get close to providing the basics so why should anyone praise them if after 18yrs they do just one of?

I am disappointed at our backwardness.

Truth be told, I'm currently in Iseyin to see my grandma. I had never been here before until now. One thing I love about the state is that rural areas, remote villages all have good roads. I love that. That's one thing Lagos cannot boast of.

Good one from the governor

Constituted authority . when will you finish less the 10km u are doing in Oyo town since 7 years talkess of 150km? Nigeria sha 1 Like 1 Share

