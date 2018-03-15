West African Examinations Council, WAEC GCE 2018 Result is out. WASSCE for Private Candidates (January/February 1st Series Exam), 2018 Has Been Released. See How to Check 2018 WAEC GCE Result Online







This is to inform the general public and especially, candidates that participated in the 2018 January/February 1st Series Exam West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for Private Candidates(popularly known as WAEC GCE) that their results are now available online .



2018 WAEC GCE Results have been successfully uploaded online and it is accessible from the WAEC official result checking website. Candidates need to purchase the WAEC result checker which cost N500 (five hundred naira only) from authorized dealers or any WAEC office nearest to them to be able to access their results.



HOW TO CHECK WAEC GCE RESULT ONLINE

1. Go to WAEC result checking portal @



2. Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)



3. Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2018



4. Select the Type of Examination i.e. PRIVATE CANDIDATE RESULT



5. Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.



6. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card



7. Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up



HOW TO CHECK WAEC GCE RESULT VIA SMS.



In case you want to check your 2018 WAEC GCE result via sms, use the short code format below:



WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear To short-code 32327 (MTN, Airtel & Glo subscribers)



For example -: WAEC*4250101001*123456789012*2018



Note: Ensure you adhere strictly to the format above. There should be no space in the message.



Wait for your result to be delivered to your phone via SMS. (SMS Cost N30 Only)



Hint: you can only use your result checker 5 times, so be wise!



