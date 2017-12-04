₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,005 members, 4,135,058 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 09:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng (10118 Views)
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Participates In Vaccination In Laos, Cuddles Kids (Photos) / Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Appointed By Standard Chartered As Director, To Earn £130k / Atiku & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala 2019 Campaign Poster Is Fake - Nwabuikwu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by drexzie(m): 2:47am
Source: http://www.thecapital.ng/?p=23165
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by ameri9ja: 3:23am
Really? You gotta be shitting me.
#AMBODE MUST GO!!!
He and his little arrogant priest-sacking wife!
Don't forget his wife had a pastor dismissed because she had to stand in line to give offering like everyone else!
I dedicate this FTC to Lalasticlala, Seun, and other mods. Ok, they ain't perfect. But they are trying real hard and doing a pretty good job!
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Switruth: 4:57am
Joshua the Blogger. Na thunder go Fire you for this fake news.
6 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by prodiG(m): 6:20am
Mynd44
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by ayaomen(f): 6:56am
Lie
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by madridguy(m): 7:10am
Tomorrow if this useless blogger his apprehended some people will be shouting freedom of speech just look at what someone is wishing fellow human just for useless traffic
9 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by sdindan: 7:13am
May Amadioha locate this blogger.
6 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by devindevin2000: 7:19am
Ekwesu Afonja abiakwa
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by tribalistseun: 7:19am
drexzie:seun lalasticlala and mynd44 this is unnecessary fake news. Ban loading
3 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Y0ruba: 7:42am
Fake news.
Regardless, may God continue to keep her. Though Yiibo, she is a standard every young lady should aspire to be like.
Beautiful woman with very beautiful brains, you’ll live forever.
7 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by PFRB: 7:46am
Yes, she had cancer. It is not fake news. She said it herself.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/05/how-i-survived-cancer-by-okonjo-iweala/
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 7:53am
The way people think you will think some animals are better than them.
The Op praised the woman rather than deride her. And he only brought out the news after the woman had conquered the ailment to encourage cancer patients that they need not loose hope yet some buffoons went to town villifying the innocent fellow and even wishing him evil.
I can understand why God regretted creating man.
17 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Robisky001: 8:07am
This Op should be send down to the dungeon for spreading lies and deceits.
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Caustics: 8:26am
this country is beyond repair. Everybody is evil
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by nairavsdollars(f): 8:28am
What's the latest on Diezani's cancer?
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by slyd90(m): 8:28am
NGOZI AGAIN BUHARIIII WHY NA
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by SouthSouth1914: 8:28am
When someone is being investigated because of alleged corrupt practices, the next sickness they contract is CANCER!!
Which way Nigeri??
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by millionboi2: 8:28am
Oh lord heal her
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by mickeyenglish(m): 8:29am
You guys are busy insulting the Blogger, instead of veryfing the authenticity of the news. I heard she once battled with cancer also.
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by adeblow(m): 8:29am
Na waa oh, how come cancer wants to take away our legends? Dora Akunyili is gone though
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Simeony007(m): 8:29am
Early morning curses is like vitamine k to the blogger
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by martineverest(m): 8:31am
just look at the source of the news..... bloggers and lies
and nairaland mods couldn't verify the news before posting on frontpage?
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by CSTR2: 8:32am
Well , she survived it.
That is the most important thing.
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:32am
What kinda cancer
Too bad we don't have people like Dora in Nafdac. I'm sure many people visited herbalist untop her matter... Too many spiritual warfare.
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 8:35am
They didn’t read the story. They only read the caption. People don’t like to read. It’s sad.
BlakKluKluxKlan:
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Preciouscheer: 8:35am
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Liftedhands: 8:36am
Makagini? Haba! Kikode?
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by jaytime(m): 8:36am
No now! What is it with cancer na? Thank God she is fine.
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by WebSurfer(m): 8:37am
Wow
Million Man March For Obj's Third Term / No Wonder There Is No Visible Sign Of Development In The Local Goverment Level / Zain Fires 300 Staff, Out-sources 450 Jobs
Viewing this topic: greatjoey, Bizzysmitty, Obepatrick, Amg63, eljydoski, DanWrites(m), toyinblue, life4lekan2, arabbunkum, nicemuyoo, Afroking29, josephubah111(m), chidi4eze(m), Ogechux(m), agabaI23(m), ojei10, surgical, newsnjobs(m), oyetunde22, xavier0327(f), sirdjay, truthonmission, Jidefido(m), HAminat(f), midey93(f), excellence13, egworlordor(m), Jerrydox(m), Bio386(m), sgd, ifelekan1(m), nisai, Papyk, Amarabae(f), segeb1980, africanb(m), ayomide28287(f), aikhimself, Bobby4090, nzeakor24(m), Ibj50(m), jowhyte(m), msbyao, AAlozie(m), Politicalidiot, casiraghi, Emmy1234567890, jojo17(f), Emmy9ite(m), qossey, chlorophyll(m), TGM2015, ameri9ja, ikemesit4477, chelseaboi(m), Empressk, McPolomy(m), dotunsteve, Dennismaria, propanet(m), awesomet1(m), kowade, one4GOD(f), skeges and 190 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11