|The Theory Of Puberty - A Poem. by WordSayer: 11:05pm On Mar 14
The Theory of Puberty
puberty is more than a word.
it is more than an escape of hormones,
more than heights and fat and flesh,
more than bleeding mounds and voices,
more than pictures of dance and hate,
more than girls hipping up in lingeries,
more than boys taking their first, hard breath
as men in jean trousers and cotton singlets.
puberty is a boy crawling into punctured
silence over tasteless salts and nightmares
puberty is a girl trying hard not to cry,
over mossless hills and arid portals.
puberty is prejudiced, the type that colours
entrants in the paint of passion or grief;
in the paint of luck or acceptance;
in the colour of butterflies or worms.
Pat Ashinze,
Earth and Sky, 2018
...
|Re: The Theory Of Puberty - A Poem. by WordSayer: 11:07pm On Mar 14
Cc.
Obinnau
Mynd44
HumbledbYGrace
|Re: The Theory Of Puberty - A Poem. by Heromaniaa: 6:53am
|Re: The Theory Of Puberty - A Poem. by Iscoalarcon: 6:53am
Hmm what is this
|Re: The Theory Of Puberty - A Poem. by muhdzed(m): 6:54am
Truly an escape of hormone....good write-up
|Re: The Theory Of Puberty - A Poem. by Iscoalarcon: 6:54am
Heromaniaa:chai Nigerians with corruption
|Re: The Theory Of Puberty - A Poem. by kagari: 6:56am
Lovely
(0) (Reply)
