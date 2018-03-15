The Theory of Puberty



puberty is more than a word.

it is more than an escape of hormones,

more than heights and fat and flesh,

more than bleeding mounds and voices,

more than pictures of dance and hate,

more than girls hipping up in lingeries,

more than boys taking their first, hard breath

as men in jean trousers and cotton singlets.

puberty is a boy crawling into punctured

silence over tasteless salts and nightmares

puberty is a girl trying hard not to cry,

over mossless hills and arid portals.

puberty is prejudiced, the type that colours

entrants in the paint of passion or grief;

in the paint of luck or acceptance;

in the colour of butterflies or worms.



Pat Ashinze,

Earth and Sky, 2018









