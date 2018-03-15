₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by emmyw(m): 1:13am
West African Examinations Council, WAEC GCE 2018 Result is out. WASSCE for Private Candidates (January/February 1st Series Exam), 2018 Has Been Released. See How to Check 2018 WAEC GCE Result Online
This is to inform the general public and especially, candidates that participated in the 2018 January/February 1st Series Exam West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for Private Candidates(popularly known as WAEC GCE) that their results are now available online .
2018 WAEC GCE Results have been successfully uploaded online and it is accessible from the WAEC official result checking website. Candidates need to purchase the WAEC result checker which cost N500 (five hundred naira only) from authorized dealers or any WAEC office nearest to them to be able to access their results.
HOW TO CHECK WAEC GCE RESULT ONLINE
1. Go to WAEC result checking portal @ www.waecdirect.org.
2. Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)
3. Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2018
4. Select the Type of Examination i.e. PRIVATE CANDIDATE RESULT
5. Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.
6. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card
7. Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up
HOW TO CHECK WAEC GCE RESULT VIA SMS.
In case you want to check your 2018 WAEC GCE result via sms, use the short code format below:
WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear To short-code 32327 (MTN, Airtel & Glo subscribers)
For example -: WAEC*4250101001*123456789012*2018
Note: Ensure you adhere strictly to the format above. There should be no space in the message.
Wait for your result to be delivered to your phone via SMS. (SMS Cost N30 Only)
Hint: you can only use your result checker 5 times, so be wise!
Share your WAEC GCE results with others via the comments section below.
Source: https://www.ngschoolz.com/check-waec-gce-result-online/
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by oluwasegun007(m): 10:36am
best of luck to the candidates....
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by tundeayo2020: 10:36am
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:36am
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by emperormossad(m): 10:36am
Over 83% failure. This is how our youths want to be like dangote and Zuckerberg.
What a miracle!
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by itzmoni(m): 10:37am
Happy for them..
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by kpaofame: 10:38am
Exam Board that conduct exams these days for the sole purpose of revenue generation...
Which one is 1st Series WAEC GCE in January? WAEC exams is now a series with season 1 etc
Very sure it will record mass failure so you can re-enroll for Season abi Series 2
Some people will have to sit for it like Ciroma Chukwuma Adekunle severally before they will pass
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by nairavsdollars(f): 10:38am
WAEC giving students heart attack since 1900 AD
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by tundeayo2020: 10:39am
emperormossad:And you think the guys you mentioned will pass Nigerian GCE?
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by paymentvoucher: 10:40am
emperormossad:NOT TOO YOUNG TO RUN
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by emperormossad(m): 10:40am
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by tundeayo2020: 10:43am
|Re: Waec Gce Result(jan/feb 1st Series) 2018 Is Out - How To Check Waec Gce Result by emperormossad(m): 10:55am
