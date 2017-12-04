Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng (10118 Views)

Scars Of War… Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer



Beneath the swagger and finesse of the former Coordinating Minister for the Economy/Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, lies the tough and unyielding soul of a combatant.



It takes the tenacity and strength of such an unyielding soul, no doubt, to stare cancer’s perfect pain and misery in the eyes and conquer it in a terrifying battle between life and death. Yes, Okonjo-Iweala had cancer and she lived with it over certain dreary number of years.



She made the shocking revelation not too long ago. Few women bear the crucible of pain and face down death in a no-holds-barred joust and live to tell their story. But Ngozi did and she emerged with her life intact.



Very few people are aware she once took a trip down death boulevard while she battled life-threatening cancer. According to her, the fight against cancer was a struggle she would never forget. But with unprecedented faith and towering resilience, she survived the deadly disease.



She has emerged wiser and stronger like a piece of gold whose value and quality increases by every second it spends in the intensity of a hot forge.

Really? You gotta be shitting me.



Joshua the Blogger. Na thunder go Fire you for this fake news. 6 Likes

Mynd44

Lie

Tomorrow if this useless blogger his apprehended some people will be shouting freedom of speech just look at what someone is wishing fellow human just for useless traffic 9 Likes

May Amadioha locate this blogger. 6 Likes

Ekwesu Afonja abiakwa 9 Likes 2 Shares

drexzie:





Fake news.



Regardless, may God continue to keep her. Though Yiibo, she is a standard every young lady should aspire to be like.



Beautiful woman with very beautiful brains, you’ll live forever. 7 Likes





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/05/how-i-survived-cancer-by-okonjo-iweala/ Yes, she had cancer. It is not fake news. She said it herself. 2 Likes

The way people think you will think some animals are better than them.

The Op praised the woman rather than deride her. And he only brought out the news after the woman had conquered the ailment to encourage cancer patients that they need not loose hope yet some buffoons went to town villifying the innocent fellow and even wishing him evil.

I can understand why God regretted creating man. 17 Likes

This Op should be send down to the dungeon for spreading lies and deceits.

this country is beyond repair. Everybody is evil this country is beyond repair. Everybody is evil 1 Like

What's the latest on Diezani's cancer?

When someone is being investigated because of alleged corrupt practices, the next sickness they contract is CANCER!!



Which way Nigeri??

Oh lord heal her 1 Like

You guys are busy insulting the Blogger, instead of veryfing the authenticity of the news. I heard she once battled with cancer also.

Na waa oh, how come cancer wants to take away our legends? Dora Akunyili is gone though

Well , she survived it.



That is the most important thing. 2 Likes





Too bad we don't have people like Dora in Nafdac. I'm sure many people visited herbalist untop her matter... Too many spiritual warfare. What kinda cancerToo bad we don't have people like Dora in Nafdac. I'm sure many people visited herbalist untop her matter... Too many spiritual warfare.





BlakKluKluxKlan:

The way people think you will think some animals are better than them.

The Op praised the woman rather than deride her. And he only brought out the news after the woman had conquered the ailment to encourage cancer patients that they need not loose hope yet some buffoons went to town villifying the innocent fellow and even wishing him evil.

I can understand why God regretted creating man. They didn’t read the story. They only read the caption. People don’t like to read. It’s sad. 1 Like

Makagini? Haba! Kikode?

No now! What is it with cancer na? Thank God she is fine.