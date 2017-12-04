₦airaland Forum

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by drexzie(m): 2:47am



Scars Of War… Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Battle With Cancer

Beneath the swagger and finesse of the former Coordinating Minister for the Economy/Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, lies the tough and unyielding soul of a combatant.

It takes the tenacity and strength of such an unyielding soul, no doubt, to stare cancer’s perfect pain and misery in the eyes and conquer it in a terrifying battle between life and death. Yes, Okonjo-Iweala had cancer and she lived with it over certain dreary number of years.

She made the shocking revelation not too long ago. Few women bear the crucible of pain and face down death in a no-holds-barred joust and live to tell their story. But Ngozi did and she emerged with her life intact.

Very few people are aware she once took a trip down death boulevard while she battled life-threatening cancer. According to her, the fight against cancer was a struggle she would never forget. But with unprecedented faith and towering resilience, she survived the deadly disease.

She has emerged wiser and stronger like a piece of gold whose value and quality increases by every second it spends in the intensity of a hot forge.

Source: http://www.thecapital.ng/?p=23165

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by ameri9ja: 3:23am
Really? You gotta be shitting me.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Switruth: 4:57am
Joshua the Blogger. Na thunder go Fire you for this fake news.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by prodiG(m): 6:20am
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by ayaomen(f): 6:56am
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by madridguy(m): 7:10am
Tomorrow if this useless blogger his apprehended some people will be shouting freedom of speech just look at what someone is wishing fellow human just for useless traffic

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by sdindan: 7:13am
May Amadioha locate this blogger.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by devindevin2000: 7:19am
Ekwesu Afonja abiakwa

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by tribalistseun: 7:19am
drexzie:


Beneath the swagger and finesse of the former Coordinating Minister for the Economy/Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, lies the tough and unyielding soul of a combatant.
It takes the tenacity and strength of such an unyielding soul, no doubt, to stare cancer’s perfect pain and misery in the eyes and conquer it in a terrifying battle between life and death. Yes, Okonjo-Iweala had cancer and she lived with it over certain dreary number of years.
She made the shocking revelation not too long ago. Few women bear the crucible of pain and face down death in a no-holds-barred joust and live to tell their story. But Ngozi did and... http://joshuamatinjah.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/ngozi-okonjo-iwealas-battle-with-cancer.html
seun lalasticlala and mynd44 this is unnecessary fake news. Ban loading

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Y0ruba: 7:42am
Fake news.

Regardless, may God continue to keep her. Though Yiibo, she is a standard every young lady should aspire to be like.

Beautiful woman with very beautiful brains, you’ll live forever.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by PFRB: 7:46am
Yes, she had cancer. It is not fake news. She said it herself.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/05/how-i-survived-cancer-by-okonjo-iweala/

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 7:53am
The way people think you will think some animals are better than them.
The Op praised the woman rather than deride her. And he only brought out the news after the woman had conquered the ailment to encourage cancer patients that they need not loose hope yet some buffoons went to town villifying the innocent fellow and even wishing him evil.
I can understand why God regretted creating man.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Robisky001: 8:07am
This Op should be send down to the dungeon for spreading lies and deceits.
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Caustics: 8:26am
angry this country is beyond repair. Everybody is evil

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by nairavsdollars(f): 8:28am
What's the latest on Diezani's cancer?
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by slyd90(m): 8:28am
NGOZI AGAIN BUHARIIII WHY NA
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by SouthSouth1914: 8:28am
When someone is being investigated because of alleged corrupt practices, the next sickness they contract is CANCER!!

Which way Nigeri??
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by millionboi2: 8:28am
Oh lord heal her

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by mickeyenglish(m): 8:29am
You guys are busy insulting the Blogger, instead of veryfing the authenticity of the news. I heard she once battled with cancer also.
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by adeblow(m): 8:29am
Na waa oh, how come cancer wants to take away our legends? Dora Akunyili is gone though
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Simeony007(m): 8:29am
Early morning curses is like vitamine k to the blogger
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by martineverest(m): 8:31am
just look at the source of the news..... bloggers and lies



and nairaland mods couldn't verify the news before posting on frontpage?
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by CSTR2: 8:32am
Well , she survived it.

That is the most important thing.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:32am
What kinda cancer

Too bad we don't have people like Dora in Nafdac. I'm sure many people visited herbalist untop her matter... Too many spiritual warfare.
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 8:35am
They didn’t read the story. They only read the caption. People don’t like to read. It’s sad.

BlakKluKluxKlan:
The way people think you will think some animals are better than them.
The Op praised the woman rather than deride her. And he only brought out the news after the woman had conquered the ailment to encourage cancer patients that they need not loose hope yet some buffoons went to town villifying the innocent fellow and even wishing him evil.
I can understand why God regretted creating man.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Preciouscheer: 8:35am
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by Liftedhands: 8:36am
Makagini? Haba! Kikode? angry
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by jaytime(m): 8:36am
No now! What is it with cancer na? Thank God she is fine.
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Battle With Cancer - TheCapital.ng by WebSurfer(m): 8:37am
Wow

